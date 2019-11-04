U.K. State to Return to 1970s Size Under Election Spending Plans

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

U.K. government spending is heading for a return to levels not seen for four decades regardless of who triumphs in the upcoming election, according to the Resolution Foundation think tank.

If Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party wins, existing pledges to bolster outlays would lift government spending to 41.3% of the economy by 2023 -- well above the average 37.4% of the past two decades. Resolution added that any further increases, such as more spending on the National Health Service, would easily take the average above the 42% seen from 1966 to 1984.

The political gridlock created by Brexit is forcing Britain’s third election in five years on Dec. 12. While leaving the European Union is the main issue at hand, both the major parties are trying to woo voters with promises of more money for public services.

The opposition Labour Party’s fiscal plans would push the size of the state to 43.3% of the economy, according to the report on Monday. While Labour has also pledged tax increases, the Conservatives have emphasized tax cuts, making it harder to pay for their spending.

“After an unprecedented decade of austerity, both main parties are gearing up to turn the spending taps back on,” said Matt Whittaker, deputy head of Resolution. “The fact is that whatever promises are made over the course of this election campaign, taxes are going to have to rise over the coming decade.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Brian Swint in London at bswint@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, David Goodman, Fergal O'Brien

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.