U-Haul at National Road in Richmond will Close Retail Showroom

RICHMOND, Ind., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Moving & Storage at National Road will close its retail showroom and cease most on-site services on Feb. 17.

The store at 5900 National Road E. has served the do-it-yourself moving public in and around Richmond for 40 years.

Seven Team Members will be let go due to discontinued services at this location.

U-Haul at National Road, and its subsidiary facility at 535 Commerce Road, will continue to serve customers as self-storage locations. The 463 self-storage units at the two locations will be operated remotely by U-Haul Moving & Storage of Richmond at 3150 National Road W., site of a former Kmart® store that has been repurposed under the U-Haul Adaptive Reuse sustainability initiative.

The Company purchased the shuttered Kmart in 2020 and renovated the property for a full-service retail, moving and self-storage facility. The store is only seven miles from the closing retail showroom.

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better serve the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores, shops and offices. Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; safety and security concerns; physical site conditions and limitations; shifts in demographics; availability of local Team Members; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; proximity to other new or existing Company locations; and external factors.

U-Haul dealers in and around Richmond continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to provide communities with accessible mobility since 1945. During these challenging times, more than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income by partnering with U-Haul. When customers rent from their local U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because there is no financial investment from dealers, they are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses with enough lot space to park U-Haul equipment and enough time to welcome more customers while meeting the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 913,000 rentable storage units and 78.1 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

