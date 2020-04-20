U.S. Infections Slow; Virgin Australia Collapses: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- More signs emerged that the coronavirus outbreak is slowing in hard-hit areas, with the U.S., Italy and U.K. showing smaller gains in new cases.
Daily infections in Singapore topped 1,000, while Hong Kong had no new cases for the first time since March. Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd. became the latest corporate casualty of the coronavirus, calling in administrators after the outbreak brought a halt to air travel.
Governors in Georgia and South Carolina took steps toward reopening their states, while the U.S.’s top infectious disease expert warned those protesting lockdowns that relaxing restrictions too soon could cause even more harm.
Key Developments
Virus Tracker: Cases top 2.4 million; deaths exceed 169,000Testing pivots to focus on how far virus has spreadRush to fight virus leads to poisoningsSingapore’s daily virus infections top 1,000 for first time Antibody treatments may be best hope until vaccine
Virgin Australia Collapses After Pandemic Halts Travel (7:18 a.m. HK)
Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd. became the latest corporate casualty of the coronavirus, calling in administrators after the outbreak deprived the debt-burdened airline of almost all income.
Virgin Australia joins FlyBe -- the U.K.’s biggest domestic airline before it collapsed last month -- among the industry’s first corporate casualties of the virus. Airlines have been pummeled by domestic and international travel bans that forced them to seek government aid.
Trump, Cuomo to Meet Tuesday (6:45 a.m. HK)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo plans to travel to Washington Tuesday to meet with President Donald Trump, according to a person close to the governor. The two have repeatedly sparred over the administration’s approach to helping states cope with the pandemic.
White House Seeks to Boost Swab Manufacturing (6:30 a.m. HK)
The White House is finalizing plans to invoke the Defense Production Act to help boost the output of swab manufacturer Puritan Medical Products Co., a closely held company based in Guilford, Maine, according to Peter Navarro, the act coordinator. The move is designed to help address shortages of testing supplies that governors say are needed to reopen the country. Additionally, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration late last week began allowing a polyester-based swab similar to a Q-tip to be used to collect Covid-19 samples, an alternative that could help ease supply constraints.
L.A. Study Suggests Virus More Widespread Than Thought (5:30 p.m. NY)
A collaborative study between the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the University of Southern California estimated that about 4.1% of the county’s adult population has antibodies to the coronavirus. That estimate, researchers said, is 28 to 55 times higher than the 7,994 confirmed cases of the virus in the county at the time of the study.
Antibody tests, which show not whether a person is currently suffering from Covid-19 but whether they have ever been exposed in the past, are crucial to understanding how widespread and deadly the virus really is. Such tests are typically conducted with drops of blood from a finger or a draw from a vein.
In Los Angeles, researchers collected samples from a representative sample of the county population at six drive-through testing sites using a rapid antibody test. When accounting for study limitations and potential errors, they said the number of people with antibodies could range from 2.8% to 5.6%.
Southern States Move to Lift Lockdowns (5:23 p.m. NY)
Southern Republican governors who were among the last to institute shelter-at-home orders pushed to become the first to lift them. Tattoo parlors, movie theaters and nail salons in Georgia will begin opening up this week, along with beaches, florists and shoe shops in South Carolina.
The announcements came Monday afternoon after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp spent the weekend talking to his fellow Republican governors in the South about how best to re-open their economies in response to guidelines from the White House late last week.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced in a Monday briefing he was forming a task force termed “Accelerate South Carolina” to look at quickly and safely opening up the economy and serve as a resource to citizens. “We must be ready to stomp on the gas when the green light comes up,” McMaster said.
Brazil Deaths Rise; Peak Seen Weeks Away (4:40 p.m. NY)
Brazil reported an increase in coronavirus fatalities as the country’s public health system nears capacity and the pandemic spreads to poorer states that are ill-equipped for a surge in patients.
The country’s death toll rose by 113 to 2,575, health authorities said on Monday. Confirmed infections rose by nearly 2,000 to 40,581, more than three times the number seen two weeks ago. Health officials say Brazil is probably still weeks away from the peak cases.
U.S. Confirmed Cases Rise 2.7% (4 p.m. NY)
U.S. cases rose 2.7% from the day before to 766,664 by Monday afternoon, the lowest daily increase in at least two weeks, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. That was lower than Sunday’s growth rate of 5.6% and down from the average daily increase of 4.5% over the past week.
New York cases rose 2.4%, as the hardest-hit state shows signs of stabilizing in the past week. New York’s cases were rising at a rate of 3.3% a week ago.
California had 42 deaths from the virus overnight, bringing the state’s total to 1,208, according to Governor Gavin Newsom.
Virus-Testing Swab Deal Near (3:40 p.m. NY)
Peter Navarro, trade adviser to President Donald Trump, said the Defense Department is finalizing negotiations under the Defense Production Act with Puritan Medical Products to make more nasal swabs.
Under the deal, the Maine-based company would increase its production goal to 20 million swabs a month from 3 million, within 30 days of the contract award, Navarro said in statement.
N.J. Seeks Cash from U.S. (3:05 p.m. NY)
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said President Donald Trump indicated during a private conversation that direct cash assistance may be coming for the state. Amid signs of a slowdown in the outbreak, the state needs money for “people, manpower and technology,” Murphy said. “A solid testing regime will be critical -- essential -- in our reopening strategy.”
New Jersey reported an additional 177 deaths from the new coronavirus. Last week, fatalities increased by more than 300 for four straight days. Cases climbed by 3,528, to 88,806, the 14th straight day of an increase of less than 10%.
The state’s emergency management office has distributed more than 10 million pieces of personal-protection equipment, Murphy said. It’s nowhere near what the state needs to do more widespread swabbing, he said.
Florida Plans for Reopening (2:40 p.m. NY)
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said predictions of massively overwhelmed hospitals haven’t materialized in the state as he laid the groundwork for potentially reopening the economy. Ensuring adequate hospital capacity was among the main reasons for shutting down the state.
“We’ve got an enormous amount of capacity,” DeSantis said, as he addressed the first meeting of his Re-Open Florida Task Force on Monday. “The system is holding up.”
DeSantis, a Republican, said testing, including antibody testing, would be key to successfully reopening the state. Florida has had 789 Covid-19 deaths and 26,660 total confirmed cases, with South Florida hit especially hard.
Another Big U.S. Meat Plant Closes (2:36 p.m. NY)
JBS SA, the world’s top meat company, will shutter its pork processing facility in Minnesota following an outbreak of coronavirus, adding to concerns that slaughterhouse logjams will tighten meat supplies for consumers.
The shutdown is the latest blow to the U.S. meatpacking industry, which is struggling to contain the spread of coronavirus among its workers, and spurring concerns of a shortfall in pork and beef at grocery stores. Smithfield Foods Inc., the world’s biggest pork producer, indefinitely shut down a slaughter plant in South Dakota last week after hundreds of workers tested positive for Covid-19.
French Hospitals See Fewer Patients (2:20 p.m. NY)
France reported new cases rose by 2,832 infections to 178,774, increasing from Sunday but still lower than other days in recent weeks. The number of hospitalized patients fell for a sixth day to the lowest in almost two weeks, and patients in intensive care fell for a 12th day.
The country recorded 547 deaths, putting it alongside the U.S., Italy and Spain with more than 20,000 deaths. France’s daily coronavirus figures have fluctuated amid inconsistent reporting from nursing homes, which were first included in the tally this month.
France will unveil plans within two weeks to progressively lift the restrictions aimed at curbing the epidemic, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Sunday. France has been on lockdown since March 17, and confinement measures have been extended to May 11. Less than 10% of the French population has been exposed to the virus, according to the health ministry.
Virus’s Stability Helps Vaccines: WHO (1:20 p.m. NY)
Researchers have studied about 10,000 genome sequences, and it appears that the virus is relatively stable, which is good news for the potential of developing a vaccine, epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said at a World Health Organization press briefing in Geneva. If viruses mutate too much, vaccines can become ineffective.
A big proportion of people are vulnerable to Covid-19 infection as several studies suggest that only a single-digit percentage has been infected, Van Kerkhove said. That’s smaller than expected, which raises the risk that lifting lockdowns too quickly or all at once will fuel a resurgence, she said. Several Asian countries have been reporting increases after easing restrictions.
“We have been warning from day one: This is a devil that everyone should fight,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Politics may fuel the pandemic further, he warned, denying allegations from the U.S. that the group withheld information and from Taiwan that the country had alerted the WHO about the possibility of human-to-human transmission on Dec. 31.
Cuomo Urges Hazard Pay for Front-Line (1 p.m.)
Front-line workers deserve hazard pay, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at his daily press conference. “Give them a 50% bonus.” One-third of front-line workers are members of low-income households, and people of color disproportionally make up the front line, he said, in part explaining why minorities have been hit harder by the virus.
Cuomo announced a “reimagine task force” principally focused on downstate New York, which is where the epidemic is centered. “Let’s use this moment to really plan change that we could normally never do unless we had this situation.”
He also warned that if federal funds are not allocated to states, Cuomo anticipates 20% cuts to schools, local governments and hospitals. The governor also said there is no plan yet to reopen schools.
Italy’s New Cases Fall (12:22 p.m. NY)
Italy reported the fewest new coronavirus cases since March 10 as government advisers urge caution before easing the lockdown. There were 2,256 new cases of the disease, compared with 3,047 a day earlier, according to the civil protection agency. Confirmed cases now total 181,228.
Deaths fell as well with 454 reported Monday, bringing the total to 24,114. The number of people who are currently carrying the virus declined for the first time, and Italy also reported 1,822 patients recovered over the past 24 hours.
The government’s medical and scientific advisers have focused on the reproduction factor to help assess the spread of the disease. Italy’s has fallen to below 1, meaning that each person with the virus infects an average of less than one other person.
U.K. Deaths Lowest Since April 6 (11:55 a.m. NY)
U.K. hospitals recorded 449 deaths from coronavirus, the lowest daily increase since April 6. It’s the second consecutive day with less than 600 deaths, after the 596 reported on Sunday.
Some 4,676 new cases of the disease have been registered, down from 5,850 yesterday, according to figures from the Department of Health and Social Care. The rate of infection from the virus in the U.K. appears to be slowing, even as more people are tested each day, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries said on Sunday.
