U.S. Infections Slow; Virgin Australia Collapses: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- More signs emerged that the coronavirus outbreak is slowing in hard-hit areas, with the U.S., Italy and U.K. showing smaller gains in new cases.

Daily infections in Singapore topped 1,000, while Hong Kong had no new cases for the first time since March. Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd. became the latest corporate casualty of the coronavirus, calling in administrators after the outbreak brought a halt to air travel.

Governors in Georgia and South Carolina took steps toward reopening their states, while the U.S.’s top infectious disease expert warned those protesting lockdowns that relaxing restrictions too soon could cause even more harm.

Key Developments

Virus Tracker: Cases top 2.4 million; deaths exceed 169,000Testing pivots to focus on how far virus has spreadRush to fight virus leads to poisoningsSingapore’s daily virus infections top 1,000 for first time Antibody treatments may be best hope until vaccine

Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click VRUS on the terminal for news and data on the coronavirus.

Virgin Australia Collapses After Pandemic Halts Travel (7:18 a.m. HK)

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd. became the latest corporate casualty of the coronavirus, calling in administrators after the outbreak deprived the debt-burdened airline of almost all income.

Virgin Australia joins FlyBe -- the U.K.’s biggest domestic airline before it collapsed last month -- among the industry’s first corporate casualties of the virus. Airlines have been pummeled by domestic and international travel bans that forced them to seek government aid.

Trump, Cuomo to Meet Tuesday (6:45 a.m. HK)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo plans to travel to Washington Tuesday to meet with President Donald Trump, according to a person close to the governor. The two have repeatedly sparred over the administration’s approach to helping states cope with the pandemic.

White House Seeks to Boost Swab Manufacturing (6:30 a.m. HK)

The White House is finalizing plans to invoke the Defense Production Act to help boost the output of swab manufacturer Puritan Medical Products Co., a closely held company based in Guilford, Maine, according to Peter Navarro, the act coordinator. The move is designed to help address shortages of testing supplies that governors say are needed to reopen the country. Additionally, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration late last week began allowing a polyester-based swab similar to a Q-tip to be used to collect Covid-19 samples, an alternative that could help ease supply constraints.

L.A. Study Suggests Virus More Widespread Than Thought (5:30 p.m. NY)

A collaborative study between the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the University of Southern California estimated that about 4.1% of the county’s adult population has antibodies to the coronavirus. That estimate, researchers said, is 28 to 55 times higher than the 7,994 confirmed cases of the virus in the county at the time of the study.

Antibody tests, which show not whether a person is currently suffering from Covid-19 but whether they have ever been exposed in the past, are crucial to understanding how widespread and deadly the virus really is. Such tests are typically conducted with drops of blood from a finger or a draw from a vein.

In Los Angeles, researchers collected samples from a representative sample of the county population at six drive-through testing sites using a rapid antibody test. When accounting for study limitations and potential errors, they said the number of people with antibodies could range from 2.8% to 5.6%.

Southern States Move to Lift Lockdowns (5:23 p.m. NY)

Southern Republican governors who were among the last to institute shelter-at-home orders pushed to become the first to lift them. Tattoo parlors, movie theaters and nail salons in Georgia will begin opening up this week, along with beaches, florists and shoe shops in South Carolina.

The announcements came Monday afternoon after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp spent the weekend talking to his fellow Republican governors in the South about how best to re-open their economies in response to guidelines from the White House late last week.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced in a Monday briefing he was forming a task force termed “Accelerate South Carolina” to look at quickly and safely opening up the economy and serve as a resource to citizens. “We must be ready to stomp on the gas when the green light comes up,” McMaster said.

Story continues