U.K. Inflation Rate Falls to 20-Month Low as Oil Prices Tumble

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. inflation eased to a 20-month low in November as a sharp fall in oil prices brought down the cost of filling up a vehicle.

Consumer-price growth slowed to 2.3 percent from 2.4 percent in October, as forecast in a Bloomberg survey. Core inflation slipped to 1.8 percent from 1.9 percent.

Office for National Statistics says downward pressure came from the cost of auto fuel, which fell 1.1 percent compared with a 1.6 percent increase in November last year. Other drivers include food, computer games and admissions for live music.Upward pressures came from clothing prices, hotels and restaurants. Tobacco prices were boosted by budget tax increases.Inflation so far this quarter has undershot forecasts made by the Bank of England last month. The BOE had forecast a CPI rate of 2.5 percent for both October and November.Brexit crisis has seen traders pare bets on a rate rise next year, despite evidence of growing inflationary pressure in the labor market. BOE is expected to keep its benchmark rate at 0.75 percent this week and traders are ruling out the possibility of a hike before Britain leaves the European Union on March 29.

Producer input prices fell 2.3 percent from October, driven down by a 11.8 percent drop in the price of crude oil. The decline saw the annual rate of increase drop to 5.6 percent from 10.3 percent.Output prices rose 0.2 percent, taking the year-on-year rate to 3.1 percent. Fears that Britain could crash out of the EU without a deal are taking a toll on the U.K. housing market, with house- prices growth slowing to 2.7 percent in October, the lowest since July 2013. The worst-performing region was London, where prices fell 1.7 percent.

