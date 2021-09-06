U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.51
    -0.78 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1876
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3850
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8080
    +0.1160 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,870.74
    +2,035.54 (+4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,357.94
    +60.21 (+4.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

U.S. FDA Placed a Clinical Hold on BMN 307 Phearless Phase 1/2 Gene Therapy Study in Adults with PKU Based on Interim Pre-clinical Study Findings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BioMarin Also Pausing Further Enrollment of Additional Participants Outside the U.S. in Phearless Phase 1/2 Study

BioMarin is Working with FDA and Other Health Authorities and Will Communicate Next Steps When Available

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) announced today that the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed a clinical hold on the BMN 307 Phearless Phase 1/2 study. The Phearless study is evaluating BMN 307, an investigational AAV5-phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) gene therapy, in adults with phenylketonuria (PKU). The FDA's clinical hold was based on interim safety findings from a pre-clinical, non-GLP pharmacology study.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical logo (PRNewsfoto/BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical logo (PRNewsfoto/BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.)

The Company carried out this pre-clinical study to understand the durability of BMN 307 activity in mice bearing two germline mutations, which may predispose the mice to the development of malignancy. One mutation eliminated the PAH gene that's missing in PKU and the second rendered the animals immunodeficient. Of 63 animals treated, six of seven animals administered BMN 307 at the highest dose group (2e14 Vg/kg) had tumors on liver necropsy 52 weeks after dosing with evidence for integration of portions of AAV vector into the genome. No lesions were observed in any mice at 24 weeks. Five of these animals had adenomas and one had a hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The translatability of these findings to humans is uncertain and under further investigation.

To date, the Company has only dosed humans in the Phearless Phase 1/2 clinical study with lower doses of either 2e13 vg/kg or 6e13 vg/kg. Due in part to the risk previously identified by historical rodent studies, the liver health of Phearless study participants is regularly monitored. The Company will work with the Data Review Board and Principal Investigators to further evaluate the study participants who have been dosed and will continue to monitor them over the long-term. The clinical significance of these pre-clinical rodent findings has not been established and cancers due to AAV integration have not been observed in larger animals or humans. BioMarin is pausing further enrollment into this global Phase 1/2 study until the investigation of these findings is completed. The company is working with the FDA and other health authorities and will communicate next steps for the program when available.

"More than 3,000 patients have been treated with gene therapy, and there are no reports of cancers emerging as a consequence. Acknowledging the complexity of the issue as highlighted in this week's FDA discussion, integrational mutagenesis and resultant cancer formation has been observed in mice using other AAV vectors," said Hank Fuchs, M.D., President, Worldwide Research and Development at BioMarin. "Therefore, we plan to investigate these findings. For patients who have already received lower doses of these vectors, we will continue to carefully evaluate and monitor their health. We are committed to understand and mitigate any risk of cancer causation."

About Phenylketonuria

PKU, or phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) deficiency, is a genetic disorder affecting approximately 70,000 diagnosed patients in the regions of the world where BioMarin operates and is caused by a deficiency of the enzyme PAH. This enzyme is required for the metabolism of Phe, an essential amino acid found in most protein-containing foods. If the active enzyme is not present in sufficient quantities, Phe accumulates to abnormally high levels in the blood and becomes toxic to the brain, resulting in a variety of complications including severe intellectual disability, seizures, tremors, behavioral problems and psychiatric symptoms. As a result of newborn screening efforts implemented in the 1960s and early 1970s, virtually all individuals with PKU under the age of 40 in countries with newborn screening programs are diagnosed at birth and treatment is implemented soon after. PKU can be managed with a severe Phe-restricted diet, which is supplemented by low-protein modified foods and Phe-free medical foods; however, it is difficult for most patients to adhere to the life-long strict diet to the extent needed to achieve adequate control of blood Phe levels. Dietary control of Phe in childhood can prevent major developmental neurological toxicities, but poor control of Phe in adolescence and adulthood is associated with a range of neurocognitive disabilities with significant functional impact.

To learn more about PKU and PAH deficiency, please visit www.PKU.com. Information on this website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the business prospects of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BioMarin), including, without limitation, statements about: the Company pausing enrollment globally in the Phearless Phase 1/2 study, the impact of the pre-clinical findings on the 307 clinical program, the predictability of the pre-clinical findings on human patients, the development of BioMarin's BMN 307 program generally, including the impact on the timing and process for regulatory interactions and decisions. These forward-looking statements are predictions and involve risks and uncertainties such that actual results may differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the content and timing of decisions by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Commission and other regulatory authorities; uncertainties inherent in research and development, the outcome of ongoing review of clinical and pre-clinical data; the outcome of additional experiments related to the preclinical findings; the results and timing of current and future clinical trials related to BMN 307; and those factors detailed in BioMarin's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation, the factors contained under the caption "Risk Factors" in BioMarin's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as such factors may be updated by any subsequent reports. Stockholders are urged not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. BioMarin is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

BioMarin® is a registered trademark of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Contacts:


Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(415) 455-7451

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-fda-placed-a-clinical-hold-on-bmn-307-phearless-phase-12-gene-therapy-study-in-adults-with-pku-based-on-interim-pre-clinical-study-findings-301369619.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Emotional tributes to Sarah Harding from her bandmates and other public figures

    "I am absolutely devastated, I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl and what she means to me"

  • Pfizer booster likely to be OK’d by Sept. 20, but Moderna’s may lag, Fauci says

    The Pfizer-BioNTech shot will likely be the only COVID-19 vaccine booster available by Sept. 20, the Biden administration's target date to begin offering them, but Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that Moderna's shot shouldn't be too far behind.

  • If You Notice This on a Potato, Don't Eat It, Experts Warn

    We've all been guilty of leaving a bag of potatoes in our pantry longer than we should, but many of us assume that taking a vegetable peeler to any soft spots or grown sprouts makes a potato that may be past its prime good to go again. But that's not exactly the case. Experts say there is one telltale sign that a potato is too dangerous to consume, even if you have your cutting utensils on hand to slice off any unsavory areas. Read on to find out when you should be tossing a potato instead of tr

  • Better Buy: Biogen vs. Cassava Sciences

    Two companies that have thrown their hats into this ring are Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA). It might be tempting to declare Biogen the runaway leader in this contest. The biotech's medicine for AD, Aduhelm, has already earned approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • 5 Reasons Moderna May Prove Wall Street Wrong

    Most Wall Street analysts recommend buying or holding Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares. The average analyst estimate for that period is about $130 lower than Moderna's share price today. It's true that Moderna's shares have climbed at the speed of light.

  • Vaccine mandates: Employees paying to be unvaccinated is 'very much like smoking surcharges,' expert explains

    Many employers are now debating whether to mandate vaccinations among their employees and whether to financially deter unvaccinated individuals.

  • Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

    Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. R

  • If You Notice This, You May Have Been Exposed to COVID, Virus Experts Say

    There have been nearly 39.5 million cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means a startling 12 percent of Americans have been confirmed to have contracted the virus. As high of a percentage as that is, the large majority of people in the U.S. haven't caught the virus—or perhaps they have and haven't known it for sure. Since COVID-19 can often result in asymptomatic infection, many

  • Coronavirus dashboard: Catch up fast

    Vaccines: Fauci: Mu COVID variant not an "immediate threat" to U.S. — AstraZeneca agrees to give EU 200M more vaccine doses, ending legal dispute — Health care workers experience PTSD, trauma heightened by COVID.Politics: Biden's high-stakes booster tension with Moderna — Wall Street boosts lab companies amid Delta testing surge — Restaurant recovery’s screeching halt.States: Ousted Tennessee vaccine chief sues state officials for defamation over firing — Kentucky governor calls state lawmakers

  • AstraZeneca Enters Another Major Market With This Indication

    The pharma giant recently received approval to market Forxiga as a treatment for chronic kidney disease patients in Japan.

  • This Can Increase Your Chances of Dementia Bigtime, Says Study

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claims there are an estimated 5 million adults living with dementia—and that number grows every year. By the year 2060 they predict that number to multiply to nearly 14 million. A number of health habits have been linked to the memory deteriorating condition, which can often result in early death. Now, a recent major study claims that one specific health habit can significantly up your chances of developing dementia and dying earlier. Read on to fin

  • Texas abortion law is already saving lives. But there’s more to do to help children

    The law’s unusual enforcement mechanism offers a meaningful way for society to engage in the cause of protecting innocent life. [Opinion]

  • Telemedicine abortions offer cheaper options but may also undermine critical clinics

    Allison Hansen had just gone through a breakup with her boyfriend last year when she discovered she was pregnant. Hansen called the Planned Parenthood facility near her home in Savannah, Georgia, to inquire about abortion services and was told the procedure would cost $500 and require four to six hours at the clinic. While Googling for alternatives, she came across Carafem — a nonprofit that delivers abortion pills to a patient’s home after a telemedicine visit for $375 or less.

  • This Is the COVID Vaccine Stock You Want to Own

    Moderna has been getting all of the attention, but Pfizer is a complete package that might be a better buy.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Soared to New Heights Last Week

    Last week was a pretty good one across the board for biotech stocks. The industry-tracking iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: IBB) took some steps forward on Wednesday and held on to finish the week 2.3% higher. This stock jumped on Monday and again on Wednesday after a handful of investment bank analysts began covering the biotech stock with a positive rating.

  • These 6 States Are Where Your COVID Risk Is Highest This Labor Day Weekend

    It's hard to believe we've been battling the coronavirus for 18 months now, especially since we can all remember last Labor Day, when, in many parts of the country, it seemed like things were moving in the right direction. During Labor Day weekend 2020, the seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. was about 40,000, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Right now, it's nearly four times worse than that at 152,500, as of Sept. 2, 2021.As case

  • The Latest: Israel soon allowing some tour groups to visit

    Israel says it will soon reopen its gates to foreign tour groups -- even as it battles one of the world’s highest rates of coronavirus infections. The country’s Tourism Ministry on Sunday said it will begin allowing organized tour groups into the country beginning Sept. 19. Israel launched a similar program in May after vaccinating most of its population early this year.

  • The #1 Cause of Diabetes, According to Doctors

    Diabetes has been described as a silent epidemic. Last year, it killed three times as many people as COVID-19. Too many people still consider diabetes a childhood disease beyond our control; the fact is, type 2 diabetes generally develops in adulthood, as a result of simple choices you make every day. So what can you do to reduce your risk? A lot, starting with avoiding the #1 cause of type 2 diabetes, as doctors told us. Read on to find out more—and to further ensure your health and the health

  • Hospitals in crisis in least vaccinated state: Mississippi

    As patients stream into Mississippi hospitals one after another, doctors and nurses have become all too accustomed to the rampant denial and misinformation about COVID-19 in the nation's least vaccinated state. People in denial about the severity of their own illness or the virus itself, with visitors frequently trying to enter hospitals without masks. The constant misinformation about the coronavirus that they discuss with medical staff.

  • Biden's high-stakes booster tension with Moderna

    A disagreement between the Biden administration and Moderna over booster shot details has thrown a wrench in the administration's plans, and may result in the booster effort beginning with only some Pfizer recipients later this month. Why it matters: How the dispute shakes out could have implications for the global vaccine supply chain — as well as for Moderna's bottom line.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: Moderna completed its booster dos