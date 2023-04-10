U-Haul Now Operating at Former CubeSmart Self Storage in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® recently acquired the former CubeSmart® Self Storage facility at 2590 Hubbell Ave. to better meet the moving and self-storage demands of Des Moines residents.

U-Haul began serving customers here on Feb. 6 and is now offering self-storage with extended hours access. The 8.98-acre property includes 688 indoor climate-controlled storage units.

"Expanding our footprint in Des Moines is important. The growing need for U-Haul self-storage in this community requires us to expand," said Randy Bowlby, U-Haul Company of Western Iowa president. "This location is right across the street from our existing Hubbell Avenue facility and gives us the ability to serve more customers."

The new U-Haul facility is being operated and overseen by U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Side at 2535 Hubbell Ave. Contact U-Haul at (515) 336-6694 for storage inquiries at either facility. Hours of operation at the anchor store are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

U-Haul dealers in and around Des Moines continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to provide communities with accessible mobility since 1945. During these challenging times, more than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income by partnering with U-Haul. When customers rent from their local U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because there is no financial investment from dealers, they are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses with enough lot space to park U-Haul equipment and enough time to welcome more customers while meeting the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 913,000 rentable storage units and 78.1 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Story continues

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6194

Website: uhaul.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-now-operating-at-former-cubesmart-self-storage-in-des-moines-301793514.html

SOURCE U-Haul