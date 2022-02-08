U.K. Protesters Pursue Labour Leader Starmer After Johnson’s Jibe

(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson came under renewed pressure to retract his claim that Keir Starmer was personally responsible for allowing serial child-sex abuser Jimmy Savile to escape justice, after the U.K. Labour Party leader was chased by protesters who accused him of “protecting pedophiles.”

Footage on social media showed a loud group of demonstrators surrounding Starmer and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy as they walked in Westminster on Monday evening. Some shouted “Savile” and “traitor” as the politicians were escorted by police.

The incident came a week after the prime minister accused Starmer of spending most of his time in his previous role as director of public prosecutions “prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile.” That backfired, and led to a storm of criticism because Starmer was not personally involved in the case.

Johnson said on Twitter that the behavior of protesters toward Starmer was “absolutely disgraceful,” adding that harassment of elected politicians was “completely unacceptable.”

But he faced pressure from his own Conservative lawmakers to go further and apologize for the accusation. Julian Smith, a former cabinet minister under Johnson until he was sacked in a reshuffle in 2020, said on Twitter that the “false Savile slurs” must be withdrawn.

Robert Largan, a Conservative MP who was elected in 2019, said on Twitter he agreed with Smith. “What we say and how we say it echoes out far beyond Parliament,” he wrote. “It can have serious real world consequences.”

They were publicly backed by six other Tory MPs on Monday night. The backlash prompted speculation of a renewed rebellion against Johnson, just as he seeks to reset his premiership with a Downing Street shake-up following a series of missteps and allegations of rule-breaking during the pandemic.

Johnson has no intention of apologizing for the comments, according to a No. 10 official familiar with his thinking.

Johnson took aim at Starmer in the House of Commons last Monday, as the prime minister responded to a government report into lockdown parties in Downing Street.

Three days later, one of his closest aides, Munira Mirza, quit as the government’s head of policy over what she called a “scurrilous” remark. While Johnson appeared to back down on the claim, telling broadcasters on Thursday he was “making a point about” Starmer’s “responsibility for the organization as a whole,” rather than his personal record, Mirza said he should have apologized.

“This was not the usual cut and thrust of politics; it was an inappropriate and partisan reference to a horrendous case of child sex abuse,” she said in her resignation letter, seen by the Spectator magazine.

Technology minister Chris Philp defended Johnson on Tuesday morning, saying he had already clarified the Savile remark and that it didn’t prompt the harassment of Starmer. The group surrounding the Labour leader was also shouting about coronavirus and Julian Assange and has been similarly intimidating in the past, he said.

“They’ve been doing that long before the prime minister mentioned Jimmy Savile,” Philp said on Sky News. “It was totally unacceptable.”

