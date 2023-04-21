U.S. Medical Weight Loss Market Report 2023: Featuring Lindora Clinics, Medi-Weightloss, Nuviva, Dr. G's & More

DUBLIN, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The U.S. Medical Weight Loss Market" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The $8.8 billion U.S. medical weight loss market grew nearly 17% last year, recovering from the depressed levels of 2020-2021 during the pandemic. The tide has turned toward a greater focus on medical weight loss programs using the new obesity drugs.

The big story of 2022 has been the soaring demand for new obesity drugs such as Wegovy, Ozempic and Saxenda, with more new drugs coming soon. The market may be entering a new era of medical approaches. Even Weight Watchers now provides a medical plan.

Like commercial weight loss centers, medical programs have pivoted to a mix of virtual client meetings and in-person care.

This is the most comprehensive investigation of the medical weight loss market published by anyone worldwide. There are no medical associations or private sector research firms that cover the small and privately-owned medical weight loss chains, franchises, hospitals and clinics.

Covered: dollar value & growth rates of all major medical weight loss market segments (1997 to 2022, 2023 & 2027 forecasts), latest market trends and developments, in-depth analyses of these markets: weight loss surgery, programs by bariatricians, programs by hospitals, clinics, and independent MDs, programs by VLCD (very low calorie diets) vendors, and the prescription obesity drugs market.

Includes:

Effects of the Pandemic on operations & revenues for all market segments, analysis of the recovery

How dieter behavior changed with the pandemic

Findings of interviews with top managements of medical chains

The skyrocketing market for Rx obesity drugs and MD programs

Franchising as a growth strategy

Profit & Loss Statement for a typical medical weight loss center

Competitive position of medical programs vs. commercial diet centers, DIY plans, retail

Insurance coverage, the ACA and Medicare, avg. program costs

Rankings of the leading competitors by revenues, no. of sites.

Key Topics Covered:





Introduction, Scope, Methodology

Executive Overview

Summary: discussion of medical weight loss mkt. characteristics, limitations, cyclical nature

Market definition and segments

Market structure: discussion of various types of programs & providers

Discussion of total diet market and medical market's major developments since 2021

How the pandemic changed dieter behaviors

Hospital & Clinic Chains Weight Loss Programs

Structure of the medical weight loss market, mix and $ value by: hospitals ^ private MD programs, clinic chains & franchises, Rx diet drugs, bariatric surgery, VLCDs

Status Report: Effects of the pandemic on medical program operations and revenues: The pivot to digital delivery, current hot Rx obesity drugs market and MDs adding Wegovy, Saxenda, Ozempic to their plans, recovery of medical programs since 2020

Types of plans offered (low-cost, moderate-cost plans, estd. no. of hospitals providing each, typical cost), Medicare coverage

Interviews with management at HMR, Medi-Weightloss, Weight Loss MD, Karol Clark

Physician-based diet programs: diet drugs/other methods used, consumer attitudes, limitations, estd. no. MDs with a weight loss program - independents vs. affiliated with chains, meds used, typical cost of MD programs

Profiles of a hospital-based weight loss program: Johns Hopkins

Major Medical Chains: Company Profiles:

Lindora Clinics

Centers for Medical Weight Loss

Smart for Life

Medi-Weightloss Clinics

Medical Weight Loss of Michigan

Nuviva

Dr. G's

Let's Lose,

JumpstartMD

Ideal Protein

Bariatrician (Obesity Medicine Specialists) Programs

Status report of profession, OMA survey results (MDs by: age, income, size practice), how they're trained, number practicing, certification by OMA, use of diet drugs, treatment methods used, plan effectiveness/cost, business is up due to more surgeries, less surgeries - opinions of industry consultant.

Estimated $ value of the market for their programs: 2012-2027 F

The Weight Loss (bariatric) Surgery Market

Status Report: Effects of the pandemic on volume of procedures performed, revenues, 2021-2022 recovery

Discussion of sleeve, gastric bypass, lap band procedures, outcomes data status report & interviews with ASMBS President, a bariatric practice consultant

Costs per surgery by type payor, pros/cons, who qualifies, effect of Obamacare on coverage by 25 state exchanges

Surgery utilization and outcomes, mean cost per surgery, patient demographics

Major insurers' coverage today, status report, Medicare coverage, role of liaison firms (Obesity Help, Barix Clinics, Journey Lite - addresses), avg. cost of surgery.

Types of surgery: Roux-en-Y, lap banding, mini-gastric bypass, sleeve, consumer pros/cons

Table: No. of bariatric surgeries performed: 1992-2022

Table: $ value of the market: 1992-2027 F, outlook under Obamacare

Associations: ASBS, Obesity Action Coalition, increased lobbying efforts.

Table: $ value of the market, by type surgery: 2022

VLCD/LCD Fasting Supplement Programs

Status report of low-calorie modified fasting programs in 2022, effects of the pandemic, outlook by mgmt. at HMR, demand from hospitals for turnkey programs characterizing the mkt. (price, programs, no. of sites, increased direct-to-customer sales)

Historical nature of market - development from 1970s-1990s, enrollments, drop-out/completion rates, problem on insurance coverage, market indicators, positive/negative trends/factors

Table: Marketdata estimates of VLCD enrollments for 1995-2022 (new vs. repeat patients,

fasting vs. maintenance), $ value of mkt. for 1984-2027 F.

Company Profiles: Detailed descriptions of companies/plans, program revenues: Health Management Resources, Optifast (Nestle), Robard

Table: VLCD enrollments, $ mkt. value: Marketdata estimates: 2007-2022.

The Prescription Diet Drugs Market

Discussion: Strong recent growth of new Rx drugs (semaglutide) by Novo Nordisk fuels major boost in value of U.S. obesity meds market, MDs adding to their practices, viewing obesity as a disease, major obesity medications used today, role of MDs, commercial chains' involvement with diet drugs, why it has been tougher than thought to develop anti-obesity drugs that are effective and with minimal side effects.

Status Report: strong sales of Wegovy, Ozempic, Saxenda (Novo Nordisk annual report, $ sales) taken off the mkt., FDA rejections of: Acomplia, Taranabant, other Rx diet drugs

New obesity drugs in development to 2026: semaglutide, Mounjaro (Lilly)

Existing drugs used (Xenical, Phentermine) - descriptions

Marketdata's 2023 and 2027 outlooks for prescription diet drugs, effect of new drugs on mkt. size, discussion of this market's potential vs. drawbacks, overcoming MD and consumer attitudes, side effects, effectiveness. Moderate weight loss not enough for most dieters.

Reference Directory of Weight Loss Information Sources

Industry & government trade associations, journals, newsletters, magazines, consultants

Companies Mentioned

Centers for Medical Weight Loss

Dr. G's

HMR

Ideal Protein

JumptStart MD

Lindora Clinics

Medi-Weightloss

Medical Weight Loss of Michigan

Nuviva

Optifast

Robard

Smart For Life

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7973eo

