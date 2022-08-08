U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,140.06
    -5.13 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,832.54
    +29.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,644.46
    -13.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.21
    +19.38 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.57
    -0.19 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.67
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0198
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7650
    -0.0750 (-2.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2081
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9630
    -0.0070 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,825.97
    +562.28 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.83
    +16.96 (+3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.37
    +42.63 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

U.S. FAA approves first 787 Dreamliner for delivery since 2021 - sources

FILE PHOTO: Photo of Boeing logo at their headquarters in Chicago
(Refiles to restore dropped "y" in "delivery" in headline)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday approved the first Boeing 787 Dreamliner for delivery since May 2021, sources told Reuters.

The plane is set to be delivered to American Airlines as early as Wednesday, the airline confirmed to Reuters. American said the plane "will be delivered from Charleston and is expected to enter commercial service in the coming weeks."

(The story refiles to restore dropped "y" in "delivery" in headline.)

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

    Yields have risen off four-month lows reached last week as persistently high inflation, hawkish comments from Fed officials and a strong labor market dampen expectations that the U.S. central bank will take its foot off the pedal to dampen soaring price pressures. “The jobs report was strong pretty much anyway you want to slice it, adding to the case for a 75 basis point hike in September,” said Benjamin Jeffery, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Consumer price inflation (CPI) data for July will be the next major economic release on Wednesday.