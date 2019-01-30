U.S. Message to World With Huawei Case: Don’t Trust China on 5G

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our new China newsletter, a weekly dispatch coming soon on where China stands now and where it's going next.

The scores of pages of U.S. indictments handed down Monday against Huawei Technologies Co. don’t explicitly mention anything about 5G networks or China’s spy agency.

But they sent a clear message to world leaders weighing whether to use Huawei equipment for next-generation wireless networks connecting everything from phones to cars to supertankers: China’s largest technology company is a threat to national security.

“They aren’t just going after the notion that there is hard evidence of previous spying,” said Graham Webster, a fellow at Washington-based research group New America who studies China’s digital economy. “They are trying to undermine trust in Huawei overall, saying that this company cannot be trusted in your infrastructure.”

The case is a further sign that wider strategic tensions between the world’s two largest economies will persist even if they reach a deal to end a months-long trade war that is starting to hit global growth and company earnings. That may be harder now as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s top economic aide visits Washington this week for talks to stave off more tariff increases.

The indictments intensify the spotlight on Huawei, which has come to symbolize China’s economic rise and challenge to the U.S.’s status as the world’s top superpower. In particular, the decision to prosecute Meng Wanzhou -- daughter of billionaire Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei -- has riled Beijing and increased concerns around the globe of a new Cold War.

For Huawei, the indictments couldn’t come at a worse time. Since Meng -- Huawei’s chief financial officer -- was arrested in Canada on Dec. 1 after a U.S. request, the company has struggled to convince the world its equipment won’t be used for espionage. This month, Poland arrested one of its employees for spying, prompting Huawei to disavow any responsibility for his actions. Canada has until March 1 to assess a U.S. request to extradite Meng.

Ren, Huawei’s founder and CEO, used a rare press appearance this month at its Shenzhen headquarters to insist the company doesn’t help Beijing spy.

“I love my country, I support the Communist Party, but I will not do anything to harm the world,’’ Ren said. On Tuesday, Huawei issued a statement saying once again it had done nothing wrong in either case.

The indictments, however, are a direct attack on Huawei’s credibility.

In one, the U.S. alleges that Ren and Meng misrepresented Huawei’s business with Iran to the American government and four financial institutions since 2007, in violation of U.S. sanctions. The indictment also accused the company of destroying evidence once it became aware of the investigation.

The other set of charges cite emails between Huawei USA and China to explain how engineers conspired to steal trade secrets from T-Mobile USA Inc. They show how employees in China repeatedly pressed their colleagues to collect key information on “Tappy,” a robot used to test mobile phones that Huawei wanted for its own use.

When T-Mobile complained about the attempted theft, Huawei allegedly covered up the matter with a faulty internal investigation and blamed rogue employees for any wrongdoing. In fact, Huawei had set up an internal committee that handed out monthly bonuses to employees who stole the most valuable intellectual property from competitors, the suit alleges. Twice a year, special bonuses were paid to employees from three regions who had collected especially important confidential information.

“Employees were directed to post confidential information obtained from other companies on an internal Huawei website, or, in the case of especially sensitive information, to send an encrypted email to a special email inbox,” the indictment says.

Taken together, the charges bolster the Trump administration’s case that Huawei is operating at the behest of the Chinese government. While there’s no explicit evidence that the company’s products are compromised, it’s very difficult to know for sure -- a risk the U.S. argues is too big for critical infrastructure like 5G.

“While this wouldn’t change the opinions of the Pentagon and intel agencies, which would already be well set, it certainly would make the public case easier to push to other countries,” said Victor Abramowicz, a former Australian Department of Defence intelligence analyst who is now a security researcher at Curtin University in Perth.

