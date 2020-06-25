U.K. Bond Yields Fall to Record Amid a Global Hunt for Safety

(Bloomberg) -- Investors seeking the safety of debt sent the yield on five-year U.K. government bonds to an all-time low.

The rate fell to as low as minus 0.047%, breaking below a previous record in May 22. The yield on the nation’s two-year securities, while little changed, are close to a similar milestone.

The pullback from equities and flight to havens reflects investor worries that lockdowns may be reimposed and economies re-opened more slowly. New infections set daily records in Texas, Florida and California. Health leaders called on the U.K. to prepare for a possible second wave, while Australia recorded its largest spike in cases since April.

“The move in gilts is the U.S. equities-driven risk off,” said Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho International Plc.

The rally in gilts outperformed other haven securities, such as bunds, which saw the yield on 10-year bonds fall by a single basis point. Gilt investors appear to have been caught out after building larger short positions than in other sovereign bond markets, according to Chatwell.

The yield on five-year bonds traded at minus 0.034% as of 9:16 a.m. in London.

Rising Volatility

U.K. bond yields have also been pushed down by the lingering specter of negative rates. Bank of England officials haven’t been able to rule out the unconventional policy, leading money markets to regularly price them in and out for next year. Cutting interest rates below 0% would spark a rally in the gilt market.

Meanwhile, the BOE’s surprise decision last week to slow down the rate of bond purchases, at a time when other central banks, such as the ECB, are expanding their programs, is casting a shadow over the U.K.’s bond market.

“The BOE has instilled doubt about its commitment to QE in contrast to the Fed and ECB, to name only two,” Antoine Bouvet, a rates strategist at ING Groep NV. “This means gilts volatility should be more elevated going forward, and we could also see some under-performance.”

