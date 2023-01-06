U.S. markets closed

U Mobile Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Stellar Brand Equity, Performance, and High-quality, Affordable, and Accessible Mobile Services

·3 min read

U Mobile allocated an estimated RM1 billion for capital expenditure in 2021 to enhance network services and deliver superior mobile service experiences to customers.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the Malaysian mobile services industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes U Mobile with the 2022 Malaysian Mobile Services Company of the Year Award. The company, a leading telecommunications service provider, offers a range of mobile and digital services, encompassing mobile voice, SMS, mobile data plans, mobile financial services, and digital insurance services. Its key differentiators include a high-quality, reliable, and advanced network. The company maintains an aggressive investment pace in network and support solutions to address customers' rapidly growing data needs. Compared to its closest competitor, which has less than 7,000 networks, U Mobile has 8,985 networks—a 10% YoY growth.

U Mobile is recognized for its competitive pricing strategy and the most affordable 5G-ready mobile service plans in the market.
U Mobile is recognized for its competitive pricing strategy and the most affordable 5G-ready mobile service plans in the market.

U Mobile recorded impressive growth in subscriber data usage by more than 80%, while total network data traffic grew by over 60% amid the surge in customers' mobile data demands from January 2020 to June 2021. The industry saw declining network performance due to higher data usage and network traffic volumes, but U Mobile improved average speeds by 100%. It consistently upgrades its network infrastructure, demonstrating its unparalleled focus on prioritizing customers' evolving needs. U Mobile's relentless efforts to address the niche needs of underserved markets and develop solutions to cater to different market segments bridge Malaysia's widening digital divide and position it as a premier mobile services provider in the country.

Dewi Rengganis, Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Industry Analyst, noted, "U Mobile is recognized for its competitive pricing strategy and the most affordable 5G-ready mobile service plans in the market. Its commitment to consumer-centric product and service innovation contributes to its steady growth in Malaysia's mobile services industry."

U Mobile collaborated with Qualcomm to offer telemedicine and seamless remote patient monitoring services to low-income households through the DoctorOnCall platform and the 24-month SIHAT healthcare program for patients with chronic diseases, respectively. Its high-speed 4G network facilitates live video consultations on the platform, ensuring positive customer experiences and improving healthcare access in rural communities. Its competitive pricing strategy, value-added services, and end-to-end digital experience strengthen U Mobile's customer-centric approach, asserting its position as the best mobile service provider in Malaysia.

"U Mobile's high-quality network is driven by its strong commitment to prioritizing customers' evolving needs and extensive investment in network infrastructure upgrades. Its various plans offer the best value in the market via strategic partnerships and investments, innovative consumer-centric solutions, and digital business models," added Rengganis. With its strong overall performance, U Mobile earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Company of the Year Award in the Malaysian Mobile Services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Tammy Chan
tammy.chan@frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

