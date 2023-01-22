U.S. Functional Beverage Market Report 2022: Comprehensive Analysis on Market Drivers, Key Players, Trends and Forecasts Through 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Functional Beverages in the U.S.: Market Essentials" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Embracing the future of function.

This market report presents Beverage Marketing Corporation's research on functional beverages to provide insights into the increasingly intertwined world of healthful beverages that offer a specific functional benefit to consumers. This study examines trends and issues in this multi-faceted market, covering beverages aiming to aid health, quench thirst and provide specific benefits. The report hones in on new-era wellness beverages, looking at the various segments and types.

Market drivers and need states are discussed and data and forecasts are provided. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the industry are also discussed.

This market research report looks at protein drinks, probiotics, functional water and other functional beverages, nutrient provision/meal replacement products and more, documenting their historical, current and projected performances.

The answers you need

Functional Beverages in the U.S.: Market Essentials provides in-depth market analysis, shedding light on various aspects of the segments through reliable data and discussions of what the numbers really mean. Questions answered include:

Which segments in the United States have been growing historically and currently, and which have not?

What percentage of the U.S. beverage market can be classified as belonging to the functional category, and how has this changed in recent years?

What are the leading companies, and how have they been performing?

Which segment has the highest growth? Which company has leading market share?

What are the leading consumer benefit segments of the industry?

How have functional beverages evolved from legacy categories?

What are the prospects of the functional beverage category through 2026?

This report features

The Functional Beverages report provides an overview of the dozen or so beverage segments deemed to make up the functional beverage category and the market drivers and industry innovation that are likely to lead to expanded functional benefits in the years ahead.

Much more than a functional beverages market report per se, this study provides data and analysis of multiple facets of the industry and insight on the trends and consumer need states driving it. Volume, retail dollars, wholesale dollars and per capita consumption statistics are included.

The companies and brands that comprise the burgeoning super-category are vetted, anchoring them in the context of recent changes that have spurred growth. Advertising and demographic data of the sub-segments are documented.

Backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, readers get a thorough understanding of the combined super-category as well as multiple facets of the functional beverages market including:

Discussion of the need states underpinning demand for such healthy products, as well as examination of target markets and consumer benefit segments round out the research. The report gives greater perspective to its research by illustrating the increasingly strong relationship between functionality in the mainstream beverage marketplace and the consumer drivers that are fueling innovation in the segment. The report also sizes the functional beverage market by consumer benefit segment and tracks growth and share by benefit such as hydration, weight management, etc.

Focus is placed on newer beverage types such as coconut water, energy drinks, kombucha, probiotics, oat milk, meal replacement and protein drinks. In addition, key results from BMC's market research is also provided, with expanded analysis of various sub-categories provided to ensure a fuller understanding of this rapidly changing arena.

Advertising expenditures by segment as well as functional expenditures by media outlet (including internet advertising).

The Excel presentation shows consumer demographic profiles comparing consumers of key beverage segments.

Five-year wholesale dollar projections for the market and its sub-segments through 2026.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction, Objective & Methodology

Introduction

Objective and Scope

Methodology

Functional Beverage Category Definitions

3. The Functional Beverage Market

Functional Beverage Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2017 - 2022

Functional Beverage Per Capita Consumption (Gallons) 2012 - 2022

Functional Beverages Share of No-Alcohol Multiple Beverage Market Wholesale Dollar Sales 2017 and 2022

Key Functional Beverage Categories Change in Wholesale Dollar Sales 2022

Functional Category Volume Shares 2022

Issues and Trends in the Functional Beverage Market

Segment Share of Wholesale Dollars 2022

Segment Share of Volume 2022

The Functional Beverage

4. Outlook and Future

Projected Functional Wholesale Dollars Compound Annual Growth 2021 - 2026

The Projected Functional Beverage Market by Segment

Projected Functional Beverage Market Wholesale Dollars and Share by Segment 2021 - 2026

Projected Functional Dollar Share by Segment 2021 and 2026

5. Leading Company Profiles

Selected Functional Beverage Companies and Their Brands

AriZona

Milo's Famous Sweet Tea

BioSteel

Vita Coco

Treo Fruit & Birch Water

GT's Kombucha

Oatly

C4

Celsius

BellRing Brands

Olipop

OWYN (Only What You Need)

VPX/Redline/Bang

