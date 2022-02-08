U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,490.00
    +14.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,083.00
    +114.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,604.00
    +44.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.80
    +9.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.71
    -0.61 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.60
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.85
    -0.23 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1414
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.66
    -0.56 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3542
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3440
    +0.2640 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,824.79
    +1,266.50 (+2.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.38
    +16.63 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.48
    +38.01 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

U.K. Protesters Pursue Labour Leader Starmer After Johnson’s Jibe

Emily Ashton
·3 min read
U.K. Protesters Pursue Labour Leader Starmer After Johnson’s Jibe

(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson came under renewed pressure to retract his claim that Keir Starmer was personally responsible for allowing serial child-sex abuser Jimmy Savile to escape justice, after the U.K. Labour Party leader was chased by protesters who accused him of “protecting pedophiles.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

Footage on social media showed a loud group of demonstrators surrounding Starmer and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy as they walked in Westminster on Monday evening. Some shouted “Savile” and “traitor” as the politicians were escorted by police.

The incident came a week after the prime minister accused Starmer of spending most of his time in his previous role as director of public prosecutions “prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile.” That backfired, and led to a storm of criticism because Starmer was not personally involved in the case.

Johnson said on Twitter that the behavior of protesters toward Starmer was “absolutely disgraceful,” adding that harassment of elected politicians was “completely unacceptable.”

But he faced pressure from his own Conservative lawmakers to go further and apologize for the accusation. Julian Smith, a former cabinet minister under Johnson until he was sacked in a reshuffle in 2020, said on Twitter that the “false Savile slurs” must be withdrawn.

Robert Largan, a Conservative MP who was elected in 2019, said on Twitter he agreed with Smith. “What we say and how we say it echoes out far beyond Parliament,” he wrote. “It can have serious real world consequences.”

They were publicly backed by six other Tory MPs on Monday night. The backlash prompted speculation of a renewed rebellion against Johnson, just as he seeks to reset his premiership with a Downing Street shake-up following a series of missteps and allegations of rule-breaking during the pandemic.

Johnson has no intention of apologizing for the comments, according to a No. 10 official familiar with his thinking.

‘Scurrilous’

Johnson took aim at Starmer in the House of Commons last Monday, as the prime minister responded to a government report into lockdown parties in Downing Street.

Three days later, one of his closest aides, Munira Mirza, quit as the government’s head of policy over what she called a “scurrilous” remark. While Johnson appeared to back down on the claim, telling broadcasters on Thursday he was “making a point about” Starmer’s “responsibility for the organization as a whole,” rather than his personal record, Mirza said he should have apologized.

“This was not the usual cut and thrust of politics; it was an inappropriate and partisan reference to a horrendous case of child sex abuse,” she said in her resignation letter, seen by the Spectator magazine.

Technology minister Chris Philp defended Johnson on Tuesday morning, saying he had already clarified the Savile remark and that it didn’t prompt the harassment of Starmer. The group surrounding the Labour leader was also shouting about coronavirus and Julian Assange and has been similarly intimidating in the past, he said.

“They’ve been doing that long before the prime minister mentioned Jimmy Savile,” Philp said on Sky News. “It was totally unacceptable.”

(Updates with minister’s reaction from 11th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Keir Starmer bundled into police car after being swarmed by protesters shouting abuse and Savile slurs

    Mob were heard shouting ‘traitor’ and ‘Jimmy Savile’

  • Credit Costs Soar as Investors Brace for End of Ultra-Cheap Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Borrowing costs are soaring across global credit markets as investors prepare for the end of an era of loose monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActU.S. Stocks Pare Losses as Selloff in Tech Eases: Markets WrapIn Europe, borrowing costs for the most

  • Activist Investor Coast Capital Builds Stake in Vodafone

    (Bloomberg) -- Coast Capital has built up a stake in Vodafone Group Plc, becoming at least the second activist investor to bet on the British telecommunications carrier in recent months. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Minist

  • Why Kanye West Is Speaking Out Against Kim Kardashian (Source)

    A source tells ET Kanye West is lashing out at Kim Kardashian in since-deleted social media posts because he is ‘hurt.’

  • Macron Travels From Moscow to Kyiv for Talks: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron will travel to Ukraine on Tuesday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a day after the French President sat down with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The Russian leader said some of the ideas discussed could form “the basis for future common steps,” even as he repeated his warning against Ukrainian membership in NATO. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta R

  • Meta could shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe

    Meta might have to shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe, it has said. The company could soon find itself unable to transfer data between Europe and the US and so opt to no longer operate on the continent, it warned. The warning came as part of Meta’s annual report, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, in which it lays out the current situation of the business – including any threats it could face in the near future.

  • Voices: Blaming Carrie for Boris Johnson’s failings is pure misogyny

    Carrie Johnson is portrayed as a sort of cross between Lady Macbeth, Hyacinth Bucket, and the princess in the fairy tale ‘The Princess and the Pea’ – misogynistically, in other words

  • Billions Are Flowing to Cash-Like ETFs in ‘Hunt’ Before Fed Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- What’s safer than short-duration bonds? Even shorter duration debt.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaAs investors brace for an increasingly aggressive Federal Reserve, money is flooding into cash-like ETFs

  • These Photos Highlight Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee Celebrations Over The Years

    In the past, Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip would go on tours of the commonwealth to mark the occasion.View Entire Post ›

  • Dating app owner Bumble buys France's Fruitz in first acquisition

    The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Launched in 2017, Fruitz is a freemium dating app popular with Gen Z and used across Europe. The deal sets the stage for Bumble to take on rival Match Group in an arena where the Hinge owner has the advantage of an earlier start.

  • Police Make Arrests as Protesters Surround Keir Starmer Near Parliament

    British Labour leader Keir Starmer was ushered into a police vehicle in London on Monday, February 7, after protesters surrounded him and shouted references to alleged child abuser Jimmy Savile.Last week, Prime Minster Boris Johnson criticized Starmer in Parliament for what he called a failure to prosecute Jimmy Savile during his time as director of public prosecutions. A widely known TV personality during his lifetime, Savile has faced a raft of sexual abuse claims. Johnson was condemned for the remark, which prompted the resignation of his policy chief.This footage, recorded near Parliament on Monday, shows Starmer being escorted into a police car and driven away, as a mob of protesters shout at him. Footage recorded on the street captured members of the crowd accusing Starmer of “protecting pedophiles” and making reference to Savile.According to Metropolitan Police, two people were arrested at the scene.Labor MPs immediately blamed Johnson for the incident. “No surprise the conspiracy theorist thugs who harassed @Keir_Starmer & I repeated slurs we heard from @BorisJohnson last week at the despatch box,” tweeted Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who earlier had been walking with Starmer outside Parliament when protesters surrounded them.On Monday evening, Johnson tweeted that the “behaviour directed at the Leader of the Opposition tonight is absolutely disgraceful,” adding that “all forms of harassment of our elected representatives are completely unacceptable.” Credit: Conor Noon via Storyful

  • The Russell 2000 is performing terribly — why that could be bad news for the stock market

    Bigger isn't always better.

  • What Afcon revealed about the challenges of intra-Africa travel

    Cameroon—this year’s host of the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)—ranks 41st on the 2021 Africa Visa Openness Report (pdf), with nationals from 46 African countries requiring visas in advance to visit.

  • Sexual assault of a child tops list of indictments in Grayson County

    Crimes against children and others fill the most recent indictments in Grayson County.

  • Boris Johnson condemned after mob surrounds Keir Starmer amid screams ‘traitor’ and ‘paedophile protector’

    Labour MPs have accused Boris Johnson of inciting the protesters amid a row over Jimmy Savile.

  • California Ready to Extend SALT-Cap Workaround, Corporate Breaks

    (Bloomberg Law) -- California is poised to restore corporate tax breaks and extend the state’s workaround for the federal cap on deductions for state and local taxes.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayLawmakers fini

  • Americans ditched high-tax states during pandemic, study finds

    States with higher income tax rates saw significant population declines, whereas states with lower taxes had accelerated population growth.

  • Iron Ore Smashes $150 After Beijing Eases Steel’s Green Targets

    (Bloomberg) -- China offered its huge steel industry five extra years of rising carbon emissions, sending iron ore soaring as investors saw the move as a renewed focus on propping up the economy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and Frenc

  • GOP Congresswoman Nancy Mace talks 5G and airplanes, autonomous vehicles, weed decriminalization

    Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss 5G and airlines, regulation for autonomous vehicles, and the proposed States Reform Act to reform federal cannabis laws.

  • U.S. Inflation Is Probably About to Spike Yet Again: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersInflationary pressures in the U.S. continued to heat up at the start