U.K.'s Gove Pledges to Protect Farmers in a No-Deal Brexit

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Environment Secretary Michael Gove will pledge to protect British farmers and uphold food standards if the country leaves the European Union without a deal.

The government, which plans to this month make an announcement on import tariffs in the event of a no-deal exit, will take the needs of British food producers into account to minimize the risk of leaving them at a competitive disadvantage. The U.K. also won’t compromise high food standards in pursuit of trade deals, Gove will say at a National Farmers’ Union conference Tuesday.

There are mounting concerns that export tariffs under a no-deal Brexit could effectively shut the British farm industry out of being able to sell produce to the EU, where about two-thirds of its exports currently go. And if the U.K. lowers import duties to stem food inflation, that could also mean more competition in the domestic market.

“We have been clear that we will not lower our standards in pursuit of trade deals, and that we will use the tools we have at our disposal - tariffs, quotas and legislation - to make sure standards are protected and you are not left at a competitive disadvantage,” Gove will tell the farming industry at the conference in Birmingham, England.

