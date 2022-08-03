U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,116.00
    +22.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,515.00
    +150.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,001.25
    +76.75 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.50
    +13.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.43
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.60
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    20.00
    -0.14 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0170
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7850
    +0.0440 (+1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    23.08
    +0.24 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2155
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6300
    +0.4780 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,315.37
    +511.77 (+2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.24
    +15.42 (+2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,437.62
    +28.51 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

U.K provisionally approves $8.1B NortonLifeLock-Avast merger, citing competition from Microsoft

Paul Sawers
·2 min read

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has provisionally greenlighted the proposed $8.1 billion merger of cybersecurity companies NortonLifeLock and Avast, with Microsoft emerging as an unlikely ally as the two companies seek to push the deal over the line.

The merger has been hanging in the balance since the two companies first announced their plans in August last year, with the CMA revealing in March that it was opening an investigation as the coming together of two cyber security giants raised competition concerns. Indeed, the two companies offer a range of security software products, spanning antivirus, identity protection, and VPNs, with the CMA noting at the time that the due are "close competitors" with "few other significant rivals."

"We are living more of our lives online and it is vital that people have access to competitive cyber safety software when seeking to protect themselves and their families," David Stewart, CMA executive director, said at the time.

No concerns

Fast-forward to today, and the CMA said that it has now concluded that the merger "does not raise competition concerns in the U.K.," and that there are various alternative free and premium cyber security software products on the market. These include the likes of McAfee, which in fact was recently acquired by an investor consortium for $14 billion, and the mighty Microsoft, which the CMA said "holds a unique position in the market as the owner of the Windows operating system."

Microsoft has indeed bolstered its omnipresent operating system with its own built-in Defender-branded antivirus software -- back in June, the company launched Microsoft Defender for Individuals, an online security application for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers across Windows, MacOS, Android, and iOS. And it also launched a standalone version of Microsoft Defender for Business. Collectively, these various products have meant that consumers and businesses have become less reliant on security software from third-party providers such as NortonLifeLock or Avast.

"Applications recently launched by Microsoft for its customers bring its cyber safety offering closer to those of the merging businesses and are likely to further strengthen Microsoft as a competitor going forward," the CMA said in its statement.

From a U.K. regulatory perspective, the merger isn't over the line quite yet. The provisional approval has now been put back out for further feedback, with "interested parties" invited to respond by August 24 -- the final decision is expected by September 8, 2022.

Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences in August 2022:

  • Better Chip Stock: Intel vs. Qualcomm

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are two of the world's most important chipmakers. Intel is the largest manufacturer of x86 CPUs for PCs and servers, while Qualcomm is one of the top suppliers of mobile chips and baseband modems for smartphones. Qualcomm stock also shed more than 20% of its value as investors fretted over the slowing growth of the smartphone market.

  • Semtech Agrees to Buy Sierra Wireless at $1.2 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor maker Semtech Corp. is acquiring Sierra Wireless Inc. in all-cash transaction valuing the Canadian company at $1.2 billion including debt.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsSemtech said in a statement Tuesday that it’s paying $31 a sh

  • Exclusive-U.S. game software developer Unity in talks to spin off China unit -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Unity Software Inc, the U.S. developer best known for software used to design video games, is in talks to spin off its China unit to help it expand in the world's biggest games market, four people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. San Francisco-based Unity has sought strategic investors to join it in a business valued at over $1 billion during talks, said two of the people, declining to be identified as they were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter. Unity declined to comment.

  • Avast’s £6bn cybersecurity merger given provisional approval

    The Competition and Markets Authority said it does not believe the tie-up with US rival NortonLifeLock raises competition concerns in the UK.

  • As US eyes new China chip curbs, turmoil looms for global market

    Export restrictions being considered by Washington to halt China's advances in semiconductor manufacturing could come at a substantial cost, experts say, potentially disrupting fragile global chip supply chains - and hurting U.S. businesses. Reuters reported on Monday that the United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip producers in China that make advanced semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to data centres. The curbs would stop chipmakers like South Korean giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix from shipping new technology tools to factories they operate in China, preventing them from upgrading plants that serve customers around the world.

  • Goerli Is Coming: Ethereum’s Last Rehearsal Before the Merge

    The Prater upgrade, the first component of the upcoming Goerli testnet merge, is happening this week.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Thoma Bravo Swoops In Again To Buy Ping Holdings

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Chip Maker AMD Prospers as Rival Intel Struggles

    Advanced Micro Devices reported a sharp increase in quarterly sales, driven by strength in its data-center business where rival Intel has been stumbling, but issued a muted outlook for the current period. The company also issued a subdued outlook for the current quarter, projecting roughly $6.7 billion in sales. Unlike Intel, which cut its full-year outlook last week, AMD maintained its full-year sales outlook despite a weaker overall personal-computer market, citing its strength in other areas.

  • Microsoft launches Outlook Lite for low-powered Android phones

    Microsoft has launched its lightweight Outlook Lite Android app, which is suitable for low-end Android devices and regions with data connectivity issues. Microsoft said it will consider adding more countries to the list in the future. The company added this app to its Office 365 roadmap in June, so this launch hints toward a broader release.

  • Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Why investing for the long run, especially if you buy certain popular stocks, could reap huge rewards.

  • Spotify wants users to pay for separate 'Play' and 'Shuffle' buttons

    Spotify is updating its app to address a long-standing user complaint with music playback -- but it's asking customers to pay for the fix. The company announced today it will introduce, at last, a separate Play Button and a Shuffle Button at the top of albums playlists to make it easier to play the music the way you like. This seems a bizarre choice given that customer complaints had correctly identified an issue with the overall design of the Spotify app's interface and its user experience.

  • Sony Inzone M9 review: The unofficial PlayStation 5 gaming monitor makes PS5 games pop

    Sony brings its big screen expertise to bear on a 27in 4K HDR display for next-gen gaming

  • TikTok's Upcoming Music Streaming Could Hurt Spotify's Business

    TikTok has revolutionized the landscape of social media -- now it's gaining steam in its battle to be the ultimate music platform.

  • Cell carrier privacy settings to change now

    Apps and devices aren't the only tech in your life due for a privacy check. Your cellphone carrier is likely peeking into your personal information, too. In response to a reader question in April, The Washington Post examined the privacy policies of the three major carriers in the United States - AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon - and found that all of them can use data such as your web history for targeted advertising.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting storie

  • Solana hack affects over 7,000 Phantom, Slope wallets

    Approximately 7,767 wallets have been affected in the Solana exploit as of 1 p.m. Hong Kong time. Solana-based wallets Slope and Phantom are on the list, Solana said. See related article: Cardano users said to be indirectly affected by Nomad’s US$200 mln exploit Fast facts Solana said the exploit affects mobile and explorer extensions, but […]

  • Ankr Introduces Token-Staking Tool Kits for Yield-Hunting Communities

    The toolkits will initially be offered on Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Avalanche and Fantom networks.

  • This Social Media App Aims to Compete With Facebook, Twitter

    Every app store is already full of heavily populated social media options for people who wish to share in public spaces. From Meta's Instagram and Facebook to Twitter , it seems at a glance that there's not much new to innovate on. Now, a new French startup called BeReal has an idea how to change the way we use social media.

  • The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300

    If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.