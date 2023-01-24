U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

U.S. Lumber Coalition Supports U.S. Department of Commerce's Continued Trade Law Enforcement Against Unfairly Traded and Harmful Canadian Lumber Imports

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Commerce today announced the preliminary determination of a combined anti-subsidy and anti-dumping duty rate of 8.24% in the fourth annual review of unfairly traded Canadian softwood lumber imports into the United States. The review covers lumber imported in calendar year 2021.

"Continued enforcement of U.S. trade laws against unfairly traded Canadian lumber will maximize long-term domestic production and lumber availability produced by U.S. workers to build U.S. homes," said Andrew Miller, Chairman of the U.S. Lumber Coalition and CEO of Stimson Lumber.

"A level playing field against subsidized and dumped imports is particularly important during times of down markets when U.S. mills can least afford to lose sales to Canada's harmful unfair trade practices that endanger U.S. jobs and communities who depend on a vibrant U.S. forestry industry," added Miller.

The U.S. lumber industry established its right to the imposition of antidumping and countervailing duties in the face of unfair competition from Canada in 2017, and the industry continues to vigorously defend the existence and enforcement of those duties in all appropriate fora.

The U.S. industry remains open to a new U.S.–Canada softwood lumber trade agreement if and when Canada can demonstrate that it is serious about negotiations. Until then, the U.S. Lumber Coalition fully supports the continued strong enforcement of the U.S. trade laws to address Canada's unfair softwood lumber trade practices.

About the U.S. Lumber Coalition

The U.S. Lumber Coalition is an alliance of large and small softwood lumber producers from around the country, joined by their employees, and woodland owners, working to address Canada's unfair lumber trade practices. Our goal is to serve as the voice of the American lumber community, and effectively address Canada's unfair softwood lumber trade practices, including its gross underpricing of timber. For more information, please visit the Coalition's website at www.uslumbercoalition.org.

CONTACT: Zoltan van Heyningen
zoltan@uslumbercoalition.org | 202-805-9133

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-lumber-coalition-supports-us-department-of-commerces-continued-trade-law-enforcement-against-unfairly-traded-and-harmful-canadian-lumber-imports-301729607.html

SOURCE The U.S. Lumber Coalition

