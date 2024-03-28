U-M to buy former Kmart HQ site in Troy for future medical center

The University of Michigan plans to buy the former site of the old Kmart world headquarters in Troy and build a medical center there for its health care system.

The U-M Board of Regents voted Thursday morning to approve a tentative $4.42 million deal for 7.3 acres of land at 3100 West Big Beaver, where the headquarters once stood. The seller is a joint venture involving the Forbes and Frankel families, which has owned the site since 2009.

The old headquarters for K-mart is being demolished in Troy, Mich. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

The massive Kmart headquarters building had been vacant since 2006 and was demolished last fall.

The university's health system, Michigan Medicine, plans to build a "multispecialty facility" on the site that would expand Michigan Medicine's specialty services into Oakland County, according to a news release.

A news conference about the plans is scheduled for noon.

“We are planning development of a facility that focuses on advanced specialty and diagnostic services," Dr. Marschall Runge, CEO of Michigan Medicine and dean of the U-M Medical School, said in the news release. "This is a starting point for a broader and deeper U-M Health presence in southeast Michigan.”

Several U-M Regents who live in Oakland County said they are excited about the plan.

“I just want to say as a resident of Oakland County, for a long time we have missed out on having Michigan Medicine in our backyard,” Regent Jordan Acker said. “This … will provide incredible access to that market, but also for my neighbors who are looking for that Michigan experience without having to travel outside of the county. This is a welcome, necessary and long-needed addition to Michigan Medicine’s portfolio.”

Regent Denise Ilitch also spoke in favor of the deal.

“I’m very excited about the purchase of the real estate," Ilitch said. "I think that the project is really going to be beautiful. But more important, we’re going to be able to offer services in Oakland County. I too am a resident there, but being able to spread our wings and provide better quality services in this area — health services — is really a benefit to our citizens”

