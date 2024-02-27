U-Haul Holding's (NYSE:UHAL) Returns Have Hit A Wall

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at U-Haul Holding (NYSE:UHAL) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on U-Haul Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$19b - US$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, U-Haul Holding has an ROCE of 6.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Transportation industry average of 7.5%.

View our latest analysis for U-Haul Holding

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for U-Haul Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering U-Haul Holding for free.

So How Is U-Haul Holding's ROCE Trending?

In terms of U-Haul Holding's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 6.4% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 65% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On U-Haul Holding's ROCE

Long story short, while U-Haul Holding has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 76% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Story continues

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for U-Haul Holding (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) that you should know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.