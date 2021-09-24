U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

U.S. grants licenses for more aid flow to Afghanistan despite sanctions

Daphne Psaledakis
·1 min read

By Daphne Psaledakis

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday further paved the way for aid to flow to Afghanistan despite U.S. sanctions on the Taliban, who seized control of the country last month, issuing general licenses amid concern that Washington's punitive measures could compound an unfolding humanitarian crisis.

The U.S. Treasury Department said it issued two general licenses, one allowing the U.S. government, NGOs and certain international organizations, including the United Nations, to engage in transactions with the Taliban or Haqqani Network - both under sanctions - that are necessary to provide humanitarian assistance.

The second license authorizes certain transactions related to the export and re-export of food, medicine and medical devices. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Mary Milliken and Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • Vatican Museums, Uffizi team up to confirm a Raphael is real

    Two of the world’s most important art museums, the Vatican Museums and the Uffizi Galleries, joined forces for the first time on Friday to inaugurate a small exhibit of rarely seen works by two Renaissance masters that confirmed a painting long suspected of being by Raphael was indeed his work. The nearly life-sized paintings of Saints Peter and Paul are normally kept outside public view in the Papal Audience Apartment of the Apostolic Palace.

  • Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont detained in Sardinia

    Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who fled Spain after a failed secession bid for the northeastern region in 2017, was detained Thursday in Sardinia, Italy, his lawyer said. Puigdemont, who lives in Belgium and now holds a seat in the European Parliament, has been fighting extradition to Spain, which accused him and other Catalan independence leaders of sedition.

  • To protect Afghan girls, UN panel urges conditions on aid

    Aid to Afghanistan should be made conditional to ensure the protection of women’s rights and access to education under the rule of the Taliban government, a panel of high-level speakers said at the United Nations on Friday. Since taking control of the country last month when the U.S.-backed government collapsed, the Taliban have allowed younger girls and boys back to school. The United Nations says 4.2 million children are not enrolled in school in Afghanistan, and 60% of them girls.

  • U.N. issues new Syria war death toll, says 350,000 is an 'undercount'

    At least 350,209 people have been killed in the decade-old war in Syria, the United Nations human rights office said on Friday in its first report since 2014 on the death toll, adding that the tally was an "undercount". "On this basis, we have compiled a list of 350,209 identified individuals killed in the conflict in Syria between March 2011 to March 2021," U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet told the Human Rights Council. The war, which spiralled out of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad's rule, sparked the world's biggest refugee crisis.

  • Tiny San Marino votes in referendum on legalizing abortion

    Tiny San Marino is one of the last countries in Europe which forbids abortion in any circumstance — a ban that dates from 1865. On Sunday, its citizens can vote in a referendum calling for abortion to be made legal in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. The ballot proposal also calls for abortion to be permitted beyond that point if the woman’s life is in danger or if her physical or psychological health are at risk due to fetal anomalies or malformations.

  • Abbas tells U.N. Israeli actions could lead to 'one state'

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas accused Israel on Friday of destroying the two-state solution with actions he said could lead Palestinians to demand equal rights within one binational state comprising Israel, the occupied West Bank and Gaza. Addressing the U.N. General Assembly via video link from the West Bank, Abbas, 85, urged the international community to act to save the two-state formula that for decades has been the bedrock of diplomacy for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Abbas said Israel was "destroying the prospect of a political settlement based on the two-state solution" through its settlements on West Bank land it captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

  • France still bristling over Indo-Pacific sub snub

    This week’s phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may have soothed some of France's incandescent rage over its exclusion from a new Indo-Pacific defense initiative and loss of a submarine deal worth billions, but the anger and resentment remain clear. After meeting Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pointedly referred to the situation as a “crisis” that will take time and U.S. action to overcome. According to Le Drian, he and Blinken discussed the “terms and topics to be dealt with in an in-depth consultation process between the two countries aimed at restoring trust.”

  • Brazil sets 5G mobile auction for Nov 4, says minister

    Brazilian telecoms regulator Anatel has scheduled the country's auction of fifth generation (5G) mobile spectrum for Nov. 4, Communications Minister Fabio Faria said on Friday on Twitter. Telecom regulator Anatel had interrupted the analysis of the rules for the auction on Sept. 13 and took the decision in an extraordinary meeting on Friday, the minister said. Last week, Faria said Sao Paulo and other large Brazilian cities will have 5G networks working by the end of the year and all state capitals will have the technology by July 2022.

  • Billionaires’ income taxes are a tiny fraction of what they make, White House says. Here’s their average tax rate

    Rich families were moving fast to report capital gains in their 2020 tax returns ahead of potential rate increases proposed by Democrats.

  • China Faces a Reckoning With Evergrande Crisis. What Could Come Next.

    While there is little direct U.S. exposure to the property developer’s debt, the fallout could hit global markets if investor confidence sours.

  • Mary Trump Pulls No Punches When Naming Her ‘Stupidest’ Relative

    The “deeply unintelligent” family member will “out-racism anybody, out-misogyny anybody” just for affection, said Donald Trump’s niece.

  • Carried-Interest Tax Break for Private Equity Survives Another Attempt to Kill It

    Every president since George W. Bush has vowed to eliminate the tax break that allows compensation to be taxed at the lower capital-gains rate, yet carried interest continues.

  • Fed's Powell opens door to tougher regulations as renomination decision looms

    Even as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell predictably dodged the latest question over his future as head of the central bank, his signal of openness to Democratic demands for tougher regulation of Wall Street under a new regulatory chief may assuage what critics see as a weak point in his leadership. At a press conference on Wednesday following the Fed's latest meeting at which policymakers kept interest rates near zero as the U.S. economy continues to heal from the COVID-19 pandemic, Powell was unequivocal when asked how much he would defer to a new vice chair for supervision expected to be named this fall to oversee bank regulation. That viewpoint could offer President Joe Biden an opening to pursue a package deal in which Powell, a Republican, remains chair and current Fed Governor Lael Brainard, a Democrat and potential rival for the leadership who is favored by some progressives, takes over as the Fed's regulation czar when the slot opens up at the end of October.

  • White House Weighs Invoking Defense Law to Get Chip Data

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering invoking a Cold War-era national security law to force companies in the semiconductor supply chain to provide information on inventory and sales of chips, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, J

  • Why the Evergrande Crisis Will Ripple Throughout China’s Economy, According to Harvard Economist

    The Chinese growth model is dependent on producing real estate, and Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff has been warning about the dangers of such reliance.

  • Trump Organization Warned by Judge to Obey N.Y. Subpoenas

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s company will have to hire an outside firm to search its documents if it doesn’t soon fully comply with subpoenas issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a judge warned.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free Dri

  • Factbox-Five facts about Huawei's CFO Meng

    Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou and U.S. prosecutors are expected to appear in court to say they have reached an agreement to resolve charges against her, according to a source familiar with the matter, concluding a process that should allow her to leave Canada. Meng is expected to appear virtually in a hearing in Brooklyn federal court, according to a source. Here are some facts about Meng.

  • Investors await parade of Fed Speakers, Headlined by Jay Powell

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung shares how bond yields are moving on Friday and what comes next for the Fed's taper timeline.

  • China says all cryptocurrency-related transactions are illegal and must be banned

    China's central bank said on Friday that all cryptocurrency-related transactions are illegal in the country and they must be banned, citing concerns around national security and "safety of people's assets." In a joint statement, 10 Chinese government agencies vowed to work closely to maintain a "high pressure" crackdown on trading of cryptocurrencies in the nation. The central bank said cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Tether, cannot be circulated in the market as they are not fiat currency.

  • White House seeks to address semiconductor chips crisis harming automakers

    The White House will discuss ways to overcome a semiconductor chip supply crisis that is cutting auto production around the world in a new round of meetings with major companies on Thursday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and White House National Economic Council director will host companies including Detroit's Big Three automakers General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis as well as Apple, Daimler AG, GlobalFoundries, Micron, Microsoft , Samsung, TSMC and others including Intel Corp Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger.