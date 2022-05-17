U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,088.93
    +80.92 (+2.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,655.05
    +431.63 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,984.52
    +321.73 (+2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,836.07
    +52.64 (+2.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.92
    -2.28 (-2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.50
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.61
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    +0.0109 (+1.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2482
    +0.0158 (+1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3690
    +0.3160 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,080.53
    +480.57 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    674.94
    +432.26 (+178.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     
U.S. Gold Corp. to Participate in A.G.P.'s Virtual Series on May 19th

·1 min read
In this article:
  • USAU

Hosted by A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners Managing Director & Head of Metals & Mining Research

CHEYENNE, Wyo., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (NASDAQ: USAU), announced that it is scheduled to present at A.G.P.'s Virtual Series, being held on May 19, 2022 at 11 am ET.

The event will be hosted by Managing Director & Head of Metals & Mining Research at A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, Jake Sekelsky.

A live webcast of the panel discussion will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.usgoldcorp.gold/ in the Investors section. The webcast presentation will also be archived and available for 90 days on the Company's website.

Interested participants may register for the event here or by reaching out to their registered A.G.P. representative.

About U.S. Gold Corp

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

For additional information, please contact:

U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations:
+1 800 557 4550
ir@usgoldcorp.gold
www.usgoldcorp.gold

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-gold-corp-to-participate-in-agps-virtual-series-on-may-19th-301549512.html

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.

