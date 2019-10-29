Johnson's December Election Plan Passes Hurdle: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

The U.K. is set for its third general election since 2015 as political leaders attempt to resolve the Brexit crisis paralyzing the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won the backing of opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn for a snap poll to take place between Dec. 9-12 and members of Parliament are going to vote on whether to endorse the election plan. While the date is yet to be confirmed, the vote is set to become a proxy referendum on European Union membership.

Coming Up:

Johnson needs simple majority in House of Commons for a bill to set date of next election as Dec. 12Parliament gave its initial backing to an early election and now the bill has advanced to a stage that includes debate, vote on amendmentsDeputy speaker selected amendment to change date of election to Dec. 9; amendments to expand the franchise to EU citizens in the U.K. and to lower the voting age to 16 were not selectedVotes on selected amendment, and then on the bill itself, from about 7:45 p.m.

Early Election Bill Proceeds to Next Stage (5:45 p.m.)

The House of Commons just gave approval in principle to the government’s bill calling for an early general election. There was no need for a vote, and the bill passed its so-called second reading on the nod. It now goes to the committee stage, when it can be amended.

Parliament Won’t Vote on Expanding Electorate (5:20 p.m.)

Deputy House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle rejected proposals to lower the voting age to 16 and to give EU nationals living in the U.K. a vote in the upcoming general election. The government said it would pull its election bill rather than accept either measure.

The only amendment Hoyle selected was Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s proposal to change the date of the election from Dec. 12 to Dec. 9. The Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party have indicated they would support such a move. The government said it wouldn’t rule out a vote on Dec. 9, but said it would be a rush.

Farewell and Good Luck from Tusk (4:30 p.m.)

EU Council President Donald Tusk warned that the Brexit extension to Jan. 31 ‘may be the last one,’ after announcing the bloc has formally adopted its decision to allow a delay.

“Please make the best use of this time,” Tusk said in a tweet. “I will keep my fingers crossed for you.”

Ex-Tories Add Backing to Votes at 16 (3:40 p.m.)

At least four former Conservative MPs have signed a proposed amendment that would expand the electoral roll to include 16 and 17 year olds.

Anna Soubry, who quit the party in February, and Guto Bebb, Justine Greening and Dominic Grieve, who were expelled in September for rebelling against Johnson’s Brexit plans, have all put their name to an amendment by Labour backbencher Stephen Doughty calling for the change.

But the issue may not come to a vote. The list of amendments chosen for debate will be announced sometime after 5:45 p.m.

Johnson to Pull Bill If Franchise Amendments Pass (3:20 p.m.)

Boris Johnson would abandon his attempt to hold a general election next month if amendments are passed to allow EU nationals and 16-year-olds to vote, his spokesman told reporters in Westminster.

Expanding the franchise would be a bad idea and would force a six-month delay until there can be a national vote, the spokesman said.

But he said the prime minister may press on if MPs vote to hold the election on Dec. 9 instead of Dec. 12. A vote on Dec. 9 would be a rush but the government isn’t ruling it out, he said.

It’s unclear which amendments the speaker will select, so these issues may not come to a vote.

Lib Dems and SNP Back Votes at 16 (3:10 p.m.)

The Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party will join Labour in backing any amendment to allow 16-year-olds and EU nationals with settled status in the U.K. to vote in the general election, according to a Lib Dem official.

The Liberal Democrat stance is a change from Monday, when party officials briefed they were likely to abstain on any such amendment. That’s because, while they want 16-year olds to have the vote, they think there isn’t time to change the electoral register in time for a December election.

Ian Blackford, the SNP’s Westminster leader, reminded lawmakers that EU citizens are already on the electoral roll for local elections so it would be easy to give them votes in a general election.

