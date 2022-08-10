U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,195.47
    +73.00 (+1.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,196.50
    +422.09 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,805.79
    +311.87 (+2.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,966.36
    +53.46 (+2.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.79
    +1.29 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.30
    -6.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    20.58
    +0.09 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0306
    +0.0088 (+0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    -0.0110 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2224
    +0.0148 (+1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8800
    -2.2360 (-1.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,587.33
    +517.81 (+2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    555.64
    +24.42 (+4.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

U.S. July budget deficit down 30% as COVID spending falls, revenues edge up

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The United States Department of the Treasury is seen in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government posted a $211 billion budget deficit for July, a 30% drop from the $302 billion deficit reported in the same month last year, as receipts grew slightly and COVID-19 relief spending fell sharply, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

The Treasury said that receipts in July grew 3% from a year earlier to $269 billion, while outlays fell 15% to $480 billion.

For the first 10 months of fiscal 2022, the deficit fell 71% to $726 billion from $2.54 trillion in the prior-year period, which contained the bulk of the spending from President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories