U.S. institutes 30-day travel ban on Europe, taps SBA and tax deferrals to stimulate the economy

In a Wednesday evening address from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would issue a thirty-day travel ban for travel from the European Union, a ban that would exclude the United Kingdom and has a number of notable exceptions. He is also looking to Congress, the Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department to take steps to stimulate the U.S. economy.

The steps are the latest effort by the government to tamp down on the spread of COVID-19.

"We will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days,” President Trump said, adding “the new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight. These restrictions will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground. There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings. And these prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things as we get approval."

The President’s address painted a picture of a far more sweeping executive order though than the one he signed earlier today. That order is far more narrow in scope, according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security.

The ban explicitly states "This does not apply to legal permanent residents, (generally) immediate family members of U.S. citizens, and other individuals who are identified in the proclamation," which does not appear to coincide with the total ban implied by the President’s phrasing on live television.

Also in contradiction to the Oval Office address, goods and cargo will not be subject to the ban.

The president then turned from halting the spread of COVID-19 to bolstering the American economy, which has been battered in recent weeks from fears of aftershocks from coronavirus.

The President said that he would be authorizing the Small Business Administration to issue some $50 billion in loans to compensate businesses whose income is impacted by efforts to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, funding subject to Congressional approval. That move should allow for more companies to compensate workers for time spent in quarantine if they, or their family members, are ill.

The President also said, "Using emergency authority, I will be instructing the Treasury Department to defer tax payments, without interest or penalties, for certain individuals and businesses are negatively impacted." He continued, “This action will provide more than $200 billion of additional liquidity to the economy.”

President Trump issued a call to Congress to eliminate payroll taxes as another step to cushion the economic blow of a more aggressive response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S.

Finally, the address alluded to an agreement between the White House and U.S. insurers that would have them "waive all [fees for] coronavirus treatments," but according to a spokesperson for the insurance lobby, the copayment waiver is only "For testing. Not for treatment."

If the President's address was intended to calm the tumult emanating from stock markets over the coronavirus outbreak, it seems to be having the opposite effect. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 1,114 points or 4.74% in pre-market trading. The Nasdaq was down 400 points or 5%.

And the unprecedented steps followed an already calamitous day on Wall Street and the wider world as the World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic and stocks again suffered massive losses in trading.





As notable as the European travel ban is (and as inexplicable as the exclusion of the U.K. may be), the President's speech drew criticism for the things it did not include. Nicholas Burns, the former U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs under President George W. Bush, wrote, "COVID-19 is not a 'foreign virus'. It is a global threat that can only be resolved by working with, and not against, all the other nations of the world."

