U.S. Fertility Test Market to Reach $201.37 Million By 2027. Online Sales Channels to Witness Growth of Over 7% - Arizton

·4 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The US fertility test market was valued at $133.49 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $201.37 million by 2027.

Chicago, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the U.S. fertility test market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.09%. The increasing number of fertility hospitals as well as hospital visits for fertility-related issues, and consultation for the application of fertility test kits. The increasing number of gynecologists & obstetricians and consultation services are fueling the growth of the market. Hospital-associated pharmacies drive the awareness about fertility test kits with various mediums which positively influence the market growth.

Rising adoption of the E-commerce channels for consumable healthcare products fueling the sale of fertility test kit products. Also, with the availability of a wide range of products on online sales channels with respect to the price competitiveness; buyers can easily buy the products along with a comparison of products. Increasing internet penetration and the rising population using smartphones will give a new opportunity for market growth. The availability of digital fertility test kits created a new opportunity in the US market.

U.S. Fertility Test Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

MARKET SIZE (2027)

$201.4 MILLION

MARKET SIZE (2021)

$133.5 MILLION

CAGR (2022-2027)

7.09%

 

BASE YEAR

2021

 

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2027

MARKET SEGMENTS

Product (Ovulation Test Kits, Fertility Monitors, and Sperm Test Kits), Gender (Male and Female), Distribution Channel (Online Sales Channel, Retail Pharmacies, and Hospital Pharmacies), End-user (Homecare, Fertility & Specialty Clinics, and Hospitals)

LARGEST MARKET BY PRODUCT

Ovulation Test kits

LARGEST SALES CHANNELS

Online Sales

COUNTRY COVERED

U.S.

The US fertility treatment market is likely to grow at a healthy rate due to attractive long-term growth from favourable demographic and social/cultural shifts. Fertility testing is a niche industry with high margins for manufacturers, especially for vendors offering kits, which are widely used by males and females. Over the past few years, the US fertility test market has been growing at a healthy rate on account of rising awareness regarding fertility testing, increasing maternal age of women in four states of the US, rapidly increasing infertility population across the US, and awareness among the adult population.

Key Insights:

  • The US fertility tests market is segmented into ovulation test kits, fertility monitors, and sperm test kits segments. In 2021, the ovulation test kit segment dominated the market with more than 55% market share.

  • Rising concern about infertility issues and availability of At-home fertility test kits significantly drive the market growth.

  • The female segment dominated the market with more than 70% market share in 2021. The higher acceptance of fertility test kits by women due to higher awareness contributes to a major market share. On the other side, the male segment shows the healthy acceptance of fertility test kits in recent years.

  • Online sales channels are one of the fast-growing segments with a 7.64% CAGR, due to an increase in the application rate of online sales channels by providers and buyers.

  • The homecare segment accounted for more than 40% market share and dominate other segments during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product-

  • Ovulation Test Kits

  • Fertility Monitors

  • Sperm Test Kits

Segmentation by Gender

  • Male

  • Female

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Online Sales Channel

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Hospital Pharmacies

Segmentation by End-users 

  • Homecare

  • Fertility & Specialty Clinics

  • Hospitals

Large players are forming strategic alliances and entering co-marketing agreements to increase their competitiveness and penetration in the market. The consistently increasing product availability across the US gives a boost to the market. Most of the new start-ups and local players are trying to be in a leading position with business strategies. Some US-based companies are trying to achieve high market growth by increasing sales through online sales channels. E-commerce is the best way to acquire a high customer base and this strategy is approvingly accepted in the US by vendors.

Key Vendors 

  • AB Analitica

  • Advacare Pharma

  • Biozhena

  • DNA Diagnostics Center

  • Fertility Focus limited

  • Fairhaven Health

  • Hamilton Thorne

  • Knowhen (Hilin Life Products)

  • Home Health (Babystart)

  • Give Legacy Inc

  • iXensor

  • Lady Technologies

  • LetsGetChecked

  • Medical Electronic System

  • Modern fertility Inc

  • OOVA

  • Premom

  • Samplytics Technologies Private Limited

  • SwimCount

  • Teco Diagnostic

  • UEBE Medical GmbH

  • Valley Electronics AG

  • Sugentech

  • Natalist

Explore our healthcare lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

