U.S. hits Iran's financial sector with fresh round of sanctions

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday slapped fresh sanctions on Iran's financial sector, targeting 18 Iranian banks in an effort to further shut Iran out of the global banking system as Washington ramps up pressure on Tehran weeks ahead of the U.S. election.

In an announcement posted on its website, the U.S. Treasury Department also identified the financial sector of the Iranian economy pursuant to Executive Order 13902, though it said the prohibitions did not apply to transactions for the provision of agricultural commodities, food, medicine or medical devices to Iran. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chris Reese)

  • Raymond James Predicts Over 100% Rally for These 3 Stocks

    After a volatile September, the roller coaster hasn’t ended in October. We had a pleasant surprise for investors, when S&P 500 climbed back above 3,400 to start the month. However, markets didn’t like President Trump’s COVID diagnosis, and the resulting drop. The President is out of the hospital, but now the White House and Congressional Democrats are unable to reach agreement on an economic stimulus package. The combination of good news and bad news makes the markets an intriguing mix of risk and reward. Weighing in on current market conditions, Raymond James strategist Tavis C. McCourt noted: "Although there is a lot of noise in the market, fiscal relief likely trumps other variables as a $1.5+ trillion fiscal relief package would likely secure an improving earnings trend through next summer (vaccine), would limit the need for increased state/local taxes, and we believe would be a very good setup for outperformance of economically cyclical companies/industries. Without fiscal relief, the chances of this economic recovery stalling increases with relative performance biased towards "megacap tech" and interest rate sensitives/defensives."With so much going on, investors will be looking at the analysts’ reviews to make sense of the markets and to find out which stocks are showing the highest return potential. With this in mind, Raymond James analysts have tapped several companies that could double their value in the year ahead. Using the latest TipRanks data, we’ve pulled up the details on these three stock picks. The picture emerges of under-the-radar stocks, featuring low points of entry and – in Raymond James’ view – upsides starting at 100%.Mesa Air Group (MESA)The first stock on our list, Mesa Air, is a holding company and an operator of regional feeder airlines. These are the smaller airlines, operating shorter-ranged aircraft and servicing lower-trafficked regions and airports, that connect passengers in low-priority regions with major airlines’ large hubs. Mesa two main airlines, United Express and American Eagle, feed into United and American Airlines, respectively.During 1H20, when most airlines faced the massive financial headwinds of the coronavirus, customers’ fear of travel, and government-imposed economic and travel restrictions, Mesa was conspicuous for remaining profitable. In Q1, the per-share earnings came in at 5 cents; by Q2, that number had doubled to 10 cents. The Q2 number was also up 11% year-over-year. The gains in earnings came even as revenues slid from $180 million in Q1 to $73 million in Q2.Revenues, at the top line, are an easy metric to see, and that big revenue slide helps explain Mesa’s drop in share price. The drop in price, however, presents investors with an opportunity, according to Raymond James analyst and airline expert, Savanthi Syth.“Mesa was the only U.S. airline to report a profit with F3Q20 EPS of $0.10… While cargo demand has shined throughout the current crisis, it is unlikely to be material for Mesa in the near-/medium-term… we continue to believe Mesa will remain an important partner given its low cost structure with the opportunity to take on additional flying from struggling smaller competitors. As such, we still see compelling risk-reward,” Syth opined.These comments support Syth’s Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and her $6.50 price target suggests that the stock has room for 111% growth in the coming year. (To watch Syth’s track record, click here)Turning now to the rest of the Street, 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells have been published in the last three months. Therefore, MESA has a Strong Buy consensus rating. With the average price target clocking in at $6.17, the upside potential lands at 101%. (See MESA stock analysis on TipRanks). Newmark Group (NMRK)A public company for just the last three years, Newmark is a major name in the commercial real estate world. The company is an advisory firm, offering high-end customers a full range of services in commercial real estate, including agency leasing, property management and valuation, investment sales, debt and financing sales, and loan servicing. Newmark bills itself as an all-in-one agency for commercial clients, and boasts of property management services for than 400 million leasable square feet of property around the world.Newmark shows a consistent pattern to its earnings, with low results in the first half and high results in the second half. Keeping that in mind, the 1H20 results, did underperform expectation. At 9 cents EPS in Q1 and 10 cents in Q2, EPS missed the forecasts. Still, the company showed a net profit in the first half – and the outlook for Q3 shows EPS climbing back close to historical levels.Share performance, however, has been poor. The stock fell sharply in the mid-winter swoon, caused by the coronavirus economic disruptions and turndown. However, 5-star analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy, covering Newmark for Raymond James, believes this company is undervalued. “…there are still plenty of unknowns in the CRE market today, particularly within capital markets and leasing activity; however, we believe this heavily discounted valuation is not warranted. Moreover, we believe that the present value of the Nasdaq earn-out, which represents more than half of Newmark's total market cap, is underappreciated by investors, as evidenced by the relatively low correlation between Nasdaq and Newmark," O’Shaughnessy commented. The analyst continued, “Newmark's core franchise is currently trading at ~3.4x our 2020E core EBITDA and ~2.1x our 2021E core EBITDA. This is meaningfully below Newmark's peers, which trade at ~10x and 7x our 2020E and 2021E core EBITDA, respectively. While we do recognize that Newmark's business model does maintain a higher split of capital markets and leasing revenues than its larger peers, we believe that this 65-70% core valuation discount is too large.”Following from those comments, O’Shaughnessy gives Newmark a $10 price target, suggesting a 102% upside, and an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch O’Shaughnessy’s track record, click here)Overall, Newmark has a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on a 1 to 1 split between Buy and Hold reviews. The stock has an average price target of $8, giving it a 62% upside potential from the current share price of $4.93. (See NMRK stock analysis on TipRanks)Echostar Corporation (SATS)Echostar is a major operator or satellite communication infrastructure, providing satcom services to media, private enterprise, and US government and military entities. The company’s subsidiary, Hughes, uses the satellite network to provide broadband services, and delivers network solutions in over 100 countries around the world.Echostar had been feeling financial pain even before the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s EPS was negative as far back as Q2 2019, and the losses grew worse sequentially through 1Q20. While the second quarter of this year also reported a loss, the sequential improvement was substantial – from a 56-cent loss in Q1 to a 12-cent loss in Q2. That improvement comes along with a generalized surge in networking use.Getting into details, SATS saw $459 million in total Q2 revenues, beating estimates by 5.2%. The second quarter also saw an increase in the subscriber base of 26,000. Echostar now boasts of 1.54 million total subscribers.Raymond James’ Ric Prentiss points out several of Echostar’s major advantages, writing, “We expect the Hughes consumer business (71% of Hughes revenues) to remain resilient in the U.S. and strong in LatAm during the COVID-19 crisis, and Enterprise sales to recover. And of course, the balance sheet is ready with plenty of chips on the table (~$2.5B cash and net debt of -$67M), giving the company strategic optionality in a time when other companies, especially higher levered satellite companies, are cash starved with significant maturities or capex programs.” In line with those comments, Prentiss rates this stock a Strong Buy, and his price target of $57 implies room for an upside of 127% in the next 12 months. Prentiss’ is the only recent review on record for SATS, which is currently trading for $25.10. (To watch Prentiss’ track record, click here)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Apple Will Release Its 5G iPhones Next Week. Morgan Stanley Says Its a Bigger Deal Than Wall Street Thinks.

    Analyst Katy Huberty raised her fiscal 2021 revenue and profit estimates by 2%. She now sees fiscal 2021 profits of $4.07 a share, which is 20 cents above the Street consensus.

  • Goldman’s Abby Joseph Cohen Warns Over ‘Considerable’ Market Downside

    (Bloomberg) -- The stock market faces the possibility of significant declines ahead of the U.S. election as economic and political unpredictability dumbfound strategists, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Abby Joseph Cohen.“I’m quite concerned that there could be considerable downside,” depending on “factors that we can’t fit easily into our models,” the senior investment strategist said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “This includes: What will the Congress do? What will the President say? And of course, the election outcome.”Cohen, who in the 1990s was the most famous equity strategist in America, pointed to “wide gaps” in valuations within the stock market, with the recovery rally since March having been largely driven by a handful of mega-cap technology companies. This, she warned, can make the market more vulnerable to disappointments. Only this week, markets slid after President Donald Trump announced he was halting stimulus talks until after next month’s election.“Those of us who have lived our professional lives really focusing in on the math, I think should feel very humble right now because what we recognize is that the models may not be able to properly reflect all of the volatility not just in the markets, but in the economy, in policy and of course in investor sentiment,” Cohen said.Goldman’s house view is that the S&P 500 Index is currently “modestly” undervalued based on expectations of corporate profit growth and accommodative U.S. Federal Reserve policy actions, the strategist said. She cautioned that “intense” volatility has been rising ahead of the election and all eyes are currently on the fiscal stimulus negotiations.A “blue wave” of wins for Joe Biden’s Democrats could bring more certainty to the government’s fiscal actions, according to Cohen. Investors are now viewing the possibility of a Democratic victory as positive for the longer-term outlook on corporate profits and economic growth in 2021 and beyond, she said.‘Blue Wave’“What we’re seeing from investors over the last several days is that a ‘blue wave’ might not be such a bad thing because it would give us more certainty with regard to policy, particularly with regard to the use of fiscal policy to help our economy at this point,” the strategist said.She echoed the comments of Fed Chair Jerome Powell that more fiscal support is needed to sustain the economic recovery.Cohen said that based on her conversations with investors, market participants are uncertain what Trump’s plans would be for the second term, adding that there’s “disappointment” on infrastructure policy and concern about possible environmental and healthcare actions.U.S. stocks rose on Thursday after Trump advocated a piecemeal approach in a barrage of overnight tweets, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled openness to a standalone airline-relief bill.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Factbox: What a second Trump term would mean for U.S. financial policy

    A victory by U.S. President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election would continue his administration's four-year deregulatory streak, which has delivered at least $40 billion in gains to banks and other financial firms, according to industry estimates. Here are some more key financial rule changes that policy experts said they would expect if the Republican incumbent wins a second term in the White House. Trump's administration could push ahead with its ambitious overhaul of the housing finance market.

  • GameStop stock surges after Microsoft partnership announcement

    Shares of GameStop Corp. are up 18% in Thursday afternoon trading after the company announced that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with Microsoft Corp. . Through the partnership, GameStop will use Microsoft's Dynamics 365 portfolio of cloud applications to help run its back-end and in-store operations. GameStop plans to use Dynamics to gain insights into customer preferences. GameStop employees will also use Microsoft Surface tablets while working with customers, and GameStop will use Microsoft Teams for workplace communications. The company said in a release that it's adding Xbox All Access to its offerings, "which provides an Xbox console and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to players with no upfront cost." The company expects both it and Microsoft to benefit from "the customer acquisition and lifetime revenue value of each gamer brought into the Xbox ecosystem." GameStop shares were halted prior to the announcement and have seen resumed trading. The stock has risen 160% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has gained 9%.

  • Volkswagen Expects 90% Electric Car Sales in 2021; Target Price $159

    Volkswagen AG, a German multinational automotive manufacturing company, said on Wednesday that its electric car sales will probably account 90% of total sales in Norway in 2021 and replace polluting petrol and diesel engines by 2023, Reuters reported citing the auto maker’s local importer.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Have Over 70% Upside Potential

    Markets are on a roller coaster lately, up one day and down the next, as Wall Street’s pros and investors alike try to make sense of the constantly shifting news cycle. To wit: In the first week of October, we’ve seen a pretty good September jobs report, President Trump spend three days at Walter Reed Hospital with a case of COVID-19, and on his discharge the President withdrew from negotiations with House Democrats on a new COVID economic stimulus package. It’s enough to make your head spin.It’s also enough to send the S&P up 60 points one day and down 60 points the next day. Investors are nervous; no one wants to see another economic tailspin, no one wants to see the Administration handicapped by coronavirus, and whether there will be a stimulus package or not, of $1.6 trillion, or $2.2 trillion, or just $400 billion, Wall Street would simply like to have some idea of what’s in the cards.Watching everything from Wells Fargo, senior global market strategist Sameer Samana summed it all up when he wrote, “While risks remain, such as election and COVID-19-related uncertainty, we believe investors should continue to remain fully invested and we favor U.S. large- and mid-cap companies, and the Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary, Communication Services, and Healthcare sectors.”With Samana’s outlook in mind, we took a closer look at three stocks backed by Wells Fargo. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we learned that the firm sees at least 70% upside potential in store for each, and all three have earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the rest of the Street.Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)First up is Northern Oil and Gas, a small-cap oil and gas exploration company operating in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. The company’s active plays include wells in the Bakken formation, the region that helped put fracking into the national consciousness. Northern’s reserves include 7.4 billion barrels of recoverable oil, and production, at 1.5 million barrels per day, has increased 30% over the past three years.Despite the solid production growth, low prices and low demand during the corona crisis have put damper on 1H20 revenues. Earnings, however, are turning around. EPS was just 5 cents in Q1, but jumped to 20 cents in Q2 and is forecast to hit 38 cents in Q3. Unsurprisingly, these gains come as several states are loosening COVID restrictions and overall consumer demand is increasing.Wells Fargo analyst Thomas Hughes sees the company’s sound acquisition plan – and adherence to it – as the key.“As NOG improved its balance sheet and cost structure, the E&P sector moved in the opposite direction, particularly within its primary basin of focus (Williston). After closing a ~$300mm acquisition in 2019, NOG has selectively sought what it describes as “Ground Game” opportunities, or smaller, bite-size parcels offering near-term CF accretion due to: (1) superior acreage productivity analysis and (2) a better understanding of upcoming development plans. Since 2Q19, these have totaled >$90mm, and NOG is now on the hunt for more.” Hughes wrote. The analyst concluded: “While a smaller-cap operator, we believe NOG’s limited beta to near-term oil price volatility provides strong FCF assurance, while a strong (and improving) balance sheet brings optionality to capitalize in a buyer-short market.”To this end, Hughes gives NOG shares an Overweight rating (i.e. Buy) along with a $10 price target. This figure suggests a 90% upside potential from current levels. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here)Wall Street agrees with Hughes on the potential here; the analyst consensus rating of Strong Buy comes from a unanimous 5 positive reviews. Shares are priced at $5.30 and have an average price target of $14, giving an impressive upside potential of 166%. (See NOG stock analysis on TipRanks)Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI)Next up is Bonanza Creek, another small-cap oil and gas explorer in the North American energy sector. This one operating in the Front Range of the Colorado Rockies. Bonanza Creek has active wells in the Wattenberg Field, using fracking and horizontal drilling to extract oil and gas from formations first put into play in the 1970s.During the second quarter, BCEI reported a 40% sequential decline in revenues, to $36 million, and an EPS net loss of $1.87. At the same time, the stock has managed to retain its value; shares are trading now at the same level they were before their ‘corona collapse’ in early March.The second quarter also saw capital expenditures come in at the low end of guidance, and debt fall to $58 million. The company expects to repay that outstanding balance by year’s end. That rosy prediction is predicated on meeting annual production guidance – which has been raised to the range of 24 to 25 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. For the quarter, sales volume averaged almost 25K barrels of oil equivalent daily.At Wells Fargo, analyst Thomas Hughes is impressed by this company’s balance sheet and production opportunities.“With a net cash balance expected by YE20 and PDP net of debt underpinning a valuation above where the stock trades, we view BCEI as a rare SMID value opportunity which also benefits from low leverage risk… BCEI lacks the scale required to land itself amongst the ranks of Shale 3.0 operators, but in our opinion, this might not necessarily matter given the clear value disconnect… an unlevered balance sheet provides significant dry powder to transact in a market ripe with distress-driven opportunities. Until then, non-operated development should help stabilize volumes until higher oil prices (we estimate $45-50/bbl) warrant development of the company’s Legacy acreage,” Hughes commented.Hughes’ written opinion supports his Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating – and his $33 price target suggests a robust 72% upside in the next 12 months.Overall, BCEI’s Strong Buy analyst consensus rating is based on 4 reviews, breaking down to 3 Buys and 1 hold. The stock is selling for $19.16, and its average price target of $31 implies it has room for 61% upside growth ahead of it. (See BCEI stock analysis on TipRanks)Devon Energy (DVN)Devon Energy, the last stock on this Wells Fargo list, is another North American energy play. This mid-cap company operates in mainly in the New Mexico-Texas-Oklahoma area, with some additional operations in Wyoming. As of the end of 2019, Devon held over 1.8 million acres of mineral rights and 10,800 producing well. Net production last year was 323 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, and reserves totaled 757 million barrel of oil equivalent. Approximately two-thirds of this total is liquids, with the rest as natural gas.Like the other companies above, Devon is struggling with low oil and gas prices, falling revenues, and low earnings. In Q2, revenues fell sequentially from $2.09 billion to just $394 million. EPS dropped into negative territory with an 18-cent per share net loss.But there was good news, too. Devon reported greater operational efficiency in the quarter, pushing total capex down to $203 million for the quarter, a savings of 10%. Oil production in the quarter beat the guidance by 3,000 barrels per day, reaching 153K barrels. But most importantly, the company finished Q2 with no debt maturities until 2025 and $4.7 billion in available liquid assets, including $1.7 billion in cash.Since the second quarter ended, Devon has made two important moves that bode well for future performance. First, Devon completed the sale of its assets in the Barnett Shale, netting $320 million in cash at the closing. And second, the company announced it will enter a ‘merger of equals’ agreement with competitor WPX energy. The merger is an all-stock deal and will create the largest unconventional oil and gas producer in the US.Analyst Thomas Hughes was impressed by Devon’s merger, and what that transaction says about the company’s overarching plan. Referring to the near-term.“Management expects to generate ~$575 million of annual cash flow improvements by YE21 through initiative already underway at Devon (~$300mm) and synergies from the [WPX merger],” Hughes wrote. Looking ahead, Hughes sees Devon following a careful plan with a clear goal in mind.“We believe the huge portfolio transformation Devon has undergone over the past 5+ years has been an impressive look at how a large-cap, diversified oil producer can pivot its focus. Acknowledging the challenging road Devon has traversed, "New Devon" looks to further focus operations on core parts of U.S. shale by divesting Canadian Oil Sands and Barnett assets (also Rockies CO2). We see the target of "New Devon" as achievable with the remaining U.S. Shale assets being above average, anchored by a strong position in the Delaware.” the analyst noted.In line with these comments, Hughes rates DVN as Overweight (i.e. Buy). His $18 price target is indicative of an 106% one-year upside potential. All in all, the 17 recent reviews on DVN include 14 Buys and 3 Holds, supporting the Strong Buy analyst consensus. The stock’s average price target of $15.56 implies a 60% upside from the current trading price of $9.75. (See DVN stock analysis at TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • IBM plans to spin off infrastructure services as a separate $19B business

    IBM, a company that originally made its name out of its leadership in building myriad enterprise hardware (quite literally: its name is an abbreviation for International Business Machines), is taking one more step away from that legacy and deeper into the world of cloud services. The company today announced that it plans to spin off its managed infrastructure services unit as a separate public company, a $19 billion business in annual revenues, to help it focus more squarely on newer opportunities in hybrid cloud applications and artificial intelligence. Infrastructure services include a range of managed services based around legacy infrastructure and digital transformation related to it.

  • The IRS says it still hasn’t opened more than 2 million returns this tax season

    “We are hearing from our constituents right and left,” one lawmaker said at a Wednesday hearing where IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig testified.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the way you get through COVID financially

    The billionaire investing guru has shared these money tips for the coronavirus era.

  • As IBM spins out legacy infrastructure management biz, CEO goes all in on the cloud

    Even as IBM moved deeper into the hybrid cloud strategy, Krishna saw the financial results like everyone else and recognized the need to focus more keenly on that approach. In its most recent earnings report overall IBM revenue was $18.1 billion, down 5.4% compared to the year-ago period. But if you broke out just IBM's cloud and Red Hat revenue, you saw some more promising results: cloud revenue was up 30 percent to $6.3 billion, while Red Hat-derived revenue was up 17%.

  • Workhorse Shares Shrug Off Short-Seller Report’s Allegations

    (Bloomberg) -- Workhorse Group Inc. recovered from an early dip after a short seller published a report accusing the startup electric-vehicle manufacturer of “misleading investors” and alleging it’s unlikely to win a key contract to supply postal trucks.The report published Thursday by Fuzzy Panda Research -- a firm that owns a short position in the company’s stock and may stand to gain from a decline in the share price -- alleges Workhorse’s postal-truck prototypes were plagued with problems and exceeded maximum cost guidelines. It also claims a postal driver was injured when a parking brake failed in one of Workhorse’s prototypes.Workhorse is among the final contenders for a U.S. Postal Service contract for a fleet of next-generation delivery trucks that could be worth as much as $6.3 billion after some 163,000 postal trucks currently in service are phased out.Workhorse declined to comment on the report. A USPS spokeswoman said it could not comment on the contract or bidding process.Shares of Workhorse declined 1.2% to $23.91 at 1:08 p.m. in New York after paring an earlier decline of as much as 6.1%. The stock had declined as much as 9% in premarket trading.Nikola Corp., another electric-truck startup, was the target of a similar critical report published last month by short seller Hindenburg Research. That report triggered a collapse in Nikola’s shares even though the company denied allegations of deception.Fuzzy Panda’s report cited information from investigators it sent to two Workhorse facilities in September and anonymous sources, including one that it claimed was “intimately familiar” with the postal-contracting processes and Workhorse’s bid.Workhorse’s onetime partner, VT Hackney Inc., backed out due to chronic “critical failures and breakdowns” in test vehicles, the short-seller report said. It also claims a right-of-first-refusal licensing agreement would make affiliate Lordstown Motors Corp., in which Workhorse owns a 10% stake, the primary beneficiary of any postal contract.Representatives for VT Hackey, now known as ST Engineering Hackney, weren’t available for immediate contact.The report alleges a separate Workhorse contract with United Parcel Service Inc. for as many as 950 trucks is non-binding and unlikely to be fulfilled.(Updates shares and adds USPS response. An earlier version of this story was corrected to show a Workhorse stake in Lordstown Motors)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. auto suppliers scramble to fill factory jobs

    Millions of U.S. workers have lost their jobs to the pandemic, but in the auto industry, suppliers are scrambling to find enough people to staff production lines, resorting to such approaches as rewards for good attendance and at-work teachers to lure job seekers. At auto parts maker Mobex Global, Chief Executive Joe Perkins said he is boosting pay and offering bonuses to help fill 80 job openings. "It is the most critical issue in our company," said Perkins, whose firm has 12 U.S. plants and counts General Motors Co <GM.N> and Ford Motor Co <F.N> among its customers.

