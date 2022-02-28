U-Haul Operating at Former Bonanza Mini Storage in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® recently acquired the former Bonanza Mini Storage facility at 2210 W. Bonanza Road to better meet the moving and self-storage demands of Las Vegas-area residents.

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul) (PRNewsfoto/U-Haul)

U-Haul Storage at Bonanza began operations on Dec. 13 and is now offering self-storage with extended hours access. The nearly one-acre property houses a drive-up storage building with 155 rental units.

"This location is only 2.5 miles from the historic heart of downtown Las Vegas and is especially convenient for residents of the Westside," said Steven Deutsch, U-Haul Company of Last Vegas West president. "We will be able to save our customers time and money by providing a clean, secure and well-maintained environment where their possessions can be stored."

U-Haul Storage at Bonanza is being operated and overseen by U-Haul Moving & Storage at W. Bonanza Road just across the street. Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage at W. Bonanza Road at (702) 648-5337 for storage inquiries at either facility. Hours of operation at the anchor store are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"We're in expansion mode in Las Vegas, and by using existing self-storage buildings rather than constructing new builds, U-Haul is taking an ecofriendly approach to serving our customers," Deutsch added.

U-Haul dealers in and around Las Vegas are also available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to offer rental equipment since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When customers rent from U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because no financial investment is required, dealers are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses committing their lot space for U-Haul equipment and their time to meet the mobility needs of customers. Learn more about how to partner with U-Haul by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.

Story continues

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-operating-at-former-bonanza-mini-storage-in-las-vegas-301491766.html

SOURCE U-Haul