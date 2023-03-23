U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,984.29
    +47.32 (+1.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,333.85
    +303.74 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,880.91
    +210.95 (+1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,747.00
    +19.64 (+1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.35
    +0.45 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,985.60
    +36.00 (+1.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.48 (+2.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0889
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4790
    -0.0210 (-0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2307
    +0.0041 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2350
    -0.1490 (-0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,499.64
    -896.73 (-3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    600.06
    +2.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.04
    -54.80 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

U.S. Gain and EnTech Solutions Bring Renewable Energy to a Wisconsin Dairy Digester

U.S. Gain
·5 min read

Dallmann East River Dairy Solar Microgrid

This image shows the Dallmann East River Dairy solar microgrid—located on nearly four acres of land.
This image shows the Dallmann East River Dairy solar microgrid—located on nearly four acres of land.

Appleton, Wis., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Gain, a leader in the development and distribution of alternative fuel and renewable energy, is excited to share its first integration of a solar microgrid at its Dallmann East River Dairy digester in Brillion, Wisconsin. This U.S. Gain-owned digester has been producing renewable natural gas (RNG) for the transportation industry since August 2020.

Representing a major step forward for innovation in rural Wisconsin, this project highlights the integration of sustainability progress and energy independence into the farming and renewable natural gas communities. Using solar panels, renewable electricity is generated and used to power day-to-day digester operations. This electricity can also be stored in onsite batteries to be used at night or on cloudy days. Additionally, through onsite combined heat and power (CHP) technology, heat is captured and repurposed to reduce natural gas demand.

Producing RNG with renewable energy improves the carbon intensity (CI) of the fuel, making it more sustainable and valuable in the marketplace. Utilizing energy modeling software, the microgrid system was sized to support the needs of the facility and maximize the value of the fuel produced.

Located on nearly four acres of land, the Dallmann digester microgrid is expected to produce 1.9GWh of electricity annually. This will offset 97% of the Dallmann digester’s electrical energy load that is typically sourced from grid power and will result in renewable natural gas supply with a lower carbon intensity (CI) score. Most of the energy being offset is from the solar microgrid, but a significant portion also comes from the CHP technology. Heat byproduct from the CHP electricity generation process is diverted to the digester which reduces boiler heat demands and, consequently, the natural gas used for boiler heating while also feeding backup battery storage.

“RNG development is an energy-intensive process: from heating the digester to powering the gas-clean-up facilities,” shared Pat Van Dehy, director of operations at U.S. Gain. “By using lower CI solar energy and less traditional grid power, we’re finding a cleaner way to power our digesters—ultimately doing more with less.”

While excess solar energy produced from the Dallmann microgrid can be sold back to the grid, most will be used onsite. The system’s backup battery could keep the process operating during power outages. In the future, with appropriate regulatory approvals, this solar microgrid installation could provide Dallmann East River Dairy and U.S. Gain the security of knowing that the dairy and digester would not be impacted by grid outages—preventing data loss, interrupted operations, and digester temperature fluctuations.

A key project partner for U.S. Gain’s Dallmann solar microgrid project is EnTech Solutions, an industry leader in sustainable, reliable energy solutions that’s dedicated to creating cleaner, smarter energy. EnTech Solutions provided end-to-end project management including energy modeling using EnergyDNA™, microgrid and solar engineering and development, installation, and optimization. EnTech will also provide 24/7 support and maintenance over the 20-year contract. This is the second project that U.S. Gain and EnTech have partnered on for microgrid use at RNG facilities.

“Integrating renewable energy into the Dallmann digester is a logical next step toward increasing the facility’s operational and financial performance,” said Jacob Feutz, EnTech Solutions’ vice president of renewable fuels. “We’re pleased to partner with U.S. Gain on this project in support of the agriculture community’s continued focus on sustainability.”

“This represents the largest project that U.S. Gain currently has to offset our energy use. By collaborating with EnTech, another Wisconsin-based company, we’re able to help drive change right in our own backyard,” said Hardy Sawall, director of business development at U.S. Gain. “Through microgrid integration, we are providing our digester partners with more sustainable infrastructure that translates to lower CI RNG supply and environmental benefits.”

There are many considerations to keep in mind when evaluating the incorporation of off-grid power into digester operations. For help getting started or more information on partnering with U.S. Gain or EnTech Solutions, reach out.

####

About U.S. Gain

U.S. Gain is a leader in the development and distribution of alternative fuel and renewable energy. Over the past ten years, we’ve diversified throughout the renewable natural gas supply chain, becoming vertically integrated to provide the cleanest fuel and energy at the best value. We’re developing renewable natural gas at farms, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants to reduce emissions for sustainably driven organizations. Further, we continue to build a platform of alternative fuel solutions that enable the polyfuel future that fleets demand while also offering credit generation services under the RFS, LCFS, and CFP programs. Backed by the strength and size of U.S. Venture, Inc., a leading provider of transportation products and insight driving the world forward, we are committed to finding a better way to succeed by offering unrivaled expertise, tenacity, and character in all we do. To learn more, visit www.usgain.com.

About EnTech Solutions

EnTech Solutions, a division of Faith Technologies Incorporated (FTI), provides distributed energy capabilities, eMobility charging, innovative sustainable fuel technologies, and asset management solutions for businesses looking for reliable, clean energy solutions. We utilize proprietary energy modeling and optimization software to ensure intelligent, comprehensive, and resilient electricity is delivered from an infrastructure that prioritizes the use of all available resources such as renewables, storage and the utility grid. Making Clean Energy Smarter™ – for our customers, the environment, and the generations to come.  For more information, visit energybyentech.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Megan Biese, Director of Marketing U.S. Gain & U.S. Oil | Divisions of U.S. Venture, Inc. 920.202.6532 mbiese@usgain.com


Recommended Stories

  • BP Stock Jumped 20% After Trimming Climate Targets — A Black Eye For ESG Investing?

    BP shook up its carbon reduction strategy after lagging behind U.S. energy stocks for years. What does this mean for ESG?

  • BHP, engineering firm Hatch to design electric smelting plant in Australia

    The plant will be able to produce steel from iron ore using renewable electricity and hydrogen replacing coking coal. "The steel industry has identified ESF as a viable option to use a wider range of raw materials, and steel companies globally are looking to build commercial-scale ESF plants as part of their CO2 emission-reduction roadmaps," said Vandita Pant, chief commercial officer, BHP. Last October, the mining giant teamed up with steelmaker ArcelorMittal and two others to test a new technology to reduce carbon emissions in steelmaking at two plants in Belgium and North America.

  • Southern (SO) Introduces RNG Program for Sustainable Future

    The Southern Company's (SO) renewable natural gas pilot program has been approved by the Virginia State Corporation Commission.

  • Modi’s Green Dream at Risk as Indian Renewables Hit by Headwinds

    (Bloomberg) -- It took less than two weeks for TotalEnergies SE to put a massive green hydrogen project with Adani Group on hold after the Indian conglomerate was rocked by allegations of fraud.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidCiti CEO Fraser Warns Mobile Money is ‘G

  • In Green Hydrogen Race With the U.S., Europe Is Hobbled

    Even if the European Union can match the scale and clarity of Washington’s subsidies for green technologies, the region’s higher energy prices are a problem.

  • Elon Musk's The Boring Company seeks to double the size of its Vegas Loop

    Elon Musk's Boring Company is doubling down on its Vegas bet, with a proposal that would expand its underground transport system to 65 miles of tunnels below the streets of Sin City. The proposed network map, which was recently filed with the city of Las Vegas and not previously reported, depicts dozens of tunnels criss-crossing the city to reach more casinos, retail zones, the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus and, for the first time, even residential areas. The proposed transit system is comprised of 69 stations and 65 miles of tunnels, according to planning documents, plus an unknown number of Tesla vehicles.

  • US Solar Capacity Gets Boost From $147 Million Hanwha Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. plans to spend $147 million on a plant in Georgia that supplies material for panels, drawing cheers from President Joe Biden who credits his climate law for jumpstarting efforts to build a solar supply chain in the US. Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace Ch

  • Despite industry headwinds, Bitcoin mining booms in Texas

    Cryptocurrency bankruptcies and worries over electric power consumption have failed to dent the industry's growth in Texas, according to a top trade group, citing the rise in the miners' power demands. Bitcoin miners consume about 2,100 megawatts of the state's power supplies, said Lee Bratcher, president of industry group Texas Blockchain Council. Those demands amount to about 3.7% of the state's lowest forecast peak load this year, according to data from grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

  • Immersion Cooling Firm LiquidStack Secures Series B Funding to Build Manufacturing in U.S.

    The company can reduce the carbon footprint, land and water use of bitcoin miners through its technology.

  • Battered California Faces Billions in Storm Damage to Crops, Homes and Roads

    (Bloomberg) -- The costs of California’s relentless winter storms keep rising. And outside of the human toll — with at least 28 people killed since January — the price will be measured in billions.The “bomb cyclone” that lashed San Francisco on Tuesday was the latest in an epic series of extreme weather events to hit California since New Year’s Eve. It blew out windows from skyscrapers, flung barges into a historic bridge, sent trees tumbling across roads, knocked down power lines, and threatene

  • Nevada to add gas plant as drought tests US West power grids

    Utility regulators in Nevada gave the state’s largest power provider clearance to start work on a $333 million project to build a natural gas plant in the state for the first time in nearly 15 years, signaling yet another consequence of the extreme drought conditions in the southwestern U.S. The two gas-fired turbines to be erected north of Las Vegas by NV Energy are expected to come online by July 2024 amid hotter summers and longer wildfire seasons in a state that aims to have a carbon-free power grid by 2050. Nevada’s Public Utilities Commission approved the plans last week.

  • Explainer-The business of water: no one-size-fits-all approach

    The United Nations wants to get people talking in New York this week about investing in safe water, sanitation and hygiene, which it describes as "the most basic human need for health and wellbeing". Puzzles remains over how best to count the financial, social and environmental costs and benefits of water, but many investors now state an aim to generate returns while also improving water access and quality. Here are some examples of the business of water.

  • Investors question Teck on climate even after Canadian miner's coal spin-out

    Investors have yet to embrace Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd's proposal to spin off its highly polluting coal business and focus on production of copper to help supply society's move toward electric vehicles. Last month, Teck announced a split into copper-focused Teck Metals and Elk Valley Resources (EVR), which will focus on high-margin coal for steel making. Initial euphoria sent Teck shares higher, but since then, lingering questions about CO2 emissions at both companies have slammed the stock, which has lost a fifth of its value.

  • Explainer-What are e-fuels, and can they help make cars CO2-free?

    Germany has declared last-minute opposition to a landmark European Union law to end sales of CO2-emitting cars in 2035, demanding that sales be allowed of new cars with internal combustion engines after that date if they run on e-fuels. The EU rules would require all new cars sold from 2035 to have zero CO2 emissions, making it effectively impossible to sell new fossil fuel-powered cars. The law - which Germany, alongside a majority of EU countries and lawmakers, previously supported - would not ban internal combustion engines (ICEs).

  • Shortage of Cooking Oil Looms as Biofuels Gain Global Appeal

    (Bloomberg) -- A global biofuel boom is set to drive a shortage of vegetable oils — used for cooking and now increasingly to power trucks and planes — intensifying a debate over food versus fuel. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s Han

  • Climate change is exacerbating the global water crisis. Corporations must be part of the solution

    771 million people are still living without access to safe water. 1.7 billion do not have a toilet–and the situation is getting worse.

  • Why Regeneron Pharmaceuticals And Sanofi Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Sanofi-Regeneron stocks are trading higher today after their blockbuster drug aced the pivotal COPD trial. Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) Phase 3 trial of Dupixent (dupilumab) for uncontrolled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) met its primary and secondary endpoints. Dupixent exhibited a 30% reduction in moderate or severe acute exacerbations compared to the placebo. The Phase 3 trial involving 939 current or former smokers also showed impro

  • No 'Guarantee' But Yellen May Have Just Set a Trap for the Bears

    For once, Wall Street isn't blaming Powell for a market beatdown. Here's how I expect things to play out as we edge toward the end of March.

  • Short Seller Hindenburg Says Jack Dorsey’s Payments Company Inflates User Numbers

    Shares in Block Inc.—formerly known as Square—fell after Hindenburg Research released the results of what it called a two-year investigation.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark?

    It can be hard to know if your retirement savings are on track, but comparing your balance to where others similar in age are can help. In particular, taking a look at the average 401(k) balance by age is a good place … Continue reading → The post The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.