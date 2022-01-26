U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,425.88
    +69.43 (+1.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,704.93
    +407.20 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,820.01
    +280.71 (+2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.51
    +26.48 (+1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.50
    +0.90 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.70
    -19.80 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1291
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7730
    -0.0100 (-0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3504
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3530
    +0.4870 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,188.29
    +1,427.72 (+3.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.84
    +23.03 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.67
    +126.21 (+1.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

U.S. Gold Corp. Issues CEO Update on Project Advancements

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • USAU

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (Nasdaq: USAU) (the "Company"), a gold exploration and development company, today announced that it has issued a CEO update outlining the Company's recent and expected milestones, as it continues to advance its assets and mining projects.

Highlights include:

  • Update on the CK Gold Project prefeasibility study ("PFS") in Wyoming

  • Advancement of the CK Gold Project in 2022 toward permitting

"I am proud of all of the work U.S. Gold Corp. has accomplished since I joined in August 2020," stated George Bee, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of U.S. Gold Corp. "As we continue to push forward and advance our CK Gold Project, we anticipate 2022 to be an even more productive year for us. Some of the activities that investors can look forward to are as follows:

  • Updates as we advance the prefeasibility study to feasibility incorporating some of the project enhancements and capital equipment reductions we expect to incorporate,

  • Finalizing our CK Gold Project mine permit application and its submission to the Wyoming state authority's mid-year,

  • Pursuit of ways to monetize the aggregate potential of the non-gold and copper bearing rock at the CK Gold Project, whose excellent quality has been confirmed through test work,

  • Continued community outreach to build support for the CK Gold Project,

  • Advancing the excellent exploration potential of our Nevada assets on the Carlin and Cortez trends where we have found a host rock and structural setting that could lead to significant discoveries, and

  • Broadening our market presence beyond our current United States NASDAQ Capital Market listing.

We are a small but efficient team with little overhead focused on deploying capital prudently to create value for our shareholders. We continue to entertain the prospect of incorporating quality partners to advance our exploration portfolio."

A copy of the letter is available on our website at www.usgoldcorp.gold/Jan2022-SH-Letter.

About U.S. Gold Corp.
U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a PFS SK-1300 technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

Safe Harbor
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," and "intend," among others. Forward-looking statements include all mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; projected mine life; economic estimates, including NPV and IRR and the proposed timing for filing our mine plan permit. These forward-looking statements are based on U.S. Gold Corp.'s current expectations, and actual results could differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs, environmental and regulatory risks, the reasonability of the economic assumptions contained in the PFS, changes in interpretations of geological, geostatistical, metallurgical, mining or processing information, including interpretations of the information resulting from exploration, analysis or mining and processing experience, risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities, whether U.S. Gold Corp. will be able to raise sufficient capital to develop the CK Gold Project and implement future exploration programs, COVID-19 uncertainties, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

For additional information, please contact:
U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations:
+1 800 557 4550
ir@usgoldcorp.gold
www.usgoldcorp.gold

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-gold-corp-issues-ceo-update-on-project-advancements-301468651.html

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Karora Announces Record Annual Gold Production of 112,814 ounces and Gold Sales of 113,628 ounces for 2021

    Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce record annual consolidated gold production of 112,814 ounces for 2021 from its Beta Hunt and Higginsville mines in Western Australia. Gold sales were 113,628 ounces during 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2021 gold production was 27,925 ounces and sales were 28,734 ounces.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rebound ahead of Fed decision

    Stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening after another volatile session on Wall Street, as investors looked to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting and press conference to remove some uncertainty on the outlook for monetary policy.

  • Federal Reserve decision to be released

    The central bank, which has held short-term interest rates at near-zero since March 2020, is not anticipated to raise interest rates at the conclusion of Wednesday's meeting.

  • Why Hexo, Tilray, and Aurora Cannabis Got Smoked Tuesday

    On yet another "red" day for stock markets, marijuana investors saw their stocks tumble right along with the rest of the Nasdaq. In a press release early this morning, Hexo gave investors an update on its strategic plan entitled "The Path Forward," explaining how Hexo -- shares of which traded above $30 just a couple of years ago, but now fetch just $0.50 -- intends to regain its mojo and get its share price moving higher once again. New product launches appear key to Hexo's plan, as the company launches sales of a "transdermal cream and a CBD-forward body lotion," and also a new line of "gummy confection called Redebles."

  • DraftKings Is ‘Too Big an Opportunity to Ignore.’ Why This Analyst Thinks It’s a Buy.

    Online sports betting can stage a strong comeback this year, making DraftKings a solid wager, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley. Analyst Thomas Allen upgraded DraftKings (ticker: DKNG ) to an Overweight from Equal Weight. “While we and the market have been focused on near- to medium-term profit concerns, we believe at the current price one should not ignore that DKNG is a leading market share player in what will be a very large profitable market,” Allen wrote in a research note on Wednesday.

  • Musk Declares Cybertruck ‘Awesome’ as Tesla Stock Rises Ahead of Key Earnings Report

    Elon Musk has been driving Telsa's new Cybertruck and he thinks it's 'awesome.' An electric truck opens a substantial new market for Tesla.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Point to a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Recent market volatility is enough to make your head spin, and can cause plenty of confusion for retail investors seeking a solid market strategy. It’s tempting to look to the experts, but that raises another question: which experts are the best to follow? Probably the best experts to follow are the corporate insiders. These are company officers, in upper management or the Board of Directors, who have both direct access to their company’s inner workings and a responsibility to their shareholders

  • Kimberly-Clark’s Costs Are a Problem. The Stock Is Down After Earnings.

    The company posted net profits of $357 million, below analysts' expectation for $421.9 million, but raised its dividend for the 50th consecutive year.

  • Peloton Changes Course and Increases Prices

    Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) stock is in a world of hurt in recent months. The interactive exercise equipment maker initially cut the price of one of its popular products by $400 and is now reversing course and increasing prices. Only a couple of quarters ago, Peloton announced it would be reducing the price of its Bikes by $400.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Tesla Earnings Are Coming Today. They Better Be Good.

    Trading in Tesla stock recently has been wild. It’s about to get wilder as the electric vehicle company is due to report fourth-quarter earnings after the close of trading Wednesday. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) bulls will expect a big earnings beat.

  • Why SmileDirectClub Stock Exploded Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) surged higher on Tuesday, soaring as much as 25.1%. The catalyst that drove the oral healthcare company higher was a strategic shift to cut costs and focus on its most profitable markets. SmileDirectClub announced that it was taking a number of "strategic actions" to position the company for future growth while improving its business performance.

  • AT&T Is Firing on All Cylinders. It Needs to Get Past Spinoff Uncertainty.

    AT&T's fourth-quarter profit topped expectations, even as its outlook disappointed. The market doesn't seem to mind.

  • Want a 99% to 239% Return? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    These two companies operate in red-hot industries, and Wall Street remains bullish even amid the broad market sell-off.

  • Plug Power Has ‘Top-Line Growth Potential.’ The Stock Is Surging.

    Susquehanna Financial Group initiates coverage on shares of Plug Power with a bullish take, saying the rating reflects the company's top-line growth potential.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Q4 profit tops $1 billion

    Freeport-McMoRan Inc. said Wednesday its fourth-quarter net income increased to $1.11 billion, or 74 cents a share, from $708 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue climbed to $6.16 billion from just under $4.5 billion. Adjusted profit in the latest quarter totaled 96 cents a share. Wall Street analysts expected earnings of 97 cents a share and revenue of $6.44 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Looking ahead, the copper producer expects 2022 capital expenditures

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)?

    Every investor in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...