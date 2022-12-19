U.S. markets close in 4 hours

U.S. FAA proposes airworthiness criteria for Archer Aviation air taxi

Flying taxi company Archer Aviation unveils all-electric aircraft in Los Angeles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday issued the airworthiness criteria that Archer Aviation will need to meet for its M001 air taxi to be certified for use.

The FAA released the criteria for public comment for Archer's electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to be certified after it made a similar announcement in November for Joby Aviation's Model JAS4-1 eVTOL. Archer said earlier this month it is working to win FAA certification of its eVTOL in late 2024.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

  • First Mining Announces Closing of Non-Core Goldlund NSR Royalty Sale

    First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF) (FRANKFURT: FMG) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced sale of its 1.5% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Goldlund gold property in Ontario owned by Treasury Metals to an affiliate of Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. ("Sprott") for total cash consideration of approximately C$9.5 million (US$7 million) (the "Goldlund Royalty Transaction").

  • Tesla hits 3,000 cars a week in Berlin, Austin later than planned

    Tesla's German plant produced 3,000 cars last week for the first time, the carmaker tweeted late on Sunday - but the milestone was reached over two months later than planned in both Berlin and Austin, Texas, according to a memo seen by Reuters. The memo, which Reuters reported on in September, projected 3,000 units in weekly output from the Gruenheide plant near Berlin in the first week of October and from Tesla's plant in Austin, Texas, in the first week of November. Yet it took until last week for Tesla to post celebratory pictures on Twitter stating it had reached that target in both locations - last Thursday for Austin, and Sunday for Berlin.

  • U.S. Scores $4 Billion Windfall on Oil-Reserve Sales

    Emergency releases from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve are slated to end this month, concluding an unusual attempt to lower gas prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent oil prices soaring. The price of West Texas Intermediate to be delivered next month is down 40% from its wartime peak, reflecting concerns that China’s pandemic reopening isn’t juicing global demand. Now, as the differential between the prices of SPR sale and crude futures widens, some analysts and investors have called on the administration to begin replenishing its stockpiles.

  • U.S. confirms fifth Takata air bag inflator death in 2022, urges owners to get repairs

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. auto safety regulators confirmed a fifth Takata air bag inflator crash death in 2022 and reiterated urgent calls for owners to get repairs. Chrysler-parent Stellantis and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said they had confirmed a third Takata air bag inflator death. Over the last decade, more than 67 million Takata air bag inflators have been recalled in the United States and more than 100 million worldwide, in the biggest auto safety callback in history.

  • Britain faces egg shortage amid rising food inflation

    Due to farmers losing money on every box of eggs sold in the UK because of inflation, production cuts have led to a nationwide egg shortage.

  • Streets deserted in China's cities as new COVID surge looms

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Streets in major Chinese cities were eerily quiet on Sunday as people stayed home to protect themselves from a surge in COVID-19 cases that has hit urban centres from north to south. China is in the first of an expected three waves of COVID cases this winter, according to the country's chief epidemiologist, Wu Zunyou. China has not reported any COVID deaths since Dec. 7, when it abruptly ended most restrictions key to a zero-COVID tolerance policy following unprecedented public protests.

  • FDA Needs More Time For Ardelyx's Appeal To Rejection Of Kidney Disease Candidate

    Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares are down after an update regarding the appeal to the Complete Response Letter (received in July 2021) for the marketing application seeking approval for Xphozah (tenapanor). Peter Stein, Director of the Office of New Drugs, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research of the FDA, requested a meeting with Ardelyx to discuss the status of his review of the appeal. Dr. Stein communicated that the FDA is finalizing the response and may require up to a few more weeks to d

  • Ford Settled Several Truck-Rollover Lawsuits Before $1.7B Verdict, Expected To Argue Favoring Super Duty Trucks

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will argue for a new trial in the Georgia truck rollover lawsuit that resulted in a $1.7 billion jury verdict. The case involves the roof strength of older-model Super Duty pickups. Some twenty years back, Ford settled several similar lawsuits alleging that people were killed or seriously injured in heavy-duty truck rollovers in which the roof collapsed. Before the $1.7 billion jury verdict, Ford was slapped at least 58 times in lawsuits involving rollovers and alleg

  • Ford Settled Dozens of Truck-Rollover Lawsuits Before $1.7 Billion Verdict

    The auto maker, expected to argue for a new trial in a Georgia case that resulted in a $1.7 billion jury verdict, says its millions of Super Duty trucks are safe.

  • Hawaiian Airlines turbulence leaves 11 seriously injured

    The flight was rocked by severe turbulence on Sunday about 30 minutes outside Honolulu, an emergency response agency said

  • Why More EV Makers Aren’t Making Cars at All

    “Asset light” is catching on among upstart companies selling electric vehicles. Foxconn and Magna International want a piece of the action.

  • Toyota Chief Says ‘Silent Majority’ Has Doubts About Pursuing Only EVs

    “Because the right answer is still unclear, we shouldn’t limit ourselves to just one option,” said Akio Toyoda, Toyota Motor Corp. president.

  • The one piece of kit that could slash car accidents by 'nearly a quarter'

    Installing the technology in every car in the UK could prevent nearly 19,000 accidents per year.

  • Mike Lee calls out Defense Department for halting pay of Navy officer jailed in Japan

    Sen. Mike Lee is calling on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to grant an exemption to continue paying Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis during his three-year prison sentence in Japan.

  • Toyota CEO Reserves Doubts Over Going Solely EV As Industry Remains Largely Tightlipped

    During a Thailand visit, Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) President Akio Toyoda said he is among the auto industry's silent majority questioning the exclusive pursuit of electric vehicles. Toyoda's concerns reflected a growing uneasiness about how quickly car companies can transition, the Wall Street Journal reports. Challenges mounted, particularly in securing parts and raw materials for batteries and the speed of transition to EVs, as prices have soared this year. While significant rivals, includi

  • You Can Finally Get a 10.3-Liter V-8 in a Camaro

    GM's most ferocious crate engine can finally be had in a COPO Camaro, but your thousand-or-so horsepower car will not be street legal.

  • Americans’ car choices are canceling out fuel efficiency gains

    Some cars got more efficient, but we didn't buy them. Average new vehicle fuel economy, horsepower, weight, and footprint were all at record highs.

  • An 'Imperial Supreme Court' Asserts Its Power, Alarming Scholars

    WASHINGTON — The conventional critique of the Supreme Court these days is that it has lurched to the right and is out of step with the public on many issues. That is true so far as it goes. But a burst of recent legal scholarship makes a deeper point, saying the current court is distinctive in a different way: It has rapidly been accumulating power at the expense of every other part of the government. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The phenomenon was documented last m

  • 1.4 million Ram pickup trucks recalled: Here's which other cars faced new recalls last week

    Several types of vehicles are being recalled for the week of Dec. 11 through Dec. 18, including those that can increase the risk of a crash.

  • Ali Spice, a TikTok star, was killed in a wrong-way, hit-and-run crash. Here’s what we know

    Three of the four people riding in a Black Infinity Q50 sedan were killed in the 2:20 a.m. crash. Troopers were looking for a man who ran away.