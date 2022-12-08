U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,923.25
    -13.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,546.00
    -79.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,459.75
    -49.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,801.80
    -6.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.72
    +0.71 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.10
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    -0.15 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0503
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    -0.1050 (-2.99%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +0.51 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2187
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8000
    +0.2760 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,824.53
    -224.06 (-1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.43
    -7.60 (-1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,478.93
    -207.47 (-0.75%)
     

U.S. House committee chair says Bankman-Fried subpoena 'definitely on the table'

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Treasury Secretary Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Powell testify during the House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington

(Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters tweeted on Wednesday that a subpoena of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was "definitely on the table."

Waters' tweet was in response to a CNBC report earlier in the day that said she did not plan to subpoena Bankman-Fried to testify before Congress on Dec. 13.

Waters had earlier said on Twitter that it was imperative that the FTX founder testify and that the committee was "willing to schedule continued hearings if there is more information to be shared later."

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories