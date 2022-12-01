U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

U.S. imposes additional North Korea sanctions - Treasury website

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The United States is imposing additional North Korea-related sanctions, the Treasury department said on its website on Thursday, as Pyongyang forges ahead with banned missile development and signals a possible new nuclear test.

The United States has designated three individuals in its latest round of North Korea sanctions, the notice on Treasury's website showed.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said earlier that the United States was working on a new round of sanctions against North Korea, saying Washington was committed to using pressure and diplomacy to entice the country into giving up its nuclear arsenal. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by Paul Grant)

