The U.S. glass shower door market size was valued at USD 3,098 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4,514 million by 2026

ReportLinker
·5 min read

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this U. S. Glass Shower Door Market Report. The U. S. glass shower door market size was valued at USD 3,098 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4,514 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.

New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Glass Shower Door Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221908/?utm_source=GNW
47 % during the forecast period

A considerable increase in demand for glass shower doors from numerous households is expected to drive the growth of the glass shower door industry. The market players of the glass shower compete on various grounds such as product type, glass type, distribution channel, doors type, and end-user. The fastest-growing states in the US will provide scope to the vendors to capitalize on in the coming years. For instance, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Colorado are some of the fast-growing states in the country. Most of these states have a high median disposable income and a growing personal income at the rate of nearly 5%–8%. Thus, all these factors will accelerate the demand for the United States glass shower door market in the forecast period.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the United States glass shower door market by–

• Increasing Demand for Starphire Glass Doors
• Increasing Online Retailing for Glass Shower Doors
• Rapid Adoption of Frameless Glass Doors
• Growing Home Renovation Market in the US
• Significant Growth in Residential Sector

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• Since glasses like starphire glass are expensive, a higher sales volume of glasses is expected to generate higher revenue from the customer which will eventually lead to the overall growth in the market in the US.
• Online retailing is a big opportunity for the vendors dealing in the glass shower doors market, as people in the country highly prefer to buy a product online. The high internet penetration rate, technology advancement, busy schedules restrict people to visit offline stores.
• The frameless shower glass doors are installed with better features such as a pin system, remote control, or alarm sound and look more attractive than doors with frames. This is driving their demand in the US.

U.S. GLASS SHOWER DOOR MARKET SEGMENTS

U.S. glass shower door market is segmented on the basis of-

• Product
• Glass Type
• End-users
• Doors
• Distribution channel
• Geography

U.S. GLASS SHOWER DOOR MARKET SEGMENTATION
• Framed glass doors are cheaper and can be afforded by the people belonging in the semi-urban and rural areas also. The demand for framed glass doors is expected to rise in the low incomes areas of the US, such as in the Midwestern region as the household income of the people residing in the Midwestern lies between the range of USD 62000-65000. People in the region are expected to invest in framed glass shower doors due to price constraints which will drive the demand of the glass shower door market in the US.
• The major factors which have resulted in higher usage of tempered glass for shower doors can be attributed to its strength to withstand breakage. Moreover, the process of tempering makes the glass tough as well as scratch-resistant. All such factors have resulted in higher demand for tempered glass for doors hence contributing to the highest share of the shower sliding system market in the US.

Market segmentation by Product

• Frameless Glass
• Framed Glass

Market segmentation by Glass Type

• Tempered Glass
• Laminated Glass

Market segmentation by End-user

• Residential
• Hospitality
• Others

Market segmentation by Doors

• Bifold Doors
• Sliding Doors
• Single Doors

Market segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Offline Channel
• Online Channel

GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK

• South: The Southern region accounts for the highest population in the US and also the hottest region in the country. The number of residential housing units is increasing at a rapid pace in major states such as Texas, Florida, Georgia, Carolina, Arizona, and Oklahoma. This and rising household income is driving the demand for the product in the U.S.
• West: The western region consists of developed and fast-growing states such as California, Washington, Utah, and more. The increasing disposable income and consumer spending led the people to spend more on the house which result in the installation of glass shower doors as glass interiors to give an elegant and royal look to the house.

Market segmentation by Geography

• Southern US
• Western US
• Mid-West US
• North-East US

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• The key players in the United States glass shower door market are CERA Sanitaryware, Jaquar, Jeld Wen, and Masco Corporation.
• Although established players dominate the North America shower glass door market, there are tremendous growth opportunities for new entrants that produce low-cost products to target the developing end markets.
• The scope of the product differentiation is low in the market and quality, price, and after-sales service are decisive variables affecting the sales of glass products.

Key Vendors

• CERA Sanitaryware
• Jaquar
• Jeld Wen
• Masco Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

• ABC glass and mirror
• American Standard Brand
• Aston
• Basco Manufacturing Company
• Coastal Industries
• Delta Faucet Company
• DreamLine
• Guardian Industries
• Kohler
• MAAX Bath
• VIGO Industries

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What is the size and share of U.S. glass shower door market?
2. What are the latest trends in the U.S. glass shower door market?
3. Who are the key players in the U.S. glass shower door market?
4. Which segment has the highest share in the glass shower door market in the U.S.?
5. What are the products types discussed in the U.S. glass shower door market report?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221908/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


