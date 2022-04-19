U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

U.S. Health Department and DHGE partner to increase access to best-in-class online health education

·3 min read

PHOENIX, AZ, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Dignity Health Global Education (DHGE) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are announcing their partnership to provide high-quality, accessible, and affordable education to the entire HHS workforce, through the Department of Health and Human Services' University Partnership Program (UPP), its 11 operating divisions, agencies, offices, and their extended network including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Enhancing health and human services through education

As a cabinet-level executive branch of the U.S. federal government, the HHS sets out to protect the health, safety, and well-being of all Americans. After over two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, HHS looks to the future of educating their workforce with top-quality programs from nationally recognized institutions such as Duke CE, American University, and Santa Clara University. DHGE's programs are uniquely positioned to provide expertise in the healthcare sector.

"The Department of Health is one of the most essential and vital organizations in the entire country. The whole nation turned to the Public Health Service and CDC for guidance, clarity, and support when COVID-19 started. HHS and its divisions continue to provide necessary information on how Americans proceed in leading healthy and safe lives. DHGE will help the HHS workforce advance their education, earn a degree, and learn new skills to continue their important work. As the world continues to change rapidly, it's especially critical for those in healthcare to progress their knowledge and training," says Andrew Malley, Chief Executive Officer of DHGE.

Driving positive impact across the whole nation

By fostering sustained advances in the sciences underlying medicine, public health, and social services, HHS employees are responsible for not only providing but enhancing effective health and human services for all Americans. In their efforts to continuously improve the delivery of essential services, continuing education helps employees work through project management challenges, provide innovative solutions, re-think their leadership strategies, and investigate their organization's analytics.

HHS's commitment to growing an engaged and knowledgeable workforce is reflected through its University Partnership Program (UPP). Through the UPP, HHS enables its employees to achieve their professional and educational goals. As a partner, DHGE offers its online certificates and degree programs with world-leading academic institutions to the over 80,000 employees of HHS. DHGE joins a host of private and public universities committed to supporting HHS employees in their continuous professional and educational development. In the fall, DHGE will provide an information session led by Nejla Turdiu, Senior Director of Business and Workforce Development, on November 8, 2022.

"We invest heavily in our human capital and offer talent development at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. We seek to ensure the effectiveness of individual employees, teams, and organizations. In our educational partnerships, we offer special incentives and benefits for our workforce. In this unique partnership with DHGE, we hope to offer even more educational and professional growth opportunities that are specialized to the industry in which we work." Dr. Alvin Steward, Acting Deputy Director, Human Capital Programs Division and Chief, Talent Development Branch

About DHGE
Dignity Health Global Education (DHGE) is the leading healthcare workforce development company. Dedicated to providing customized educational opportunities and a student-centric experience, we develop online programs and workforce development solutions with industry, for industry. We achieve this goal by partnering with top-ranked academic institutions and thought-leading professionals.

