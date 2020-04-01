U.S. Index Futures Fall in Wake of Dow Average’s Abysmal Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock index futures extended losses after the the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its worst quarter since 1987 amid near certainty the pandemic plunged the American economy into recession.

S&P 500 Index futures expiring in June fell 2.8% as of 7:01 a.m. in London, while contracts dropped 2.5% on the Nasdaq 100 Index and slid 2.9% on the Dow.

The underlying Dow tumbled 23% for the first quarter, closing the session with a 1.8% drop. The S&P 500 fared little better, even after a furious, weeklong 17% rally that halted Tuesday. The Nasdaq 100 fell least among major indexes, as dip-buyers targeted the cash-rich tech megacaps that make up its core.

“I’m not surprised the market is down, we’ve had a tremendous amount of volatility. Part of that is fear driven, investors just wanting to go to cash at any price,” said Bob Tull, president of Procure Holdings. “ There’s been no positive news globally about containment of the virus.”

On Tuesday, investors focused on signs that Congress could deliver a fourth round of stimulus as the virus spreads deeper in the country. President Donald Trump is reportedly seeking a $2 trillion infrastructure package.

Investors are at a crossroads, questioning whether extraordinary stimulus by countries and central banks can counter further retrenchment of firms and consumers as the outbreak spreads.

Trump warned of a “painful” two weeks ahead. As many as 200,000 Americans are projected to die in the outbreak, said Deborah Birx, the top public-health official coordinating the White House coronavirus task force.

New York cases surged by more than 9,000, with more than 300 new deaths. The state’s infections now exceed those reported in China’s Hubei province, where the virus began.

“The attitude is still fearful but off the extreme levels of fear we saw early last week,” said Dan Russo, chief market strategist at Chaikin Analytics. “People are discounting what they think could be the worse case scenarios.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.