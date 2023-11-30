With U-M innovation center construction near, no date is set for $1.5B District Detroit

New York developer Stephen Ross started 2023 with plans to break ground on two major development projects in his Detroit hometown.

With just over a month to go in the year, one project is set to narrowly make a groundbreaking deadline and the other — the $1.5 billion District Detroit, a collaboration with the Ilitch organization — is falling further behind schedule with no indication for when construction could start.

Columbia Street entrance of Detroit Center for Innovation.

What's more, negotiations between the Ilitch organization and Wayne County for land needed to construct three of the 10 planned building projects within District Detroit have been at a standstill, according to the county's negotiator.

That negotiator, Richard Kaufman, a former deputy for the county, said Wednesday they have been waiting for about six weeks for a response from the Ilitch organization's Olympia Development of Michigan on the latest proposal for the land.

“They will call us if and when they have a renewed interest in purchasing the property,” Kaufman said.

Ross is a lead visionary and donor for the planned $250 million University of Michigan Center for Innovation, an academic research center to be built in downtown west of the Fox Theatre on what is now surface parking lots.

This week, U-M announced it will break ground for the 200,000-square-foot center on Dec. 14. The groundbreaking is required to happen before year's end or a $100 million state earmark for the project would expire.

Ross is donating an additional $100 million to build the center. The center was first proposed in 2019 and construction is expected to take three years.

A separate yet closely related project to the U-M Center for Innovation is the ambitious District Detroit development.

District Detroit calls for 10 new buildings or building rehabs in and around downtown over several years. The $1.5 billion development gained approvals this spring for nearly $800 million in future development incentives and tax breaks.

District Detroit is being codeveloped by Ross' The Related Cos. and Olympia Development. Presentations have described the U-M center, which could enroll up to 1,000 students, as a catalyst for the anticipated future demand for more downtown office space and housing that justifies District Detroit's substantial new construction.

This 17-story office tower would be built at 2200 Woodward, next to Comerica Park. A residential high-rise would later follow.

A construction start on the first District Detroit building — a 17-story office tower at 2200 Woodward, next to Comerica Park — was originally scheduled to happen this summer and finish by summer 2025. But so far, it hasn't happened.

Representatives for Olympia Development and The Related Cos. did not provide a response Wednesday to inquiries on the status of District Detroit by press deadline.

Unlike the U-M center, District Detroit isn't facing a 2023 deadline to break ground. However, rules concerning its largest development subsidy — a $615 million, 35-year tax capture known as a Transformational Brownfield — require construction to begin on at least one of the 10 projects within two years of Detroit City Council's March 28 approval, according to a spokesman for the Detroit Economic Growth Corp.

If that March 2025 deadline isn't met, City Council potentially could terminate the brownfield deal. And any individual projects in District Detroit that haven't started within five years of the April 2023 Michigan Strategic Fund approval of the brownfield could also then be terminated.

A more immediate issue facing District Detroit is that Olympia and The Related Cos. don't yet own the land needed to build three of the 10 projects, including that initial 17-story office tower next to Comerica.

A view of the two parking lots between The Fillmore and the Fox and Comerica Park seen from the sixth floor of the Central United Methodist Church on Thursday, July 13, 2023. The Illitch organization is looking to buy both lots for their District Detroit project and the area will have a new office building, a new residential building with an underground parking garage.

Olympia has been in negotiations for months to buy the land from the county via the Detroit Wayne County Stadium Authority. Kaufman has said that a main sticking point in negotiations is what happens to proceeds from the potential land sale. Appraisals for the land have come in at $25.5 million and $35.3 million.

The Ilitch organization wants the money from the sale to go toward future improvements to Comerica Park, which the stadium authority also owns and where the Ilitch-owned Detroit Tigers play.

However, the county prefers that the proceeds instead go into the county's coffers.

District Detroit needs the county land for not only the 17-story office tower, but also a proposed 21-story, 287-unit residential tower (2250 Woodward) and a nearby office building along Woodward to go next to St. John's Episcopal Church.

A rendering of the proposed residential high-rise at 2250 Woodward.

Construction of that residential tower had been scheduled for fall 2024.

Contact JC Reindl: 313-222-6631 or jcreindl@freepress.com. Follow him on X @jcreindl.

