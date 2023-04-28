Is U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) Stock Undervalued?

Silver Beach Capital, a value-oriented investment management firm, released its inaugural first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The recent banking sector decline had an impact on the fund’s first-quarter performance. However, the fund still returned 2.8% in the first quarter compared to a 5.3% return for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Silver Beach Capital highlighted stocks like U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Based in Reno, Nevada, U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL) is a do-it-yourself moving and storage company. On April 27, 2023, U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL) stock closed at $60.35 per share. One-month return of U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL) was 1.17%, and its shares gained 12.70% of their value over the last 52 weeks. U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL) has a market capitalization of $10.782 billion.

Silver Beach Capital made the following comment about U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL) is North America’s largest do-it-yourself moving company, one of the largest owners of self-storage real estate in the United States, and a high-quality business that has grown its market-leading position for decades by putting customers first. U-Haul is one of North America’s most recognizable brands and can be thought of as a royalty on consumer moving. All else equal, we prefer to invest with owner-operators as their economic incentives are aligned with shareholders. The Shoen family controls U-Haul with about 50% of the voting common stock. Joe Shoen is U-Haul’s CEO. Joe’s father, Leonard Shoen, founded U-Haul in 1945. We believe U-Haul’s intrinsic value is more than 40% greater than its March 31 share price. U-Haul’s consumer moving products include truck, van, cargo trailer, moving box, self-storage real estate rentals, moving insurance, packing supplies, trailer accessories, and an online marketplace for moving labor. U-Haul also sells WebSelfStorage, a web-based platform for self-storage facility management that connects users to U-Haul’s network of 5,000+ owned, operated, or affiliated self-storage facilities. Our channel checks and scuttlebutt research inform our view that U-Haul’s moving products and services are second to none in customer experience and value proposition..."(Click here to read the full text)

U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 22 hedge fund portfolios held U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 22 in the previous quarter.

