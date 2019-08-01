U.S. Factory Gauge Sinks to Lowest Since '16 as Exports Drop

(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

U.S. manufacturing activity deteriorated in July to an almost three-year low, dragged down by slower production and shaky export markets that help explain the Federal Reserve’s decision to reduce interest rates on Wednesday.

The Institute for Supply Management’s index eased to 51.2 last month from 51.7 in June, according to data released Thursday. Figures above 50 signify expansion, and the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a July reading of 52. Measures of output, factory employment and input prices all declined during the month.

Key Insights

The fourth straight downturn in the overall index of factory activity, inching closer to outright contraction, is consistent with the recent trend of manufacturing weakness throughout the world. Producers are beset by a combination of tepid global economies and trade policies and tariffs that have left supply chains at some companies in disarray.While manufacturing makes up only about 11% of the U.S. economy, the risk is that further weakness will extend to service providers and prompt those companies to reduce investment and limit hiring, endangering the record-long expansion.Details of the ISM’s report showed a gauge of production declined for the third time in four months, pushing a measure of manufacturing employment to its lowest level since November 2016.An index of exports from manufacturers dropped to the lowest level since February 2016.

Official’s View

“In the last report we weren’t really sure about the extra $300 billion on Chinese goods,” Timothy Fiore, chairman of ISM’s manufacturing survey committee, said on a conference call, referring to tariffs on additional imports that President Donald Trump threatened. “We’re kind of back to where we were before the additional $300 billion was threatened. We’re back to the $250 billion. I think the community has kind of accepted that those tariffs are going to remain.”

Get More

A separate factory index from IHS Markit came in at 50.4 on Thursday. That’s the lowest in almost a decade and just shy of contraction, though an improvement from a preliminary reading of 50.The ISM data showed prices paid by factories for materials used in manufacturing contracted in July for a second month, indicating input costs are getting cheaper amid sluggish global demand.A gauge of producers’ order backlogs retreated by 4.3 points to 43.1, a sign manufacturers have ample capacity to meet demand.

(Updates with chart, official’s comment.)

--With assistance from Kristy Scheuble.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ryan Haar in Washington at rhaar3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Scott Lanman at slanman@bloomberg.net, Vince Golle

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.