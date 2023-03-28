U.S. markets closed

U.S. FDIC tells Signature Bank's crypto clients to close accounts by April 5

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Signature Bank headquarter, in New York

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) has informed collapsed lender Signature Bank's crypto clients that they have until April 5 to close their accounts and move their money.

The deposits in question were not part of a rescue deal arranged with Flagstar Bank, a unit of New York Community Bancorp, earlier this month.

"Flagstar's bid did not include about $4 billion in deposits related to Signature's digital-asset business," an FDIC spokesperson said.

"Those are the deposits we are encouraging customers to move before April 5. If they have not by that day, we will mail checks to the address on record."

Flagstar on March 19 entered into an agreement with U.S. regulators to buy deposits and loans from New York-based Signature Bank.

The FDIC had said that the deal would see Flagstar Bank assume substantially all of Signature Bank's deposits, some of its loan portfolios and all 40 of its former branches. Roughly $60 billion of Signature Bank's loans and $4 billion of its deposits would remain with it in receivership.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

  • Jack Dorsey-Backed Spiral Plots Course for Mainstream Adoption of Bitcoin’s Lightning Network

    LDK, the Lightning Network implementation being developed by the Jack Dorsey-backed Spiral, has got big plans to improve the way payments can be made on Bitcoin.

  • Crypto Crisis: A Timeline of Key Events

    The crisis roiling the crypto industry captured public attention with the collapse of FTX this past November and the arrest soon after of the exchange’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. Feb. 13: FTX and other crypto companies run their first Super Bowl ads as they push to draw more investors and boost awareness of the industry. Bitcoin is trading back down at $42,259.28 as the market starts to price in the Federal Reserve’s coming rate increases.

  • Cryptocurrency Prices And News: Bitcoin, Cryptos Recover After Binance Lawsuit

    Cryptocurrency News: Bitcoin, cryptos recovered Tuesday after the CFTC sued top exchange Binance and its CEO for trading violations Monday.

  • Britain opts for 'adaptable' AI rules, with no single regulator

    Britain plans to split responsibility for governing artificial intelligence (AI) between its regulators for human rights, health and safety, and competition, rather than creating a new body dedicated to the technology. AI, which is rapidly evolving with advances such as the ChatGPT app, could improve productivity and help unlock growth, but there are concerns about the risks it could pose to people's privacy, human rights or safety, the government said. It said it wanted to avoid heavy handed legislation that could stifle innovation and would instead take an adaptable approach to regulation based on broad principles such as safety, transparency, fairness and accountability.

  • Bitcoin Layer 2 Stacks' Token a Top Performer in March

    STX has gained 23% in March and is up 350% over the past year.

  • He Told You So – Fundrise's Ben Miller Warned About Bank Liquidity Problems Last Year And He Predicts This Summer Will Be Ugly And Scary

    We could be looking at the most extensive banking crisis since the meltdown in 2008. With U.S. banks SVB and Signature collapsing, Republic Bank teetering and Switzerland's Credit Suisse surviving after a government rescue, the last few weeks have been daunting. And while most were caught off guard by the sudden struggle for banks to operate amid rising interest rates, one man stood virtually alone near the end of 2022 in sounding a definitive warning. And he’s not done yet. On Nov. 18, Benzinga

  • China Tech Offers Bright Spot for Asian Shares: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares look set to rally Wednesday as a reorganization of Alibaba provides a bright spot in Asian stocks following a decline in US equities.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysFutures for the Hang Seng Index rose 1.

  • NFT Collection Y00ts Makes Anticipated Move From Solana to Polygon

    The popular project, which launched in September 2022, is using a cross-chain bridge to bring its 15,000-edition generative art collection to Polygon.

  • Two Bank Stocks for Bulls After the Panic, According to Citi

    Analyst Keith Horowitz upgraded both KeyCorp and M&T Bank to Buy from Neutral, as the banking sector tries to come back from a rough couple of weeks.

  • Why Bank Failures Haven’t Crashed the Stock Market

    Did someone forget to tell the stock market to crash? Amid a string of bank failures and bailouts this year, the S&P 500 index has somehow sneaked nearly 4% higher, not counting dividends. Earnings estimates look increasingly unrealistic, wrote Morgan Stanley stock strategist Mike Wilson in a Monday report.

  • As another Fed official rips the ‘textbook case of mismanagement’ at SVB, he’s also turning the mirror on his own failures

    The Fed's vice chair for supervision, Michael S. Barr, says he is “committed” to finding “any supervisory or regulatory failings” that led to SVB's collapse.

  • North Korean Hackers Use Cloud Mining Services to Launder Dirty Crypto

    Cloud-based infrastructure can save costs—but may also be an attractive avenue for criminals.

  • Coinbase's Chief Legal Officer on Future of U.S. Crypto Regulation

    Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal joins "All About Bitcoin" to discuss the heightened regulatory uncertainty in the U.S. after the CFTC filed a lawsuit against Binance and the exchange's CEO Changpeng Zhao. Plus, Grewal shares his insights on Coinbase receiving a Wells Notice from the SEC and his outlook on the future of crypto regulation.

  • UK broadcasters to stay prominent on smart TVs and speakers

    On-demand services from Britain's BBC, ITV and other public service broadcasters must remain easy to find on smart TVs and set-top boxes, the government said as it announced a plan to update media rules for the streaming age. The proposed new law will also put Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ under regulator Ofcom's remit to help protect audiences from harmful material such as misleading health claims, it said on Wednesday. Britain's public service broadcasters have protected positions in electronic programme guides, ensuring viewers can easily find the content they are required to produce, for example in news.

  • U.S. CFTC Chief Behnam Reinforces View of Ether as Commodity

    With the ink still drying on its Binance action, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Rostin Behnam reiterated Tuesday that he believes ether is a commodity – a potentially controversial assertion that seems to counter what his counterpart at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has contended.

  • US pharmacy chain CVS to bolster customer privacy protection after shareholder push

    Arjuna Capital, a Massachusetts-based investment adviser and frequent filer of shareholder resolutions, said it has withdrawn its proposal from going to a vote at the company's annual meeting this spring. Medication abortion has drawn increasing attention since the U.S. Supreme Court last June overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide. "Shareholders are concerned data will be accessed without consumer consent by states that criminalize abortion," Arjuna Capital's shareholder proposal had said.

  • US consumer finance chief calls for better risk management at banks, fintechs

    The recent failures of mid-size U.S. lenders show the need for more robust risk management at banks and fintechs, along with improved regulation, the head of the top consumer financial watchdog agency said on Tuesday. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra told a gathering of retail bankers in Las Vegas that regulators were looking at liquidity, interest-rate risk management, capital frameworks, resolution planning and stress testing. "It will be good for the industry to have some honest conversations with itself about what is the way for the regulatory framework to not create this type of risk," Chopra said.

  • U.S. issuing new childcare guidance for semiconductor chips subsidy program

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Monday will release new guidance for its $52 billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program detailing how companies seeking major awards must provide affordable high-quality childcare. The Commerce Department plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39 billion manufacturing subsidy program. The workforce guidance document seen by Reuters says the Commerce Department is "not requiring or expecting applicants to provide free care" but adds that those seeking funding "should strongly consider defraying the price of care such that it is within reach for low- and medium-income households."

  • Biden says White House response to banking stress is 'not over yet'

    DURHAM, North Carolina (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday his administration had done what was possible to address the banking crisis with available authorities, but added the White House response on the matter was "not over yet." The president said his administration was also looking at legislative changes in response to the crisis, although that could prove difficult in the split Congress.

  • Apple introduces way to split payments in Apple Pay

    Tech giant will also offer "buy now, pay later" loans of up to $1,000 that can be used to make Apple Pay purchases.