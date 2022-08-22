U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,218.50
    -13.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,607.00
    -99.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,216.25
    -52.25 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,954.30
    -4.80 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.88
    -0.89 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.00
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    -0.03 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0048
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    +1.04 (+5.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1831
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2260
    +0.2960 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,481.78
    +255.40 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.09
    -39.51 (-7.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.37
    +8.52 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,805.52
    -124.81 (-0.43%)
     

U.S. FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted for Adolescents Aged 12 Through 17

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NVAX
    Watchlist

  • Novavax' vaccine is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the U.S.

  • Doses of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted are now available and primary series immunizations for adolescents can begin once a policy recommendation from the CDC is received

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (NVX-CoV2373) has received expanded emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to provide a two-dose primary series for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in adolescents aged 12 through 17.

"Having more vaccine options for use in both adults and adolescents, like the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted will hopefully help increase vaccination rates, particularly as we prepare for ongoing surges of COVID-19 with the start of fall and the back-to-school season," said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. "We hope that our vaccine, developed using an innovative approach to recombinant protein vaccine technology, may have a special role in adolescent vaccination based on parents' and caregivers' familiarity with protein-based vaccines used in other disease areas."

The FDA EUA decision was based on data from the ongoing pediatric expansion of the Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial of 2,247 adolescents aged 12 through 17 years across 75 sites in the U.S., to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted. In pediatric expansion, the vaccine achieved its primary efficacy endpoint with clinical efficacy of 78.29% (95% CI: 37.55%, 92.45%) overall at a time when the Delta variant was the predominant circulating SARS-CoV-2 strain in the U.S. The efficacy analysis was supported by assessment of antibody titers that were shown to be higher in adolescents than in young adults.

Safety data from the pediatric expansion showed the vaccine to be generally well-tolerated. Serious and severe adverse reactions (AR) were low in number and balanced between vaccine and placebo groups, and not considered related to the vaccine. Local and systemic reactogenicity was generally lower than or similar to adults, after the first and second dose. No new safety signal was observed through the placebo-controlled portion of the study. Among participants 12 through 17 years of age, solicited ARs following administration of any dose of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted were injection site pain/tenderness (75.0%), headache (56.9%), fatigue/malaise (57.9%), muscle pain (49.0%), nausea/vomiting (19.9%), joint pain (16.2%), fever (16.9%), injection site swelling (8.0%), and injection site redness (7.5%). Most were mild-to-moderate in severity and lasted less than two days.

The next step for the vaccine is a policy recommendation for use from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Doses of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted are available for use in adolescents upon the CDC's recommendation.

In July 2022 the U.S. FDA had granted EUA for a two-dose primary series in adults aged 18 and older, followed by a recommendation from the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and endorsement from the CDC.

This project has been supported in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), through the Department of Defense Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) under contract number MCDC2011-001.

Use of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted in the U.S.
The Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted has not been approved or licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA, under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to provide a two-dose primary series to individuals 12 years of age and older to prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of the medical product under Section 564(b)(1) of the FD&C Act unless the declaration is terminated or authorization revoked sooner.

Authorized Use
The Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted is authorized for use under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to provide a two-dose primary series for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 12 years of age and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications
Do not administer the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted to individuals with a known history of a severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to any component of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted.

Warnings and Precautions
Management of Acute Allergic Reactions: Appropriate medical treatment to manage immediate allergic reactions must be immediately available in the event an acute anaphylactic reaction occurs following administration of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted. Monitor the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted recipients for the occurrence of immediate adverse reactions according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention guidelines.

Myocarditis and Pericarditis: Clinical trials data provide evidence for increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis following administration of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (see Full EUA Prescribing Information).

Syncope (fainting): May occur in association with administration of injectable vaccines. Procedures should be in place to avoid injury from fainting.

Altered Immunocompetence: Immunocompromised persons, including individuals receiving immunosuppressant therapy, may have a diminished immune response to the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted.

Limitations of Vaccine Effectiveness: The Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted may not protect all vaccine recipients.

Adverse Reactions
Adverse reactions reported in clinical trials following administration of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted include injection site pain/tenderness, fatigue/malaise, muscle pain, headache, joint pain, nausea/vomiting, injection site redness, injection site swelling, fever, chills, injection site pruritus, hypersensitivity reactions, lymphadenopathy-related reactions, myocarditis, and pericarditis.

Myocarditis, pericarditis, anaphylaxis, paresthesia, and hypoesthesia have been reported following administration of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted outside of clinical trials.

Additional adverse reactions, some of which may be serious, may become apparent with more widespread use of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted.

Reporting Adverse Events and Vaccine Administration Errors
The vaccination provider enrolled in the federal COVID-19 Vaccination Program is responsible for mandatory reporting of the following to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS):

  • vaccine administration errors whether or not associated with an adverse event,

  • serious adverse events (irrespective of attribution to vaccination),

  • cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS), in adults and children, and

  • cases of COVID-19 that results in hospitalization or death.

Complete and submit reports to VAERS online: For further assistance with reporting to VAERS, call 1-800-822-7967. The reports should include the words "Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted EUA" in the description section of the report.

To the extent feasible, report adverse events to Novavax, Inc. using the following contact information or by providing a copy of the VAERS form to Novavax, Inc. Website: www.NovavaxMedInfo.com, Fax Number: 1-888-988-8809, Telephone Number: 1-844-NOVAVAX (1-844-668-2829).

Please click to see the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering Vaccine (Vaccination Providers) and EUA Full Prescribing Information.

Please click to see the Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers.

About NVX-CoV2373 (Novavax' COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted)
NVX-CoV2373 is a protein-based vaccine engineered from the genetic sequence of the first strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. The vaccine was created using Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate antigen derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein and is formulated with Novavax' patented saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. NVX-CoV2373 contains purified protein antigen and can neither replicate, nor can it cause COVID-19.

NVX-CoV2373 is packaged as a ready-to-use liquid formulation in a vial containing ten doses. The vaccination regimen calls for two 0.5 ml doses (5 mcg antigen and 50 mcg Matrix-M adjuvant) given intramuscularly 21 days apart. The vaccine is stored at 2°- 8° Celsius, enabling the use of existing vaccine supply and cold chain channels. Use of the vaccine should be in accordance with official recommendations.

The PREVENT-19 trial of NVX-CoV2373 is being conducted with support from the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, BARDA, part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the HHS, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health at HHS. BARDA is providing up to $1.75 billion under a Department of Defense agreement (number MCDC2011-001). JPEO-CBRND is also providing funding of up to $45.7 million under a separate agreement. To date, the U.S. government has agreed to order 3.2 million doses of NVX-CoV2373 under these existing agreements. Novavax and the U.S. government will determine the timing, pricing, and amounts for delivery of any additional NVX-CoV2373 doses. Novavax intends to pursue additional U.S. procurement of both NVX-CoV2373 doses and other potential formulations.

Novavax has established partnerships for the manufacture, commercialization and distribution of NVX-CoV2373 worldwide. Existing authorizations leverage Novavax' manufacturing partnership with Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume. They will later be supplemented with data from additional manufacturing sites throughout Novavax' global supply chain.

About Matrix-M™ Adjuvant
Novavax' patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant has demonstrated a potent and well-tolerated effect by stimulating the entry of antigen-presenting cells into the injection site and enhancing antigen presentation in local lymph nodes, boosting immune response.

About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform harnesses the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. NVX-CoV2373, the company's COVID-19 vaccine, has received authorization from multiple regulatory authorities globally, including the FDA, European Commission and the World Health Organization. The vaccine is currently under review by multiple regulatory agencies worldwide. In addition to its COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax is also currently evaluating a COVID-seasonal influenza combination vaccine candidate in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which combines NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFlu*, its quadrivalent influenza investigational vaccine candidate, and is also evaluating an Omicron strain-based vaccine (NVX-CoV2515) as well as a bivalent format Omicron-based / original strain-based vaccine. These vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on LinkedIn
*NanoFlu identifies a recombinant hemagglutinin (HA) protein nanoparticle influenza vaccine candidate produced by Novavax. This investigational candidate was evaluated during a controlled phase 3 trial conducted during the 2019-2020 influenza season.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements herein relating to the future of Novavax, its operating plans and prospects, its partnerships, the potential for subsequent orders from the U.S. government for additional doses of NVX-CoV2373 and other potential formulations, the timing of clinical trial results, the ongoing development of NVX-CoV2373, including an Omicron strain based vaccine and bivalent Omicron-based / original strain based vaccine, a COVID-seasonal influenza investigational vaccine candidate, the scope, timing and outcome of future regulatory filings and actions,  including Novavax' plans to supplement existing authorizations with data from the additional manufacturing sites in Novavax' global supply chain, additional worldwide authorizations of NVX-CoV2373, the potential impact and reach of Novavax and NVX-CoV2373 in addressing vaccine access, controlling the pandemic and protecting populations, the efficacy, safety and intended utilization of NVX-CoV2373, and expected administration of NVX-CoV2373 are forward-looking statements. Novavax cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, challenges satisfying, alone or together with partners, various safety, efficacy, and product characterization requirements, including those related to process qualification and assay validation, necessary to satisfy applicable regulatory authorities; unanticipated challenges or delays in conducting clinical trials; difficulty obtaining scarce raw materials and supplies; resource constraints, including human capital and manufacturing capacity, on the ability of Novavax to pursue planned regulatory pathways; unanticipated challenges or delays in conducting clinical trials; challenges meeting contractual requirements under agreements with multiple commercial, governmental, and other entities; and those other risk factors identified in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Novavax' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and www.novavax.com, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Contacts:

Investors
Erika Schultz | 240-268-2022
ir@novavax.com

Media
Ali Chartan or Giovanna Chandler | 202-709-5563
media@novavax.com

Novavax Logo
Novavax Logo

 

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • The Rise and Fall of Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is one of my favorite stocks. Sometimes you'll hear the advice, "Don't fall in love with your stocks." I used to believe that, but now I think it's fine to love your stocks. Did I love Novavax when it went up 3,000% for me in 2020? Yes, I did.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Numerous companies and organizations are working to make the metaverse the next iteration of the internet, a place to interact with others digitally, explore new worlds, play some games, and/or hang out with friends. Several technology companies are already fighting to be king of the virtual hill, and two of them -- Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- are likely to have an outsized influence on the metaverse market, whatever it ends up being. Close your eyes for a moment and picture what you think the metaverse will look like.

  • Repairs to damaged I-83 overpass to cost more than half a million, PennDOT says

    The Interstate 83 overpass at Queen Street was damaged when an oversized load hit it in February. Measurements will be verified this week for repairs.

  • Does a New Depression Drug Make This Stock a Buy Now?

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock recently shot higher on a generally lousy day for the overall stock market. The gains came in response to the FDA's approval of Auvelity, the first new line of treatment in years for millions of Americans with major depressive disorder. Does the FDA's approval of Axsome Therapeutics' first drug make this a smart stock to buy now?

  • Variant-Targeted Covid-19 Boosters Test the Promise of mRNA Technology

    Moderna and Pfizer are racing to make different boosters for the U.S. than the Omicron-specific shots rolling out for other countries.

  • Pfizer Is Proving Itself in a Tough Post-Covid Scenario

    The company deserves credit for taking steps to navigate the potential economic outcomes of vaccine sales slowing down

  • Biden's act ushers in major cost-saving changes to Medicare

    President Joe Biden signed the wide-ranging Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law on Tuesday afternoon, bringing welcome news for many retirees.

  • Having a Long-Term Care Plan Is Crucial. Here Are 2 Hybrid Policy Types to Consider.

    Traditional LTC plans are still offered today, but they're expensive. About 90% of policies sold now are what experts refer to as “hybrid” policies, namely a life insurance policy that is either linked to an LTC policy or has a rider attached.

  • My dentist told me to stop using dental floss, and to switch to this cheap alternative on Amazon instead

    You'll never complain about flossing again.

  • Magic mushrooms set to become UK’s ultimate weapon against depression

    Brexit could lead to a boom in psychedelic therapies, scientists say.

  • Wendy's Takes Key Item Off Its Menu

    The fast-food restaurant chain often makes menu changes, but this time it's for a real important reason.

  • Explainer-What is the impact of Philips' recall of sleep apnea devices?

    A massive recall of Philips breathing devices in 2021 due to a risk of potential injury has left physicians scrambling to find alternatives for the growing number of people who use them. Philips said last week it is about halfway through replacing the 5.5 million devices, which include mechanical ventilators as well as non-invasive breathing devices used to treat sleep apnea, a condition marked by brief pauses in breathing during sleep. The company recently named a new chief executive, Roy Jakobs, to lead it through the recall.

  • America's Second-Largest Burger Chain Is Linked to a New E. Coli Outbreak

    As many as 37 people have now fallen ill in a new E. coli outbreak in the Midwest. One thing they all had in common? They had recently eaten at Wendy's.According to Food Safety News, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently investigating the chain as the likely source of recent food poisoning cases reported in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Indiana. Cases began cropping up between July 26 and August 8, with the majority of patients reporting they had eaten Wendy's san

  • UnitedHealth, Amazon among bidders for Signify Health- reports

    UnitedHealth has submitted the highest bid in excess of $30 a share, while Amazon's offer is close behind, Bloomberg said. Signify will hold a board meeting on Monday to discuss the bids, and final bids are expected Sept. 6, Bloomberg said.

  • Should You Join a Medicare Advantage Plan?

    In 2020, there were 62.6 million people enrolled in Medicare. That same year, 24.1 million people -- or about 39% of all Medicare beneficiaries -- were also part of a Medicare Advantage plan. These numbers have risen rapidly in the last couple of decades.

  • "You're Using The Bathroom Every 20 Minutes And It Hurts So Bad": This Woman Went Viral For Her Yearlong Experience Chasing Down An Accurate Diagnosis For What Her Doctor First Mislabeled As A UTI

    It's estimated that this condition affects between 3 million and 8 million women — but it is commonly misdiagnosed, downplayed, or mistaken for other conditions.View Entire Post ›

  • 'I'm Carrying This Baby Just to Bury It': The Struggle to Decode Abortion Laws

    Nancy Davis said that when she learned this month that the fetus she was carrying had a rare and fatal condition, she and her partner were devastated. “There’s nothing I wanted more than this child,” she said. As they weighed their options, she said, her doctor referred her to an abortion clinic. Yet what ensued in the days after she made that wrenching decision to have an abortion shows how the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning the constitutional right to abortion has sown confusion and t

  • Should You Get a Polio Vaccine Booster? What Experts Are Saying

    New York officials are urging residents to get a polio vaccine, but health experts say only some individuals need to seek shots.

  • What to know about eating raw oysters safely after two reported deaths from shellfish

    Oysters that contain Vibrio do not ‘look, smell, or even taste different from any other oyster,’ CDC states

  • Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine

    For years, global health officials have used billions of drops of an oral vaccine in a remarkably effective campaign aimed at wiping out polio in its last remaining strongholds — typically, poor, politically unstable corners of the world. Now, in a surprising twist in the decades-long effort to eradicate the virus, authorities in Jerusalem, New York and London have discovered evidence that polio is spreading there. Since 2017, there have been 396 cases of polio caused by the wild virus, versus more than 2,600 linked to the oral vaccine, according to figures from the World Health Organization and its partners.