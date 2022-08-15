U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,276.51
    -3.64 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,761.59
    +0.54 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,063.17
    +15.99 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,001.39
    -15.23 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.09
    -4.00 (-4.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.80
    -20.70 (-1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    20.23
    -0.47 (-2.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0195
    -0.0063 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7810
    -0.0680 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2090
    -0.0049 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1600
    -0.3200 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,158.90
    -351.81 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    573.97
    -16.79 (-2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.96
    +3.07 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

U.K. government pushes 'social tariffs' to bring cheaper broadband to hard-up households

Paul Sawers
·2 min read

The U.K. government is rolling out a new scheme designed to create and promote cheaper broadband for lower-income households across the country.

Several internet service providers (ISPs) in the U.K., including Virgin Media O2 and BT, already offer so-called "social tariffs," which are cheaper broadband and phone packages for those who receive social security payments such as Universal Credit. However, consumers trying to 'prove' that they receive these benefits often have to endure cumbersome verification processes, such as having to send a screenshot of their Universal Credit payments page each month.

Starting from next week, however, the government will operate a new scheme that will allow ISPs to verify with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) that their customers are in receipt of the relevant social benefit. It's not clear, exactly, how this will work, but the government says that the customer will give their permission just once, after which the ISP can continuously verify eligibility directly with the DWP.

On top that, the government is also calling for all ISPs to offer their customers social tariffs, if they're not already doing so.

Low adoption

Virgin Media O2 is among one of the ISPs to support the new verification scheme at launch, however as part of the rollout, the government is doubling down on its broader efforts to improve the take-up rates for social tariffs.

There are currently nine ISPs that offer social tariffs, but the government says that only 1.2% of eligible people are taking advantage of these deals, with the government insinuating that this is partly down to ISPs' failure to promote them -- after all, if someone is already paying for broadband through a more expensive standard plan, why would the ISP lure them onto a cheaper service?

Savings vary between ISPs, but by way of example, Virgin Media O2's Essential broadband package for low-income families costs £15 per month for 15Mbps broadband on a 30-day rolling plan -- the cheapest "standard" package it offers starts at £24 per month for an 18-month contract. So over the course of a year, struggling households could save more than £100.

"Times are tough and families across the country are feeling the pinch, so we’re making it easier for companies to reduce phone and broadband bills for struggling families," said David Buttress, the former Just Eat CEO who the government appointed as its new "cost of living business tsar" back in in June, in a statement. "Some of the biggest network operators have already committed to take advantage of this new scheme and we want to see other providers follow their lead so that everyone eligible for a social tariff can access one."

Recommended Stories

  • Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party's longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan.

  • John Oliver Exposes Tragic Consequences Of America's Most 'Mind-Blowing F**k-Up'

    The host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight" said it'll "take years to fully comprehend" the scope of this disaster.

  • Kissinger says U.S. is aimlessly heading toward edge of war against Russia and China

    “We are at the edge of war with Russia and China on issues which we partly created, without any concept of how this is going to end or what it’s supposed to lead to.” Kissinger added that foreign policy is “very responsive to the emotion of the moment.” On Taiwan, he advised being “very careful” in measures that seem to change the structure of the relationship with China, without directly criticizing the recent visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

  • So, Just How Bad Is China Right Now, Really?

    The short answer is not great, as its economy isn't as robust as thought and its housing market is under duress.

  • Uber Makes a Change That Will Upset Riders

    Uber Technologies is challenged with transitioning its customers to a subscription-based service. Uber was born into existence by entrepreneurs to allow people to get rides through their cell phones. The Uber ride share app was created and has grown dramatically over the last decade and a half.

  • What a Chinese Blockade of Taiwan Would Mean for Global Business

    Taiwan is home to the world’s biggest chip maker, TSMC, and sits next to one of the busiest shipping lanes.

  • Mr. Big Short Issues a Dire Warning About the Economy

    Michael Burry, who bet on the collapse of subprime mortgages ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, is worried about the economy.

  • China Shocks With Rate Cut as Data Show ‘Alarming’ Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaChina’s economic slowdown deepened in July due to a worsening property slump

  • Miner Chandler Guo Repeats Support for Ethereum Fork Post-Merge

    Chandler Guo, a prominent Ethereum miner, joined CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover,” to discuss his support for the blockchain’s upcoming proof-of-work fork.

  • Donald Trump Jr shares meme about stepmother Melania’s underwear as family reacts to FBI raid

    Raid is reported to have been aimed at recovering documents containing classified information

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: PANW, CRWD, OKTA ZS Earnings On Tap

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Baja California tries to return to normal after a weekend of cartel violence

    Baja California struggled Sunday to return to normality after cartel violence shut down much of the region Friday.

  • As Fed warns of turbulence ahead, markets remove their seat belts

    The Federal Reserve's hawkish message on inflation registered quickly in U.S. housing markets this summer as mortgage rates shot up and home sales slowed. But that was the one prominent and anticipated adjustment across an economy that has met the U.S. central bank's most aggressive shift of monetary policy in a generation with a relative shrug. For a central bank whose influence on the economy runs through financial markets, it was evidence of potential struggles still to come.

  • Oil prices sink by $5 as China fuels slowdown fears - live updates

    UK’s first four-day week trial battles staff confusion and rota chaos Saudi Aramco rakes in record £40bn profit FTSE 100 falters as focus turns to inflation data Lucy Burton: Soaring bills will turn the Great Resignation into the Great Unretirement Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • China can’t afford to worry about inflation right now

    China’s central bank kicked off the week with a big surprise: cutting a key lending rate by 10 basis points—despite signaling just a few days before that it had no immediate plans for rate cuts.

  • Stephen King talks politics: 'Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person'

    The famed horror author reflected on everything from modern politics under Donald Trump to his daily writing regimen.

  • Scope of EU Ban on Russian Coal and Fertilizers Jolts Insurers

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union jolted insurers and shippers by clarifying that a ban on EU entities servicing exports of Russian coal and some fertilizers applies to shipments anywhere in the world.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail

  • T-Mobile Surprises as Tech Winner in Tough Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- With everything from once-high-flying software companies to behemoths such as Alphabet Inc. mired in losses this year, investors looking to make money in technology-related stocks have found a surprising winner -- T-Mobile US Inc.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUk

  • R.I.P., Bear Market. For Now, Signs Point to More Buying.

    After a 3.3% weekly gain, the S&P 500 is down just 10% for the year. Stocks could keep rising if the Fed shows restraint from here.