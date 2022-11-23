U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.00
    +4.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,145.00
    +19.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,775.75
    +21.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,864.30
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.32
    -1.63 (-2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.50
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.25
    +0.20 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0321
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.68
    -0.68 (-3.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1932
    +0.0044 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.4300
    +0.2530 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,546.77
    +753.77 (+4.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.16
    +19.60 (+5.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,475.18
    +22.34 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

U.K. Car Rental Market is Projected to hit Revenue of US$ 3,203.4 Mn in 2022 and is Estimated to Reach US$ 5,545.1 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.6%. Data Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc. Experts

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·7 min read

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2022 / The U.K. car rental market is anticipated to grow at an opulent pace with a 5.6% CAGR over the projection period from 2022 to 2032. According to the latest estimations released by Future Market Insights (FMI), the U.K. car rental market is predicted to be valued at US$ 3,203.4 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 5,545.1 Mn by 2032.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Press release picture
Future Market Insights, Inc., Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Press release picture

The growth of the market is attributed to the surging preference of the majority of the population for safe, luxurious, easy, and pocket-friendly travel with the assistance of different car rental services offered within the U.K. car rental market.

Over the recent years, the U.K. car rental market has witnessed phenomenal growth, being a critical vertical in the transportation industry which is anticipated to benefit not only customers and rental companies but also automobile manufacturers. Various automobile manufacturers have invented attractive programs including automobile leasing, that allow small firms to expand their fleet size without incurring significant financial costs.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3043

Some of the prominent factors responsible for the increasing prevalence of car rentals are attributed to economic growth, a surge in the usage of luxury automobiles by corporations on business trips, and an expanding tourism industry. People are willing to spend a larger chunk of their expenses in order to spend quality time with their families and friends. This particular trend is predicted to be a prominent contributor to the future growth of the U.K. car rental market.

Key Takeaways

  • The widespread expansion of European automobile rental is attributed to the rising tourism all over Europe. Travelers who specifically travel for business and pleasure are predicted to have a major contribution to the growth of the market. With the growth in the tourism sector, demand for automobile rental services also grows simultaneously since renting a car is one of the most popular forms of transportation for both business and pleasure.

  • In addition, since airports are mostly located out of the cities, there is a higher need for automobile rental services to facilitate travel. Car rental services are often utilized by business travelers as they are known to offer higher comfort and allow for speedier transportation and such factors are boosting the market for the U.K. car rental market.

  • The U.K. car rental market comprises a large number of multinational companies with vast service offerings and strategized services following their regional trends with efficient fulfillment ability toward better car rental services over most of the local players present in the area, thereby attracting large consumer base, which in turn will boost the market for car rental in the U.K. region.

  • Furthermore, the perception of customers toward multinational businesses has witnessed a positive growth trend, and are opting for well-established brands within the international market. A profound reputation plays a crucial role within the service industry; therefore, multinational companies have gained a significant consumer base in the U.K. car rental market.

  • In the U.K. automobile rental market, economy cars are considered the most popular means of transportation. Economy rental services offer less expensive rides that are easily accessible to the general public. Customers out on business and pleasure vacations prefer luxurious and premium automobile rental services. On the other hand, the bulk of riders and consumers opt for economical cars. Customers with a pre-determined mindset for a less expensive ride are likewise attracted to the sharing/pooling notion.

  • Taking these considerations into account with high availability of such vehicles is expected to drive up the demand for economy cars in the U.K. car rental market. Consumers are drastically adopting eco-friendly products and services as their awareness of health and the environment increases. Rising concerns about pollution have prompted environmentally minded passengers to use shared cabs or auto rental services to decrease emissions, lowering air pollution levels and reducing the number of cars on the road.

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Key Companies Profiled:

  • The Hertz Corporation

  • Alamo Rent a Car

  • Enterprise Rent-A-Car

  • SP AutoReisen Rent a Car SL

  • Avis Rent a Car System, LLC

  • Cicar

  • Thrifty Car Rental

  • Dollar Rent a Car, Inc.

  • Europcar Mobility Group

  • Budget Rent a Car System, Inc.

  • Lojas Centauro

  • Sixt SE

  • Goldcar

  • Burnt Tree Vehicle Rental

  • Salford Car & Van Rental

  • Other

Competitive Landscape

Prominent market players operating in the regional market are concentrating on offering various services, partnerships, promotional activities, and other strategies in order to expand their business. Furthermore, the higher implementation of the usage of U.K. car rentals in the intra-city sector is likely to expand the customer base and boost the market.

U.K. Car Rental Market by Category

By Car Type:

  • Economy Cars

  • Compact Cars

  • Intermediate Cars

  • Premium Cars

  • Luxury Cars

  • Others

By End Use:

  • Intercity

  • Intra-city

  • On-Airport

  • Others

By Booking Mode:

  • Offline Access

  • Mobile Application

  • Other Internet Access

By Sector:

  • Organized

  • Unorganized

To remain ‘ahead' of your competitors, Get Customized Report @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3043

More Insights into the U.K. Car Rental Market

The U.K. government is actively taking steps to improve the efficiency of the service industry. This incorporates the rules implemented in the national interest or local development. In the year 2020, the U.K. took another historic step on the road to ending its contribution to climate change while boosting jobs in the process, as the Prime Minister, Transport Secretary and Business Secretary announced the end of the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the U.K. by 2030.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Car Rental Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Key Statistics

1.3. Summary of Key Findings

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Scope

3. The 2020 Market Size of Car Rental Market

3.1. Previous forecast

3.2. Quarter by Quarter forecast, 2020

3.3. Optimistic And Pessimistic Scenario, 2020

3.4. Projected Recovery Quarter

3.5. Safety Measures And Cost

3.6. Impact On Various End Users

3.7. Change In Market Size by -

3.7.1. Countries

3.7.2. Price

Report Preview@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/car-rental-in-uk

Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Consumer Product Domain

Blinds & Shades Market Size: As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the blind & shades market is estimated at US$ 14.2 Bn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.

Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Value: Conduction vaporizers are more popular in handheld marijuana vaporizers market as compared to convection vaporizers due to its portable size, low price, instant heating capability etc.

Women's Intimate Care Products Market Trends: Expanding at a CAGR of 4.1%, the global women's intimate care products market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 27.73 Bn in 2022 to US$ 38.43 Bn by 2030-end.

Baby Bottle Market Overview: Worldwide revenue from the consumption of baby bottles is currently valued at around US$ 3.26 Bn. The global baby bottles market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.7% to reach a market valuation of US$ 4.11 Bn by 2027.

Beard Oil Market Analysis: The global beard oil market is projected to reach ~US$ 1,475 Mn by the end of 2029. The beard oil market was valued at ~US$ 855 Mn in 2019. If these figures hold true, the market will exhibit a CAGR of ~5.6% between 2019 and 2029.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate,
200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark,
Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries:
sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/727986/UK-Car-Rental-Market-is-Projected-to-hit-Revenue-of-US-32034-Mn-in-2022-and-is-Estimated-to-Reach-US-55451-Mn-by-2032-at-a-CAGR-of-56-Data-Analysis-by-Future-Market-Insights-Inc-Experts

Recommended Stories

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

    The bear market has ravaged technology stocks over the past year, as investors have flown to safety to ride out the economic storm. As a result, the Nasdaq Composite has taken it on the chin, crumbling 30% over the past year.

  • Looming Oil-Supply Shock Launches Debate in OPEC

    The prospect of a European embargo and a price cap on Russian oil, along with rising winter demand, are weighing on the production group.

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year, energy companies raked in big profits, allowing those in the sector to pay down debt and reward shareholders with fat dividends. Although energy stocks are up significantly, supply-related events could push oil prices even higher. Additionally, further European sanctions on Russian oil will go into effect on Dec. 5, and the U.S. and other G7 members are looking to put a price cap on Russian oil -- all of which could disrupt supplies.

  • Fisker CEO: Looking to boost EV production as ‘we have more demand than we counted on’

    Henrik Fisker, the CEO of his eponymous EV company, rang the opening bell at the NYSE today to mark a huge milestone for the company. Last week at contract manufacturer Magna’s sprawling plant in Graz, Austria, the company began initial production of its Ocean EV SUV.

  • Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

    There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting. If the WSJ report had been true, it would have been a pivot to the 2-million-barrel per day cut that OPEC+ had announced for November.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 8 Stocks -- Here Are the Best of the Bunch

    Two of these three Buffett buys might be surprising. But they all appear to be smart long-term picks.

  • Rising Enbridge pipeline apportionment may spell pain for Canadian oil patch

    Enbridge Inc is increasing apportionment on its Mainline pipeline system, which ships the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States, as demand to transport barrels climbs due to rising production and colder weather. Enbridge will apportion December deliveries on its heavy crude system by 11% and ration space on the light oil system by 13%. The rationing is the highest it has been since last winter and comes after a period of very low or zero apportionment in 2022.

  • iPhone Factory Workers Clash With Police at Covid-Hit Plant in China

    Workers at the plant said protests started around an accommodation area for employees after they learned bonus payments they expected to get would be delayed.

  • Disney’s issues are ‘more structural than who’s running the company’: Analyst

    Doug Creutz, Cowen Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering media and entertainment, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to assess what Bob Iger's return to Disney as CEO may mean for the media company and the outlook for Disney's other subsidiary networks and streaming platforms.

  • Oil prices fall over $1/bbl on Russian oil price cap talks

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell by more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap on Russian oil above where the crude grade is currently trading. Brent crude futures fell $2, or 2.26%, to $86.36 a barrel at 1153 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $1.57, or 1.94%, at $79.38 a barrel. Both contracts rose by more than $1/bbl earlier in the day, but "pared gains following reports that the G7 price cap on Russian oil could be above the level it is trading at the moment", said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS.

  • Plains All American Loses a Fundamental Supporter

    Pipeline firm Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. was cut to a neutral rating Monday by a major sell-side firm. Let's check the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of PAA, below, we can see that prices have been moving higher in an upward sloping channel.

  • The electric vehicle battery bonanza is on — and Tennessee is a prime parking spot

    As automakers race to make electric vehicles and batteries, spurred by federal incentives in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, Tennessee sits in a prime spot to compete for record-shattering investments.

  • Costco Outlines a Large Triangle Formation: What Investors Should Know

    Costco Wholesale Corp. has been a great trading vehicle in the past 12 months -- at least for nimble traders. In the daily bar chart of COST, below, you can imagine a large triangle formation playing out from April -- lower highs from April to August and ideally November. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a rise from May but a high in August.

  • Ford And Volkswagen Folded Argo AI After Failing To Reach Deal With Amazon

    Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) ditched its plan to invest in Argo AI, Bloomberg reports. Argo is a start-up backed by Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY). Amazon initially planned to use Argo’s self-driving technology to automate some of the electric delivery vans it’s buying from Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN), setting up a test fleet in multiple U.S. cities. Also Read: Amazon Weighs Paring Back On Unprofitable Businesses Like Alexa; Introduces New Warehouse Robot To Cu

  • Lithium Giant Says Global Lithium Demand Will Increase by 40% This Year

    The lithium market has been on a serious bull run for the last year, and the world's second-largest lithium producer sees that momentum continuing into 2023.

  • Oil-Shipping Costs Soar as Ukraine War Reshapes Global Trade

    A surge in the cost of shipping oil between the world’s ports is buoying energy prices, even as a gloomy economic outlook has dragged down crude near its lowest levels of the year. Economic fallout from the war in Ukraine has severed many of the short oil- and petroleum-product trading routes across the Baltic and North seas. Now, as Europe scrambles to find new suppliers and Russia looks to send exports elsewhere, tankers are spending more time on water before reaching their destinations.

  • 3 Picks from the Recovering Internet Software & Services Industry

    The Internet-Software & Services industry is in recovery mode even as a slowing economy in 2023 looms large. NTES, RNG and VRSN are better equipped than others to come out on top.

  • Germany's Uniper sees bailout cost rising to $53 billion

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Uniper, the largest corporate casualty of Europe's energy crisis so far, said Berlin would need to pump an additional 25 billion euros ($25.8 billion) into the struggling gas importer to cover losses incurred after Russia halted its gas supply. The amended bailout deal reflects the cancellation of a gas levy, originally designed to help German gas importers bear the cost, and raises the tally for Uniper's nationalisation to as much as 51.5 billion euros, including equity injections and credit lines. Sources said last month that tens of billions in additional funding were necessary to stabilise Uniper after Berlin decided to scrap the levy, which would have allowed gas companies to pass on most of the higher procurement costs to customers.

  • 15 Biggest Open Source Companies in the World

    In this article we take a look at the 15 biggest open source companies in the world. You can skip this part and jump ahead to 5 Biggest Open Source Companies in the World. The advent of the modern-day computing era has seen an unexpected and unprecedented boom in the use of electronic devices. The […]

  • Holiday shipping: ‘Automation allows you to take out the variables,’ UPS operations manager says

    UPS NY Operations Manager Leo Cummings speaks with Yahoo Finance about the holiday shipping season and the role of automation.&nbsp;