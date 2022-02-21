U.S. Glass Shower Door Market Size to Reach $4,514 Million by 2026. South US Holds the Largest Share in the Market– Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The U.S. glass shower door market was valued at USD 3.20 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 4.51 billion by 2026.

Chicago, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest Arizton’s research report, the U.S. glass shower door market will grow at a CAGR of 6.47% during 2020−2026.



U.S. Glass Shower Door Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2020 $3098 Million Market Size in 2026 $4,514 Million Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027 6.47% Largest Market South Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Segments Covered Product, Glass Type, End-user, Doors, and Distribution Channel Key Vendors CERA Sanitaryware, Jaquar, Jeld Wen, and Masco Corporation Geographic Analysis South, West, Mid-West, and North-East

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The US glass shower door market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to high disposable income, a surge in consumer spending, and considerable growth across the country's residential and commercial construction sectors.

The rise in demand for modern houses, modular construction, and five-star hotels will accelerate the need for glass shower doors in the country.

In 2020, the tempered glass shower door segment accounted for the largest share in the US glass shower door market and was valued at USD 1,984.94 million. The higher revenue share of the segment in the market is attributable to its ability to withstand breakage.

The laminated glass shower door segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% and witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth of the laminated glass segment is attributable to higher costs and its ability to be customized with designs and graphics.

The residential sector of the Western and Southern region generates the highest revenue for the glass shower door market due to the higher population and considerable disposable income.

In 2020, the bifold doors segment was valued at USD 1,282.22 million. The demand of bifold doors is higher as it is less expensive in nature and affordable by people from almost all income groups. Meanwhile, the fastest-growing door segment is the sliding doors and single doors, which are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% and 7.25%, respectively, during the forecast period.

The fastest-growing states in the US will enable vendors to capitalize on new opportunities in the coming years. For instance, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Colorado are some of the fast-growing states in the country.

The growth of the hospitality industry is accelerating the demand for glass shower doors in the country. In 2020, the hospitality segment of the market is expected to reach USD 1,656.53 million by 2026.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, glass type, end-users, doors, distribution channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 11 other vendors

U.S. Glass Shower Door Market – Segmentation

Frameless glass shower enclosures can be installed with all types of doors such as bi-fold doors, sliding doors, and single doors. Also, frameless glass in combination with sliding doors can be installed with higher security systems such as pin systems, remote control, and more. Such factors have increased customer confidence in the frameless glass shower doors.

The tempered glass segment accounted for the highest market share of 64.07% due to the rise in the household units in states such as Texas, California, and Florida. Many established vendors in the market offer laminated glass under various product types, such as clear glass, rain glass, and tinted glass.

The hospitality industry in the US is growing at a significant rate, and the demand for glass shower doors in this sector is rising considerably. Customers are becoming more demanding in terms availability of unique amenities in their rooms.



U.S. Glass Shower Door Market by Product

Frameless Glass

Framed Glass

U.S. Glass Shower Door Market by Glass Type

Tempered Glass

Laminated Glass

U.S. Glass Shower Door Market by End-user

Residential

Hospitality

Others



U.S. Glass Shower Door Market by Doors

Bifold Doors

Sliding Doors

Single Doors



U.S. Glass Shower Door Market by Distribution Channel

Offline Channel

Online Channel

U.S. Glass Shower Door Market – Dynamics

Online retailing is a big opportunity for vendors of glass shower doors as American consumers have a high preference prefer for online shopping. Factors such as the high internet penetration rate, technological advances, and lack of time among consumers to visit offline stores due to busy schedules are driving the online sales of glass shower doors. Customers can place an order in online retailing and get the product delivered to their doorstep. The COVID-19 pandemic has made people more dependent on online stores. During the outbreak's peak in 2020, people have limited access to offline stores due to lockdown restrictions, resulting in high demand for e-commerce websites. A wide variety of glass products are available on online stores. Also, glass products with multiple designs can be bought from third-party marketplaces or proprietary websites at a price lower than offline stores.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Rapid Adoption of Frameless Glass Doors

Growing Home Renovation Market in US

Significant Growth in Residential Sector

Growth in Tourism & Hospitality Industry

U.S. Glass Shower Door Market – Geography

The South US holds a significant share in the US glass shower door market due to the largest population base, which has resulted in a higher number of housing units and growth in the real estate, tourism, and hospitality sectors. Also, the considerable surge in disposable income in the region has created a high demand for glass shower doors in the southern region. The surge in demand for glass shower doors is attributable to the aesthetic look that they add to a house. Various types of glass are installed in residential spaces, which include rain and frameless glass variants. Textured on the inside, rain glass doors provide a visual effect that resembles a rain pattern and are installed in the shower area. They help maintain privacy without exposing the interiors. Although frameless glass doors prevent soap and water droplets from sticking on the surface of the glass and are easy to clean, they require high maintenance. Tinted glass is also installed in windows to offer protection from harmful UV rays, which are known to cause various skin diseases.

U.S. Glass Shower Door Market by Geography

Southern US

Western US

Mid-West US

North-East US

Major Vendors

CERA Sanitaryware

Jaquar

Jeld Wen

Masco Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

ABC glass and mirror

American Standard Brand

Aston

Basco Manufacturing Company

Coastal Industries

Delta Faucet Company

DreamLine

Guardian Industries

Kohler

MAAX Bath

VIGO Industries



Explore our consumer goods & retail tech profile to know more about the industry.

