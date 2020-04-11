U.S. Leads World in Deaths; Pentagon Funds Masks: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) --

U.S. deaths rose higher than 20,000 on Saturday to become the world’s epicenter for the coronavirus. The Trump administration said it’s on track to roll out the diagnostics needed to determine when normal activities can resume.

The pace of deaths slowed in Spain, France and Germany, though Italy reported the most new cases in a week.

The Pentagon is using a wartime law to fund production of N95 masks. U.S. governors sought $500 billion in federal aid to offset the economic hit from social-distancing measures.

Key Developments

Coronavirus Tracker: Global cases exceed 1.76 million; deaths top 108,000U.S. states launch containment effortsEU backs Sweden, Belgium on aviation aidU.S. testing capacity in “ballpark” for May reopening: White HouseNew York officials at odds over schools

Rhode Island Cases Rise, 7 Deaths (5:10 p.m.)

Rhode Island had 334 new cases, bringing total infections to 2,349. The state health department announced seven additional deaths, boosting the statewide total to 56.

Governor Gina Raimondo in tweets urged residents to avoid crowds for Easter. “I know it might be tempting to think about whether you can have a larger gathering for a meal or go visit family you haven’t seen in weeks. Don’t do it,” she said.

Pentagon Funds N95 Mask Production (5 p.m. NY)

The Pentagon will award $133 million in contracts using funds allowed under the Defense Production Act to make N95 masks needed by heath-care workers and other first responders, a spokesman said.

The funding, to be awarded as early as next week, marks the first use of Korean War-era powers that allow for targeted investments for critical capabilities. Delivery would be within 90 days.

U.S. Cases Rise, Led by South Dakota (4:10 p.m.)

U.S. cases increased 5.6% in the past 24 hours to 514,415, according to data collected Saturday by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. The increase was below the average daily pace of 8.8% over the past week. Deaths nationwide rose by 10% as of midday Saturday, according to the data.

New York’s cases rose about 6% increase from the previous day, according to the Hopkins data. The state also saw the largest number of deaths in the past 24 hours, with 783.

Cases in South Dakota rose 17%, the most nationally, bringing the total to 626. The state had no increase in deaths. Alaska, Montana and West Virginia also reported no new deaths.

Fatalities rose by more than 10% in New York, New Jersey and Michigan, and increased 20% in Pennsylvania, the data showed.

Illinois reported 1,293 new cases, raising the total to 19,180, and 81 deaths in the past 24 hours, for a total of 677. Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike asked churches to forgo Easter Sunday services.

“If there are churches that were planning to convene tomorrow, please cancel now. We can’t risk spreading through this mechanism,” Ezike said in a tweet.

Elsewhere:

Florida reported 526 new cases on Saturday, raising the total to 18,494. An additional 19 people died, raising total fatalities to 438.Louisiana reported 761 new cases, bringing the total to 20,014. The Department of Health reported 51 deaths, raising the total to 806.

U.S. Diagnostic Testing Ready by May (3:44 p.m. NY)

A top White House adviser on testing said that by May, the U.S. will be in the “ballpark” of the diagnostic capacity it needs, should the president decide to recommend parts of the country relax economy-crushing social-distancing practices.

Admiral Brett Giroir, an assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, said four forms of diagnostics are being developed: widespread surveillance to catch new flare-ups; testing of people who have specific symptoms; contact-tracing for confirmed cases; and antibody testing to know who’s recovered, which he said in an interview is weeks away.

Read the full story.

U.S. States Prepare Test-and-Trace Programs (3 p.m. NY)

Several states have started efforts to contain Covid-19, laying plans to test aggressively and track the potentially infected with help from nonprofits, universities and the private sector.

Massachusetts, Utah and North Dakota are among those working on the kinds of comprehensive strategies that public-health experts agree are needed to arrest the spread and lift the social-distancing measures that have shuttered much of the U.S. economy.

