U-Haul to open new store in Urbandale near Des Moines metro growth hotspots

U-Haul will open a new retail, moving truck rental and self-storage facility in Urbandale near some of the fastest-growing parts of the Des Moines metro, it announced Friday.

U-Haul acquired 4.46 acres at 4880 N.W. Urbandale Drive near the West Mixmaster on Jan. 19, according to a news release. Moving truck rentals, trailer rentals and towing equipment will be available for customers there, according to the release. There also will be about 700 indoor storage rooms for rent, according to the release.

In addition, hitch installation, propane refills and other moving equipment will be available. Ten people will be employed at the store when it opens in 2026, according to the release.

“Urbandale is growing at a steady clip," U-Haul Area District Vice President Kellin Sybrant said in a news release. "Trusted U-Haul products and services are needed to accommodate growing communities like this.”

