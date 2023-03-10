U.S. Global Investors Continues GROW Dividends and Shares Benefits of Mutual Fund Tax Exempt Dividends as Taxes Could Be Set to Rise

San Antonio, TX, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) (the “Company”), a boutique registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, will continue its payment of monthly dividends for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023.

The Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved payment of the $0.0075 per share per month dividend beginning in April 2023 and continuing through June 2023. The record dates are April 10, May 8 and June 12, and the payment dates will be April 24, May 22 and June 26.

“Please also keep in mind that two of our mutual funds, the Near-Term Tax Free Fund (NEARX) and U.S. Government Securities Ultra-Short Bond Fund (UGSDX), currently pay monthly dividends as well,” says Frank Holmes, the Company’s CEO and Chief Investment Officer. “Because it invests in municipal bonds, NEARX provides tax-free income at the federal and often state and local levels, which I believe is particularly attractive now as President Joe Biden seeks to raise income taxes on top earners.”

At the end of this period, the Company will have paid monthly GROW dividends for more than 13 years. The continuation of future cash dividends will be determined by the Board, at its sole discretion, after review of the Company's financial performance and other factors, and is dependent on earnings, operations, capital requirements, general financial condition of the Company and general business conditions.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides investment management services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

