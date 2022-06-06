U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.25
    +43.25 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,148.00
    +260.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,729.75
    +178.75 (+1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.10
    +20.80 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.99
    +0.12 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.60
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    +0.45 (+2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0730
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    +0.58 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2563
    +0.0070 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6850
    -0.1750 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,416.05
    +1,707.05 (+5.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.75
    +22.95 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.99
    +86.04 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

U.S. Kitchen Sinks Market reach a valuation of US$ 940.5 Mn by 2032 - Persistence Market Research

·4 min read

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. kitchen sinks market growth is projected to witness a CAGR of approximately 4.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2032. Factors such as strengthening penetration of HoReCa sector, rapidly increasing spending on household renovation, and rising significance of smart kitchens are likely to play a key role in facilitating sales growth.

Persistence_Market_Research
Persistence_Market_Research

As compared to the earlier perception of a kitchen as a merely functional room, there is a significant change in the way that modern consumers view the kitchen. Now, it is now more central to having an organized and aesthetically-appealing home, including the kitchen This has led to a rise in the preference for intuitive kitchen appliances and smart home technologies and are not limited in the way that traditional kitchen appliances and kitchenware are in terms of both, ease of use and visual appeal.

Vast potential opportunities for manufacturers of smart kitchen appliances are anticipated in this scenario, as consumers develop new cooking skills and utilize technologies that tackle common problems. This mindset has triggered a shift toward viewing the kitchen as the center of the home and a decorative, yet productive space, which translates into the convergence of software and hardware in appliances and other kitchenware. This factor is anticipated to push demand growth of kitchen sinks in the U.S. market over the coming years.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33084

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Increasing Internet penetration and consumer enthusiasm toward connected devices are laying the foundation for the growth of the U.S. kitchen sinks market.

  • The market is currently experiencing a shift in consumer preference from conventional to smart kitchen sinks.

  • As per the analysis, sales of kitchen sinks in the commercial category are expected to reflect high growth.

 "Kitchen sinks have witnessed a transformation, from a functional product to a styling product. Manufacturers are aware that consumers prefer different varieties for a particular product category. Hence, they are launching various kitchen sink offerings keeping in mind factor," says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/33084

Key Market Players

The report highlights important trends into the competitive scenario of the kitchen sinks market in the United States, along with the highlights of differential marketing strategies used by players in the market.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain include Crown Products, Franke Kitchen Systems, LLC., JULIEN Inc., Kraus USA Inc., ROHL LLC., TOTO Ltd., Blanco America Inc., Elkay Manufacturing Company, Huida Sanitary Ware Co., Kohler Co., Lixil Corporation, and TOTO Ltd., among others.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33084

Know More about Report Inclusions

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the kitchen sinks market, covering U.S. industry analysis of 2017-2021 and forecasts for 2022 to 2032. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of product, material, end user, type, sales channel, and region.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the U.S. market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh 
Persistence Market Research 
U.S. Sales Office: 
305 Broadway, 7th Floor 
New York City, NY 10007 
+1-646-568-7751 
United States 
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353 
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-kitchen-sinks-market-reach-a-valuation-of-us-940-5-mn-by-2032--persistence-market-research-301561708.html

SOURCE Persistence Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Fifth-generation cattle rancher aims to build biggest U.S. beef plant

    A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be up and running until at least 2026. The project is spearheaded by Kingsbury and Associates and Sirius Realty, both run by Megan Kingsbury of a South Dakota ranching family.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • Elon Musk Tries to Reassure About Tesla

    The CEO of the electric vehicle maker wants to appease worried markets after one of his worrying messages about Tesla.

  • Edelman CEO advice to other top execs: Beware of the 'pushback against wokeness'

    As the world faces war, an ongoing public health crisis, and social injustice, corporate executives have found themselves facing questions from their own employees about whether or not they plan to take a stand.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus rest

  • Oil prices hit $120 as Saudi July price rise eclipses OPEC+ deal

    Oil prices hit $120 a barrel on Monday after Saudi Arabia raised crude prices for July and amid doubts that an increased OPEC+ monthly output target will help ease tight supply. Saudi Arabia raised the July official selling price (OSP) for its flagship Arab light crude to Asia by $2.10 from June to a $6.50 premium, the highest since May, when prices hit all-time highs due to worries of disruption in supplies from Russia. The price increase followed a decision last week by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, to boost output for July and August by 648,000 barrels per day, or 50% more than previously planned.

  • Dreams of improved supply chains 'shattered' for the near term: Citi

    Don't expect massive improvements in supply chains anytime soon, Citi warned in a new report.

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miners are beginning to sell tokens they’ve hoarded to cover burgeoning costs with the prospects for industry growth slowing and the price of the largest cryptocurrency showing few signs of rebounding following the recent collapse from record highs. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSa

  • Should Investors Be Worried About Tesla?

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were slammed on Friday, falling more than 9%. The growth stock's slide came as Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed concerns about the economy in an email to employees, according to Reuters. In addition, Musk said the electric car company plans to cut about 10% of its workforce.

  • Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly flat'

    "Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat," Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1533176789022957568 in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a "prediction" that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next 12 months. In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by 10%, as it has become "overstaffed in many areas." Tesla's shares sank 9.2% on Friday on the news.

  • Ant Unveils Singapore Digital Bank in Southeast Asian Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. launched its digital bank in Singapore, as China’s largest online financial platform branches out of its home market amid regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Ir

  • Kansas City startup is shutting down. Its founder blames a St. Louis corporate giant

    “They put a boat anchor around these workers’ necks,” the founder says of the lawsuits brought by a St. Louis firm against him and his employees.

  • UK's best-selling new cars in May

    Petrol cars dipped in popularity, with nearly 20,000 fewer registered year on year.

  • US May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolThe US may allow more sanctioned Iranian oil onto global markets even without a revival of the 2015 nuclear accord, according to the big

  • FedEx Corporation: An Iconic Company Facing Pressures

    The global delivery and shipping company is facing inflationary pressures but has an e-commerce tailwind

  • Banks and Tech Giants Are Losing Skilled Staff to Flexible Fintechs

    (Bloomberg) -- Staff at major banks and some of the world’s biggest technology giants are increasingly leaving for fintech startups, new analysis shows. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vit

  • Exclusive-Panicked traders step up forward Indian rice purchases after wheat export ban -sources

    India's surprise ban on wheat exports has prompted rice traders to increase purchases and place unusual orders for longer-dated deliveries, fearing the world's top rice exporter may restrict those shipments as well, four exporters told Reuters. In the last two weeks, traders have signed contracts to export 1 million tonnes of rice for shipments from June through September and are opening letters of credit (LCs) quickly after signing deals to ensure the contracted quantity will be sent even if India restricts exports, the people said. Those forward purchases come on top of roughly 9.6 million tonnes of rice already shipped out of India this year - in line with record 2021 shipments - and may reduce the amount of grain available for other buyers during the coming months as loading schedules fill.

  • Elliott Sues the LME For $456 Million Over Nickel Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- Paul Singer’s Elliott Investment Management is seeking $456 million in damages from the London Metal Exchange over its decision in March to cancel billions of dollars worth of nickel trades after a massive short squeeze.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expect

  • Germany faces 5 billion euros a year hit from Russian gas sanctions -newspaper

    Russia's sanctions against Gazprom Germania and its subsidiaries could cost German taxpayers and gas users an extra 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) a year to pay for replacement gas, the Welt am Sonntag weekly reported, citing industry representatives. In May, Russia decided to stop supplying Gazprom Germania, which had been the German subsidiary of Gazprom, after Berlin put the company under trustee management due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The economy ministry estimates an extra 10 million cubic meters per day are required, said a ministry spokesperson, confirming a number cited by the newspaper.

  • Antsy Lithuania Latest to Anticipate EU Crypto Law With One of Its Own

    Ministers don’t want a crypto disaster to happen while they’re waiting for Brussels lawmakers to dot the i’s on landmark MiCA legislation, but some warn their plans could wreck the sector.