U.S. Investigating Cargo Airplane Deaths: Afghanistan Update

Eltaf Najafizada and Muneeza Naqvi
·6 min read
U.S. Investigating Cargo Airplane Deaths: Afghanistan Update
(Bloomberg) -- The situation at Kabul airport appears calmer after the desperate scenes on Monday when thousands of Afghans attempted to crowd onto planes in the wake of the Taliban takeover of the capital.

Civilian and military flights have resumed with more than 700 people moved out over the past 24 hours, a White House official said.

The Taliban have sealed off the airport and are only letting through members of the international community, German defense officials said. The officials warned tensions could escalate as evacuation flights pick up.

Meanwhile, Taliban officials said on Tuesday they will allow women to work in government roles under certain conditions, a shift on a topic that will help determine whether the U.S. and its allies officially recognize its authority in the country.

Read more: China Embraces High-Stakes Taliban Relationship as U.S. Exits

Key stories and developments:

The Taliban tried a different tone during a news conferenceNavy SEAL commander in Kabul is getting reinforcementsPresident Joe Biden stood by his decision to pull U.S. troops outSharia Law for Afghan Women? What That Might Be: QuickTakeVideo: What Could Afghanistan Look Like Under Taliban Rule?

All times are in ET.

House hearing will be next week, Pelosi says (8:48 p.m. ET)

The House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a hearing on Afghanistan with top Biden administration officials early next week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi says in an interview with CBS station KPIX in San Francisco.

U.S. to probe deaths from C-17 plane (5:31 p.m. ET)

The Air Force said it is investigating reports of Afghans falling from a C-17 that departed from the chaotic Kabul airport on Monday, as well as the discovery of human remains in the aircraft’s wheel well after it landed in Qatar.

The Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations will lead the probe, and the service said in a statement that “Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased.” --Travis Tritten and Anthony Capaccio

Yellen should block Taliban from IMF reserves, Republicans say (5 p.m. ET)

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen should intervene at the International Monetary Fund to prevent Taliban-led Afghanistan from being able to use almost $500 million in reserves, Republican House members said.

The group of 18 lawmakers, including Arkansas’s French Hill, wrote to Yellen on Tuesday in a letter obtained by Bloomberg News, asking Yellen to take action at the fund and respond to their request by Thursday afternoon. They also called on Yellen to provide more detail on measures being taken at the IMF to make sure the assets, known as special drawing rights, aren’t used in ways that run counter to U.S. national interest. -- Eric Martin

Draghi says G-20 can work to ensure ‘fundamental rights’ (2:35 p.m. ET)

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the Group of 20 is best suited to facilitate “global collaboration” to make sure fundamental rights are guaranteed in Afghanistan.

“The future for Italy is made up of defending fundamental rights, defending women’s rights, protecting all those who have exposed themselves in recent years in defending these rights in Afghanistan,” Draghi said in a rare television interview on Rai 1. “States such as China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey will enter this great work of global collaboration.”

All the nations he mentioned are G-20 members. Italy holds the rotating presidency of the group. -- Alberto Brambilla

Biden administration knew Taliban could take control (1:53 pm. ET)

The Biden administration knew there was a possibility the Taliban could take control of Afghanistan when the U.S. pulled out but didn’t anticipate it would happen so quickly, said National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

“We were clear eyed going in when we made this decision that it was possible that the Taliban would end up in control of Afghanistan,” Sullivan told reporters at the White House.

He said the U.S. is trying to get Americans and others out of the country as quickly as possible and that the Taliban agreed to provide safe passage to the airport. -- Josh Wingrove and Jennifer Jacobs

EU to use ‘leverage’ on human rights (1:30 p.m. ET)

The EU will “engage with local authorities” and try to ensure the Taliban respect human rights, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said after a meeting of European foreign ministers.

“I know that when I’m saying that it sounds a bit like wishful thinking, but we will use all our leverage,” he said, emphasizing that the EU didn’t want to leave Afghanistan. --Jan Bratanic and Katharina Rosskopf

Taliban vow no haven for terrorists (12:45 p.m. ET)

The Taliban said it would build an inclusive government, protect the rights of women “within the bounds of Shariah law,” and prevent Afghan territory from being used to target any other country after sweeping aside the Western-backed government to end two decades of war.

“We assure the international community and especially the U.S. and neighboring countries that Afghanistan won’t be used against them,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said in Kabul.

His comments addressed deep fears in Afghanistan and overseas that the Taliban’s return to power will in particular roll back advances in the freedoms enjoyed by some women, and allow terrorist groups like al-Qaeda to rebuild a base in the country. -- Eltaf Najafizada

Taliban delegation arrives in Kandahar (11:23 a.m. ET)

A delegation of top Taliban leaders, led by the group’s deputy chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, has arrived in the southern city of Kandahar, a spokesman for the group, Mohammad Naeem, tweeted.

Baradar, who many expect could lead the group’s government, has been living in Doha, Qatar, where the group has a political office. Baradar has been the diplomatic face of an organization that once lived in the international shadows, shunned for support of terrorism and suppression of women. He led the group in talks that resulted in a peace deal inked in Doha, Qatar, in February, with the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump. -- Muneeza Naqvi

U.S. aims for one flight an hour from Kabul (11:10 a.m. ET)

Pentagon officials said U.S. commanders at the Kabul airport are aiming to have one flight depart per hour and to eventually fly 5,000 to 9,000 people out of the country a day.

U.S. troop numbers continue to rise at Hamad Karzai International Airport. About 4,000 are expected to be in place by the end of Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

American commanders at the airport have been in regular contact with Taliban leaders outside the airport to ensure the airport remains secure and U.S. troops don’t come under fire, Kirby and Major General William Taylor said. --Tony Capaccio and Peter Martin

