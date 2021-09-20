U.S. Hospital Gowns Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Usability, By Risk Type And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

U. S. Hospital Gowns Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Surgical Gowns, Non-surgical Gowns, Patient Gowns), By Usability (Disposable Gowns, Reusable Gowns), By Risk Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028.

U.S. Hospital Gowns Market Growth & Trends



The U.S. hospital gowns market size is expected to reach USD 2.47 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 11.90%. The rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), impact of COVID-19 outbreak, and increasing number of surgical procedures are the key factors driving the market growth.



The recent outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to significantly impact the product demand.The pandemic, caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2, has drastically increased the demand for medicines, emergency supplies, and hospital equipment including gowns, antiseptics, and disinfectant products.



The COVID-19 outbreak and increasing hospital admissions across the globe have significantly increased the demand for hospital gowns in the U.S. For instance, according to the report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in April 2020, there were more than 723,605 existing cases and more than 28,252 new confirmed cases in U.S. Furthermore, in order to meet the large demand for hospital gowns in the country, Ford has started manufacturing hospital gowns out of airbag materials. Therefore, the market is anticipated to grow at a considerable pace over the forecast period.



The WHO has appealed to industries and governments to increase the manufacturing of personal protective equipment, including hospital gowns, gloves, medical masks, face shields, aprons, respirators, and goggles, by 40% to meet the increasing global demand.It also reported that the increase in demand of these accessories has increased their prices to a major extent.



For instance, the price of surgical masks has increased six-fold and price of hospital gowns has increased two-fold. Therefore, the outbreak of COVID-19 has immensely impacted the hospital gowns market and is considered to be a highly effective driver for this market.



U.S. Hospital Gowns Market Report Highlights

• In terms of revenue, surgical gowns segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of surgeries across the globe

• Reusable gowns segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. High demand for hospital gowns during the pandemic can be catered by technologically advanced reusable gowns

• Minimal risk hospital gowns segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to the presence of huge number of patients suffering from various non-communicable diseases

