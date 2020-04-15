U.K. Expands Virus Testing to Residents, Staff of Care Homes

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock will set out plans to test the elderly residents of care homes and the staff who look after them for coronavirus, following claims they were being neglected in the crisis.

While the government’s focus has been on supporting the state-run National Health Service, many of Britain’s elderly are looked after in small privately-run homes, which offer varying levels of medical care. These people, often frail or with medical conditions, are among the most vulnerable to the virus.

If one resident or staff contracts the disease, it can easily spread through the home. But many homes are struggling to get the protective equipment needed for staff. Meanwhile, data from the Office of National Statistics on Tuesday suggested that the U.K.’s total deaths from coronavirus may be significantly higher than reported, as care homes aren’t included in the totals. Hancock’s announcement is an effort to engage with the problem.

“I am deeply conscious that people in residential care are among the most vulnerable to coronavirus,” the health secretary said in an emailed statement. “We are doing everything we can to keep workers, residents and their families safe, and I am determined to ensure that everyone who needs a coronavirus test should be able to have access to one.”

Care for the elderly has been one of Britain’s great unsolved political problems for more than a decade, with arguments about how it should be funded and delivered generally ending in the problem being shelved. On Tuesday evening, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak tried to assure those working and living in care homes that they had not once again been ignored.

More Testing

“I say to all those people working in care homes up and down the country -- whether it’s the people in them, whether it’s the people looking after them -- you have absolutely not been forgotten,” he said.

The government is now ramping up testing within care homes, extending invitations to 3,300 workers to take tests for the virus as of Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman, James Slack, told reporters.

Just under 15,000 tests were carried out across the country in the 24 hours to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Slack said. That’s still far short of the government’s target of 100,000 tests a day by the end of the month.

Elsewhere in the U.K.’s response:

Sunak said he would look at whether the government would offer 100% guarantees on some of the loans that banks are making to small businesses, rather than the current 80%. The problem, he said, is that would put taxpayers at greater riskSunak also declined to recommit to a guarantee pensions will grow by a minimum of either 2.5%, the rate of inflation or average earnings growth, whichever is largestThe House of Commons set out plans to hold virtual sessions, initially to question ministers and then if that works to debate legislationOpposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer called for the government to set out details of how it would judge when to end the current lockdown, and the strategy for lifting it

Complicating the care homes picture is the lack of data. Because the government’s daily announcements of Covid-19 deaths don’t include those in social care, the overall death toll is under-reported. When France and Belgium included fatalities in nursing homes for the first time, their counts surged.

‘Absolutely Clear’

U.K. officials say they are seeking the data urgently, but collecting figures from thousands of care homes is a more time-consuming process than aggregating it from a few hundred hospital trusts long accustomed to reporting data to central government daily.

Those in hospices and care homes may not have been tested for coronavirus and may also have other longstanding medical conditions, meaning they may not show up in the coronavirus statistics.

“In these very dispersed systems, we just need to be absolutely clear that the cause of death that is attributed is correct,” Yvonne Doyle, medical director of Public Health England, said at Tuesday’s briefing.

There is still a big discrepancy between the proportion of care homes infected by the virus reported by the government and by providers themselves. On Monday, Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty told a news conference that 13.5% of care homes had reported coronavirus cases and 92 care homes had seen outbreaks in the previous 24 hours.

