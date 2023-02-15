U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,131.39
    -4.74 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,001.51
    -87.76 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,999.56
    +39.41 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,947.26
    +7.35 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.85
    -0.21 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.80
    -20.60 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    -0.27 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0671
    -0.0069 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8070
    +0.0460 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2004
    -0.0168 (-1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3100
    +1.2400 (+0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,854.55
    +723.88 (+3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    520.49
    +14.37 (+2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,997.83
    +43.98 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,501.86
    -100.91 (-0.37%)
     

U.S. Justice Department escalates Apple probe - WSJ

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen at the entrance to the Apple store, in Brussels

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has in recent months escalated its antitrust probe on Apple Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters had previously reported the Justice Department opened an antitrust probe into Apple in 2019.

The Wall Street Journal report said more litigators have now been assigned, while new requests for documents and consultations have been made with all the companies involved.

The probe will also look at whether Apple's mobile operating system, iOS, is anti-competitive, favoring its own products over those of outside developers, the report added.

The DoJ declined to comment, while Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Recommended Stories